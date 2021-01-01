×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Shad Tuten
Shad Tuten

Shad Tuten

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 8  in
173 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
29
AGE
2016
Turned Pro
Augusta, Georgia
Birthplace
5  ft, 8  in
173 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
29
AGE
2016
Turned Pro
Augusta, Georgia
Birthplace
67
The 25 Rank
716
Official Points
Top 10 Finishes3
Top 10 Finishes
70.38
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Shad Tuten
Shad Tuten
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Shad Tuten

Full Name

TOOT-un

Pronunciation

5  ft, 8  in

173 cm

Height

170 lbs

77 kg

Weight

June 24, 1992

Birthday

29

AGE

Augusta, Georgia

Birthplace

Naples, Florida

Residence

Single

Family

2016

Turned Pro

$232,490

Career Earnings

Aiken, SC, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 11-40 and Ties Qualifying Tournament (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2017
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2020

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)

  • 2019 66 JHSF Aberto do Brasil

Additional Victories (1)

  • 2016 Georgia Open

Personal

  • Has never had a coach or formal lesson of any kind. No one in his family plays golf seriously. Started playing after his parents got divorced when he was younger.
  • Always eats something on course every three holes.
  • His girlfriend has SLE-Lupus, a disease she has been fighting since 2019. Involved with the Florida Lupus Foundation of America. His girlfriend is an ambassador for the Florida Chapter. In high school, was the leader of a special needs group of kids for Physical Education classes, a charity that is dear to his heart.
  • Earliest golf memory is attending the 2005 Masters when he was younger and watching Tiger Woods chip in on No. 16.
  • Always changes his ball after he makes a bogey or worse.
  • Enjoys karaoke and line dancing.
  • His dad was a competitive largemouth bass fisherman for a number of years.
  • Had the opportunity to caddie for Kevin Na during the QBE Shootout Pro-Am at Tiburon in Naples, Florida.

Special Interests

  • Basketball, rock climbing, kayaking, traveling

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39: Held a share of the first-round lead at 8-under 63 at the Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39 before going on to finish T15 at 16-under 268.
  • Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass: Birdied four of his final five holes for a closing 67 to post 11-under 269 and a T2 finish at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass. The finish marked the first top-10 of his career on the Korn Ferry Tour in his seventh start.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute: Carded weekend rounds of 71-71 to finish T5 at 9-under at the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute.
  • Club Car Championship at The Landings Club: Held a two-stroke lead with five holes to play, but finished T3 and one shot out of a playoff at 16-under 272 with rounds of 67-70-66-69 at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club.

2020 Season

  • Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39: Held a share of the first-round lead at 8-under 63 at the Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39 before going on to finish T15 at 16-under 268.
  • Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass: Birdied four of his final five holes for a closing 67 to post 11-under 269 and a T2 finish at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass. The finish marked the first top-10 of his career on the Korn Ferry Tour in his seventh start.

2019 Season

Won once in his 16 starts that saw him make it to the weekend in 13 of those events. Finished the year eighth on the Order of Merit.

  • Banco del Pacifico Open presentado por Quito Alcaldia: After an 11-under start, began the day a distant six shots behind 54-hole leader Augusto Nunez. Couldn’t put any pressure on Nunez as he shot an even-par 72 to T7 with two others.
  • 66 JHSF Aberto do Brasil: Entered the final round at Fazenda Boa Vista a stroke off of Patrick Newcomb’s lead. Started his final round birdie-par-eagle and ended up battling playing partner Newcomb all day in Porto Feliz. The turning point came on the 16th hole. Clinging to a one-shot lead, he made a birdie while Newcomb was double bogeying. From there, he finished par-par to coast to a two-shot victory over Newcomb and Patrick Flavin. The win was his first as a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member, and the $31,500 payday was his largest as a professional. Shot four rounds in the 60s to secure the title.
  • Bupa Match Play: Went 1-1 in his two matches in the Tour’s only match-play tournament.
  • 60 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Used four sub-70 rounds at Tijuana CC to finish solo eighth, four shots behind winner Drew Nesbitt.
  • Abierto de Chile 2019 presentado por VOLVO: Opened with a 69 at Club de Golf Mapocho then fired three consecutive 68s to T9 with Joshua Lee.

2018 Season

Played in 12 events, making nine cuts and finishing 56th on the Order of Merit. Had two top-10s and six top-25s.

  • Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship: Started slowly at Sao Paulo GC, with an opening-round 75. Hit his stride over the final 54 holes, with rounds of 66-66-69 to T9.
  • Bupa Match Play: Qualified for the event as the 58th seed and lost in the first round to Chris Killmer, 3 and 2.
  • Puerto Plata DR Open: Four par-or-better scores, including a 69-66 finish, resulted in a T9 in the Dominican Republic.

2017 Season

In 15 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, made five cuts, with one top-25 showing. Finished 99th on the Order of Merit.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season by finishing solo ninth at the U.S. event in January.

2016 Season

  • Georgia Open: Shot 67-67-70-69 to finish at 15-under for a three-shot win at his state open.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2019