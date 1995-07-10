×
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
145 lbs
66 kg
Weight
26
AGE
2018
Turned Pro
University of Illinois 2018, Political Science
College
Evansville, Indiana
Birthplace
22
Points Rank
5,501
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes1
Top 10 Finishes
70.00
Scoring Average

Performance
Dylan Meyer

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

145 lbs

66 kg

Weight

July 10, 1995

Birthday

26

AGE

Evansville, Indiana

Birthplace

Evansville, Indiana

Residence

Single

Family

University of Illinois 2018, Political Science

College

2018

Turned Pro

$434,572

Career Earnings

Evansville, IN, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2019
  • Forme Tour: 2020

Personal

  • Never plays a tournament round with a No. 3 ball.
  • Is involved with the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.
  • After his golf career is over, would enjoy running for a political office or running somebody’s campaign.

Special Interests

  • Basketball, politics, music

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational: Had a remarkable week at Bolingbrook GC. Did not make a bogey all week, posting 17 birdies and 54 pars—and a quadruple bogey-9 at the par-5 12th. Finished T6 with three others, 51 consecutive holes with either a par or birdie.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational: Had a remarkable week at Bolingbrook GC. Did not make a bogey all week, posting 17 birdies and 54 pars—and a quadruple bogey-9 at the par-5 12th. Finished T6 with three others, 51 consecutive holes with either a par or birdie.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in seven tournaments and making five cuts. Finished the season 49th on the points list.

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 1: A pair of even-par 72s over his final 36 holes at Mission Inn Resort and Club’s El Campeon Course in early March led to a T7 with Trey Shirley and Carson Young, earning him exempt status for the first half of the Forme Tour season.

2019 Season

Earned a visit to the weekend in his opening PGA TOUR event of the season. Added four additional PGA TOUR starts the remainder of the year, missing the cut in all four. Playing most of the season on the Korn Ferry Tour, made one cut in 13 events.

  • Sanderson Farms Championship: Opened 71-67 to make the cut then turned in superb rounds of 68-69 on the weekend to earn his first career top-10, a T7 with six others.

2018 Season

Played in eight PGA TOUR events, beginning with the Valspar Championship as an amateur. Made six cuts in eight starts, with his best finish a T20 at the U.S. Open.

Amateur Highlights

  • Three-year All-American at Illinois.
  • Claimed the 2016 Western Amateur. Following a semifinal win over Will Gordon (4 and 2), upset top-seed Sam Horsfield (3 and 1) at the Knollwood Club in Lake Forrest, Ill.
  • Earned a sponsor’s exemption into the Valspar Championship with a win at the 2017 3M Augusta Invitational. Eventually made the cut and finished 74th in his third start in a professional event.
  • Successfully defended his title at the 3M Augusta Invitational in 2018, shooting 67-69-69 to finish one stroke ahead of Lorenzo Scalise.
  • Set the Big 10 Conference Championship record with a first-round 63 in 2017 and went on to win medalist honors by one stroke over Ryan Lumsden and Will Grimmer.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2020