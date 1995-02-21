×
Ryan Elmore
Ryan Elmore

Ryan Elmore

United StatesUnited States
Dunwoody, Georgia
Birthplace
127
Points Rank
596
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
71.90
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Ryan Elmore
Ryan Elmore
United StatesUnited States
Ryan Elmore

Full Name

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2020

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in five tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season 118th on the points list.

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 2: Shot a pair of even-par 72s over the final 36 holes after opening 71-69 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Highland Oaks to T7 with Thomas Bass, Mark David Johnson and amateur Mason Overstreet. Will be exempt for the first half of the Forme Tour season.

2019 Season

Played a full Mackenzie Tour season, making three cuts in 11 appearances. Closed the year No. 114 on the Order of Merit.

2018 Season

Had a solid first season as a pro, retaining his 2019 Mackenzie Tour playing privileges by finishing 54th on the Order of Merit. Played in 12 tournaments, getting to the weekend in half of them. Late in the year posted his only top-10.

  • Mackenzie Investments Open presented by Jaguar Laval: Secured a berth in the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship, jumping from No. 93 to 50 with a T5 finish after the lowest opening two rounds of his professional career (68-66). Closed with three birdies in his final six holes of the event.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2020