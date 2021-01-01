Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Personal
- Is an equipment junkie, self-proclaimed fantasy football guru and Chicago Bears fan
- Earliest golf memory is his grandfather taking him to hit in the backyard and to indoor driving ranges in the winter in Chicago.
- Was a nationally ranked ski racer when while growing up and won a bronze medal at the U.S. Championships in Salt Lake City.
- Best memory as a professional was Monday qualifying into Riviera first year out of school and making a 15-foot putt on last hole to make the cut.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making eight cuts and registering three top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 10 on the Order of Merit to earn 2020 Korn Ferry Tour membership. Played in two PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made two cuts and posted one top-10 to finish No. 85 on the Order of Merit.
-
114 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro: At the historic Jockey Club in Buenos Aires, entered the final round a stroke off Augusto Núñez’s 54-hole lead following rounds of 65-68-67 to start Argentina’s national open. Stumbled on the final day, shooting a 3-over 73 that left him T4 with Tommy Cocha and Ryan Ruffels, four shots out of the Ricardo Celia-Brandon Matthews playoff that Celia won.
-
Canada Life Championship: Shot his career-low score, a 62, during the second round at London’s Highland CC, making four birdies in a row and five over his final six holes of the day. Finished the tournament with two more under-par scores to place alone in fourth, at 14-under. Performance allowed him to move to 10th on the final Order of Merit.
-
Windsor Championship: Entered the final round with a one-stroke lead after opening 65-65-66. Needed an eagle on the 72nd hole to force a playoff. Made a 30-foot birdie putt to move into a T2 with five others, finishing one stroke behind champion Dawson Armstrong.
-
GolfBC Championship: Held a share of the second-round lead with former UCLA teammate Jake Knapp after a 67-64 start. Dropped into a tie for second with a third-round, 1-under 70. Fired a Sunday 64 at Gallagher’s Canyon G&CC only to come up a stroke short of Knapp’s 20-under winning total. After opening with a bogey on No. 1 Sunday and playing his first five holes in 1-over, he made eight birdies over his final 13 holes.
2018 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making eight cuts and recording three top-10 finishes. Ending the year No. 19 on the Order of Merit, earned an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and 2019 Mackenzie Tour status.
-
Freedom 55 Financial Championship: Shot 63 in both the first and third rounds, making five birdies on the front side Thursday and four on Saturday. Finished the tournament with an even-par 70 to finish T2 with George Cunningham, two shots behind winner Danny Walker.
-
ATB Financial Classic: Made nine birdies on his first 13 holes of the tournament to shoot a first-round 63. Played consistently the rest of the way, carding three more rounds in the 60s, to finish T5.
2017 Season
On the strength of two top-10 finishes, played his way into the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship and ended the year 27th on the Order of Merit.
-
Mackenzie Investments Open presented by Jaguar Laval: Notched a career-best T2 when he closed with a 4-under-par 66 Sunday to pull within eight shots of winner Hank Lebioda's 20-under-par total.
-
Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Finished T7 after holding the 36-hole lead, thanks to opening rounds of 65-68. Entered the third round with a one-shot lead over Kramer Hickok but fell to a 5-over-par 77 before bouncing back with a closing 68 to end three shots off the winning total.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE