Dylan Meyer
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
145 lbs
66 kg
Weight
July 10, 1995
Birthday
26
AGE
Evansville, Indiana
Birthplace
Evansville, Indiana
Residence
Single
Family
University of Illinois 2018, Political Science
College
2018
Turned Pro
$434,572
Career Earnings
Evansville, IN, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in seven tournaments and making five cuts. Finished the season 49th on the points list.
2019 Season
Earned a visit to the weekend in his opening PGA TOUR event of the season. Added four additional PGA TOUR starts the remainder of the year, missing the cut in all four. Playing most of the season on the Korn Ferry Tour, made one cut in 13 events.
2018 Season
Played in eight PGA TOUR events, beginning with the Valspar Championship as an amateur. Made six cuts in eight starts, with his best finish a T20 at the U.S. Open.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE