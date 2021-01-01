Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Intermediate Medical (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2019
Forme Tour: 2021
Personal
- Brother, Connor, is also a professional golfer.
- His favorite athlete is Tiger Woods. Dream foursome would include Woods, Arnold Palmer and his brother. Favorite sports team is the Oakland Athletics, and his favorite course is Cypress Point GC.
- Favorite early memory of a pro tournament was watching Tiger Woods in the Presidents Cup in 2009 at TPC Harding Park. Blick was in the stands on No. 18 and saw the walking club twirl.
- Uses a lucky Ford Mustang ball marker.
- Made national headlines at Q-School in 2018 when his clubs were stolen before the final round. Blick managed to piece together a set with help from clubs from Titleist reps, the head pro and the superintendent, and shot a 63 to finish T25 and earn guaranteed starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 2: Made a run at the top six at Mission Inn Club and Resort’s El Campeon Course in early March in Central Florida, shooting a final-round 68 to finish eighth. Will be conditionally exempt for the Mackenzie Tour season.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in two tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season 137th on the points list.
2019 Season
Made six cuts in 10 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019 before receiving a medical beginning in May, causing him to miss the remainder of the season.
2018 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making 10 cuts. Picked up two top-five finishes. Ended the year No. 12 on the Order of Merit, earning an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and Mackenzie Tour status for the 2019 season.
Osprey Valley Open: Stumbled to a 1-over 73 in the second round, and that ultimately cost him as his other 54 holes were superb at Osprey Valley GC's Toot Course. Opened with a 64 and closed 63-68 to T3 with Drew Weaver, five shots behind winner Tyler McCumber for his second top-three finish of the campaign.
Freedom 55 Financial Open: Had a strong outing in the season-opening event, only a third-round, 3-over 75 derailing his shot at victory. Opened 66-66 to hold a share of the 36-hole lead with Chris Williams. Rebounded nicely in the final round, shooting a 5-under 67 to T2 with Zach Wright.
59 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Open-qualified into the tournament, taking medalist honors, then shot four rounds of 68 at Tijuana CC to T16.
2017 Season
Thanks to a runner-up and three other top-10 finishes, ended the season 13th on the Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit to secure an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School.
Ontario Championship hosted by National Pines Golf Club: Posted a solo seventh-place finish in Ontario.
Cape Breton Open: Held the 36-hole lead, thanks to matching rounds of 6-under-par 66 before going on to finish T24.
GolfBC Championship: Carded a T2 finish. Opened with rounds of 66-68-66 and briefly held a share of the lead on the back nine of the final round before finishing one stroke shy of Robby Shelton's winning total.
Bayview Place Cardtronics Open presented by Times Colonist: Finished T3. Nearly made history in the third round, shooting a 10-under 60 but bogeyed the final hole, with his score still setting the new course record at Uplands GC.
Freedom 55 Financial Open: Finished the season with a T10. Took a three-stroke lead after 36 holes, thanks to a 9-under 61 in the second round before closing with rounds of 70-71.
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Santee, CA: Earned status with a T4 finish.
2016 Season
Cape Breton Open: After missing five of eight cuts to start the season, posted a final-round 64, the low round of the day, to finish T10.
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Santee, CA: Earned conditional Mackenzie Tour status, with rounds of 67-69-74-75.
Amateur Highlights
- 2013, 2014 PING First Team All-Region, 2013 WAC First Team All-Conference, Freshman of The Year and Player of The Year. 2014, 2015 Mountain West First Team All-Conference.
- SJSU Lowest Single Season Scoring Average (70.71), and third (71.13). SJSU Lowest Single Round (62), also hold second-lowest, twice, (64). SJSU Lowest 36 holes (129) and 54 holes (196).
- SJSU Athlete of the Month (3/2013, 9/2014, 10/2014, 3/2015), 2015 SJSU Athlete of the Year, SJSU Lowest Career Scoring Average (71.38).
- SJSU most recorded rounds at par or better (65). 40 Collegiate tournaments (5 Wins, 11 Top 3's, 13 Top 5's, 18 Top 10's).
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE