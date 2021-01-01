×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Wyndham Clark
Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
172 lbs
78 kg
Weight
27
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
University of Oregon (2017, Business)
College
Denver, Colorado
Birthplace
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
172 lbs
78 kg
Weight
27
AGE
2017
Turned Pro
University of Oregon (2017, Business)
College
Denver, Colorado
Birthplace
75
FEDEXCUP Rank
609
FEDEXCUP Points
OWGR162
OWGR
71.113
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Wyndham Clark
Wyndham Clark
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Wyndham Clark

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

172 lbs

78 kg

Weight

December 09, 1993

Birthday

27

AGE

Denver, Colorado

Birthplace

Scottsdale, Arizona

Residence

Single

Family

University of Oregon (2017, Business)

College

2017

Turned Pro

$3,575,461

Career Earnings

Denver, CO, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR: 2019

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

  • 2021 Lost to Brian Gay, Bermuda Championship

National Teams

  • 2014 Arnold Palmer Cup

Personal

  • He would like to start a breast cancer foundation.
  • Watching Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills was one of his favorite events he's attended.
  • Is good at ping pong.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season, finishing at No. 110 in the FedExCup standings. Made 10 of 23 cuts and notched four top-25 finishes, highlighted by a T8 at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES.

2019 Season

Was one of eight rookies to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs and one of five to advance to the BMW Championship, ending the season at No. 64 in the FedExCup standings. Earned three top-10s, the first of his career, and made 19 cuts in 27 starts.

  • 3M Open: Recorded first career top-five with a T5 at the 3M Open. Led the field in Driving Distance (327.9 yards).
  • The Honda Classic: Making his first start at The Honda Classic, held the third-round lead at 7-under 2013 before finishing T7. Represented second top-10 in first 19 starts on TOUR. Led the field in total feet of putts made (107’1” per round).

2018 Season

Finished the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Season with 24 starts, one runner-up, three additional top-10s and 12 cuts made. Was 35th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season by finishing No. 16 on the Regular Season money list.

  • Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS: Made the cut on the number at the Lincoln Land Championship before posting 62-67 on the weekend for a T5.
  • Knoxville Open: Carded a 7-under 65 in the final round of the Knoxville Open to finish solo-third, his second consecutive top-five finish.
  • United Leasing & Finance Championship: Bounced back from a third-round 5-over 77 with a final-round 5-under 67 at the United Leasing & Finance Championship to pick up the first runner-up performance of his Tour career.
  • The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: After missing the cut in the season-opening event, rebounded with a T4 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic. Carded 66-68 and held a one-stroke lead after the first 36 holes. Posted 72-69 after the cut and recorded his first top-10 of the season.

Amateur Highlights

  • Rolex All American, Colorado player of the year, 3 time state champion, Byron Nelson award winner.
  • 1st team All American, big 12 player of the year, pac 12 player of the year, golfweek player of the year, ben hogan award finalist, Fred Haskin award finalist, Palmer cup team.