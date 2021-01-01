|
Wyndham Clark
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
172 lbs
78 kg
Weight
December 09, 1993
Birthday
27
AGE
Denver, Colorado
Birthplace
Scottsdale, Arizona
Residence
Single
Family
University of Oregon (2017, Business)
College
2017
Turned Pro
$3,575,461
Career Earnings
Denver, CO, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
National Teams
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season, finishing at No. 110 in the FedExCup standings. Made 10 of 23 cuts and notched four top-25 finishes, highlighted by a T8 at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES.
2019 Season
Was one of eight rookies to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs and one of five to advance to the BMW Championship, ending the season at No. 64 in the FedExCup standings. Earned three top-10s, the first of his career, and made 19 cuts in 27 starts.
2018 Season
Finished the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Season with 24 starts, one runner-up, three additional top-10s and 12 cuts made. Was 35th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season by finishing No. 16 on the Regular Season money list.
Amateur Highlights