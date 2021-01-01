×
Chris O'Neill
Chris O'Neill

Chris O'Neill

United States
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
28
AGE
2016
Turned Pro
University of Michigan 2016, Psychology
College
Carson City, Nevada
Birthplace
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
28
AGE
2016
Turned Pro
University of Michigan 2016, Psychology
College
Carson City, Nevada
Birthplace
Performance
Chris O'Neill
Chris O'Neill
United StatesUnited States
Chris O'Neill

Full Name

6 ft, 2 in

188 cm

Height

170 lbs

77 kg

Weight

June 21, 1993

Birthday

28

AGE

Carson City, Nevada

Birthplace

Glen Allen, Virginia

Residence

Single

Family

University of Michigan 2016, Psychology

College

2016

Turned Pro

$23,165

Career Earnings

Glen Allen, VA, United States

City Plays From

Personal

  • After his golf career is over, would love to be involved in the soccer world in some way, either owning a team or, more likely, coaching.
  • Ideal day would be to get up and watch Tottenham win in the morning over Arsenal and then playing 18 holes followed by an evening with his girlfriend.
  • Favorite place is London, England, where the soccer team he favors, Tottenham, is located.
  • Has almost no sense of smell and has never have been able to smell things unless they have a strong scent and are directly under his nose.

Special Interests

  • Watching soccer, Tottenham Hotspur FC

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in five tournaments, making four cuts and posting two top-10s. Finished the season 28th on the points list.

  • The Challenge at Harbor Hills (LOCALiQ Series): For the second consecutive tournament, fired three rounds in the 60s to record a top-10. This time it was a 68-67-64 performance at Harbor Hills CC in early October that led to a T8. Maintained his streak of eight consecutive under-par rounds this season.
  • Jacksonville Championship (LOCALiQ Series): Opened and closed with a pair of 67s at Hidden Hills GC in September to T4 with five others. Played his final 22 holes bogey-free and made an early charge up the leaderboard in Friday’s final round with three birdies on his first four holes. Made nothing but pars the rest of the way until a closing birdie at No. 18.

2019 Season

Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making six cuts and registering three top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 35 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.

  • Canada Life Championship: Made 13 birdies, an eagle and just two bogeys during a 64-63 mid-stretch at Highland CC. Finished his week with an even-par 70 to T9 with Travis Trace, at 11-under.
  • Bayview Place DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist: Shot par or better in each round of the event at Uplands GC in Victoria, British Columbia, including an opening-round 65 to finish at 10-under par and T10.
  • Canada Life Open: Made 13 birdies over the last two days of the tournament to close with back-to-back 67s, breaking par each day of the tournament to finish at 15-under par, good for a T7.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA WEST 2: Based on the strength of a third-round 67 at Wigwam Resort, finished T9 to earn exempt status through the first half of the Mackenzie Tour season.

Amateur Highlights

  • Won the 2017 Windon Memorial.
  • Was a two-time Academic All-American.