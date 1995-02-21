|
Ryan Elmore
Full Name
6 ft, 4 in
193 cm
Height
215 lbs
98 kg
Weight
February 21, 1995
Birthday
26
AGE
Dunwoody, Georgia
Birthplace
Dunwoody, Georgia
Residence
Single
Family
Berry College 2017, Finance
College
2017
Turned Pro
$17,343
Career Earnings
Dunwoody, GA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in five tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season 118th on the points list.
2019 Season
Played a full Mackenzie Tour season, making three cuts in 11 appearances. Closed the year No. 114 on the Order of Merit.
2018 Season
Had a solid first season as a pro, retaining his 2019 Mackenzie Tour playing privileges by finishing 54th on the Order of Merit. Played in 12 tournaments, getting to the weekend in half of them. Late in the year posted his only top-10.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE