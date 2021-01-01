Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 11-40 and Ties Qualifying Tournament (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2017
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2020
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
- 2019 66 JHSF Aberto do Brasil
Additional Victories (1)
Personal
- Has never had a coach or formal lesson of any kind. No one in his family plays golf seriously. Started playing after his parents got divorced when he was younger.
- Always eats something on course every three holes.
- His girlfriend has SLE-Lupus, a disease she has been fighting since 2019. Involved with the Florida Lupus Foundation of America. His girlfriend is an ambassador for the Florida Chapter. In high school, was the leader of a special needs group of kids for Physical Education classes, a charity that is dear to his heart.
- Earliest golf memory is attending the 2005 Masters when he was younger and watching Tiger Woods chip in on No. 16.
- Always changes his ball after he makes a bogey or worse.
- Enjoys karaoke and line dancing.
- His dad was a competitive largemouth bass fisherman for a number of years.
- Had the opportunity to caddie for Kevin Na during the QBE Shootout Pro-Am at Tiburon in Naples, Florida.
Special Interests
- Basketball, rock climbing, kayaking, traveling
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39: Held a share of the first-round lead at 8-under 63 at the Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39 before going on to finish T15 at 16-under 268.
- Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass: Birdied four of his final five holes for a closing 67 to post 11-under 269
and a T2 finish at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass. The finish marked the first top-10 of his career on the Korn Ferry Tour in his seventh start.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute: Carded weekend rounds of 71-71 to finish T5 at 9-under at the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute.
-
Club Car Championship at The Landings Club: Held a two-stroke lead with five holes to play, but finished T3 and one shot out of a playoff at 16-under 272 with rounds of 67-70-66-69 at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club.
2020 Season
-
2019 Season
Won once in his 16 starts that saw him make it to the weekend in 13 of those events. Finished the year eighth on the Order of Merit.
-
Banco del Pacifico Open presentado por Quito Alcaldia: After an 11-under start, began the day a distant six shots behind 54-hole leader Augusto Nunez. Couldn’t put any pressure on Nunez as he shot an even-par 72 to T7 with two others.
-
66 JHSF Aberto do Brasil: Entered the final round at Fazenda Boa Vista a stroke off of Patrick Newcomb’s lead. Started his final round birdie-par-eagle and ended up battling playing partner Newcomb all day in Porto Feliz. The turning point came on the 16th hole. Clinging to a one-shot lead, he made a birdie while Newcomb was double bogeying. From there, he finished par-par to coast to a two-shot victory over Newcomb and Patrick Flavin. The win was his first as a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member, and the $31,500 payday was his largest as a professional. Shot four rounds in the 60s to secure the title.
-
Bupa Match Play: Went 1-1 in his two matches in the Tour’s only match-play tournament.
-
60 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Used four sub-70 rounds at Tijuana CC to finish solo eighth, four shots behind winner Drew Nesbitt.
-
Abierto de Chile 2019 presentado por VOLVO: Opened with a 69 at Club de Golf Mapocho then fired three consecutive 68s to T9 with Joshua Lee.
2018 Season
Played in 12 events, making nine cuts and finishing 56th on the Order of Merit. Had two top-10s and six top-25s.
-
Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship: Started slowly at Sao Paulo GC, with an opening-round 75. Hit his stride over the final 54 holes, with rounds of 66-66-69 to T9.
-
Bupa Match Play: Qualified for the event as the 58th seed and lost in the first round to Chris Killmer, 3 and 2.
-
Puerto Plata DR Open: Four par-or-better scores, including a 69-66 finish, resulted in a T9 in the Dominican Republic.
2017 Season
In 15 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, made five cuts, with one top-25 showing. Finished 99th on the Order of Merit.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season by finishing solo ninth at the U.S. event in January.
2016 Season
-
Georgia Open: Shot 67-67-70-69 to finish at 15-under for a three-shot win at his state open.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE