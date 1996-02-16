Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2019
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
Personal
- Two-time Miami University Athlete of the Year.
Special Interests
- Sports, fishing, hiking, cooking
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Mexico Open: Shot a pair of 68s on the weekend at Estrella del Mar in late-March to T6 with Conner Godsey.
Jacksonville Championship (LOCALiQ Series): Rounds of 68-66-69 resulted in a 10-under finish at Hidden Hills GC in late-September, good for a solo-10th showing in Jacksonville.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule, making one cut and posting a top-30 showing.
Evans Scholars Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank: Played on a sponsor exemption and was one of two players in the field to card four rounds in the 60s (69-69-68-69), posting a 9-under 275 to finish T5 in his sixth career Korn Ferry Tour start at the Evans Scholars Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in six tournaments, making four cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 47th on the points list.
Mexico Open: Shot a pair of 68s on the weekend at Estrella del Mar in late-March to T6 with Conner Godsey.
Jacksonville Championship (LOCALiQ Series): Rounds of 68-66-69 resulted in a 10-under finish at Hidden Hills GC in late-September, good for a solo-10th showing in Jacksonville.
2019 Season
After winning the Brazil Qualifying Tournament, he went out and won again during the regular season. Played in all 16 tournaments and had two additional top-10s on his way to a sixth-place Order of Merit finish.
Shell Championship: Flirted with a move into the Order of Merit top five with solid weekend play at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course. Put together scores of 68-67 over his final 36 holes to finish third at the season-ending event. Needed a solo-second finish to slide into the top five, but a late bogey at the 15th and three pars to finish kept him at No. 6.
66 JHSF Aberto do Brasil: Played steady golf all week at Fazenda Boa Vista, opening with a first-round 63. Added four more rounds in the 60s only to fall a couple strokes short of eventual winner Shad Tuten. This was the first time all season he’s had four-under-par rounds at a tournament.
CoBank Colorado Open: Finished at 15-under at Green Valley Ranch in Denver, good for a T9 with fellow PGA TOUR Latinoamerica player Jose Toledo.
Bupa Match Play: Coming off four consecutive missed cuts, arrived in Playa Del Carmen not looking like the eventual champion in the Tour’s lone match-play event. Beginning Thursday, won six consecutive matches, including a 1-up defeat of Brazil’s Rodrigo Lee in Sunday’s final to win his first PGA TOUR Latinoamerica and first professional title. Defeated Santiago Gomez, Shad Tuten, Edward Figueroa and Leandro Marelli. In the semifinals, trailed Tommy Cocha with one hole to play but made par to Cocha’s birdie then made a 13-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to secure the win. In the final, went 4-up with six holes to play and hung on, holding a 1-up lead with one hole to play, the duo halving that final hole. The victory was worth $30,000.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Brazil: Earned fully-exempt status for the entire season with his stellar performance at the Olympic GC in Rio de Janeiro. Had a share of the 36-hole lead but fell three strokes behind Sulman Raza with 18 holes remaining. Fired a final-round 69 to capture medalist honors and earn full status for the entire season.