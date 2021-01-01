|
Chris O'Neill
Full Name
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
June 21, 1993
Birthday
28
AGE
Carson City, Nevada
Birthplace
Glen Allen, Virginia
Residence
Single
Family
University of Michigan 2016, Psychology
College
2016
Turned Pro
$23,165
Career Earnings
Glen Allen, VA, United States
City Plays From
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in five tournaments, making four cuts and posting two top-10s. Finished the season 28th on the points list.
2019 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making six cuts and registering three top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 35 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.
Amateur Highlights