JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016
Korn Ferry Tour: 2019
Forme Tour: 2020
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (0-1)
2016 Lost to Nate Lashley, Kent Bulle, 111 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE
Personal
- His father, a kicker, was on a team that won the National Junior College Athletic Association national championship in 1971.
- First tee walk-up song would be "Midnight Life" by The White Panda.
- Had left hip surgery at the beginning of 2018.
- Describes his earliest golf memory as follows. "I was about 6 years old at the Buick Open at Callaway Gardens and Phil Mickelson threw me his ball after making a birdie on the par 5 seventh."
- Most people don't know he is half Japanese.
- Supports Cancer Awareness, and charities supporting Cancer research. His mother had breast cancer, and he is personally connected to this cause.
- Team won state title in high school twice, Beck won the individual title once.
- Wife, Drew, is a professional model.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 4: Shot under par in all four rounds at Callaway Gardens in early April to finish T5 with five others and in a playoff for the two last exempt spots. Ended holding on through three extra holes, but at the fourth sudden-death hole—No. 4—Austin Morrison dripped in a nine-foot birdie putt from above the hole that he couldn’t match. Earned conditional Mackenzie Tour status with his 7-under finish.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2020 Season
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 1: Finished T35 with five others at Mission Inn Resort and Club’s El Campeon Course in Florida in early March to earn conditional status for the Mackenzie Tour season.
2018 Season
Saw action in five Mackenzie Tour tournaments. Finished the year 114th on the Order of Merit after making two cuts. Missed the cut in his lone Korn Ferry Tour start.
2017 Season
Played in 13 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, making 10 cuts, posting three top-10s, including a runner-up finish, and closing the year 22nd on the Order of Merit.
Lexus Peru Open presentado por Diners Club: At the nationwide, government-mandated-census-shortened event at Los Inkas, finished T2 with Nick Palladino, four shots behind winner Charlie Saxon.
San Luis Championship: Held a one-stroke, 54-hole lead in San Luis but stumbled on the final day. Made the back-nine turn at 2-over but immediately birdied the 10th hole. Played his remaining eight holes in 1-over to post a 2-over 74, leaving him T4, a stroke out of the three-man playoff that Oscar Fraustro won.
Puerto Plata DR Open: Opened and close with a pair of 70s and added two 67s in the Dominican Republic to T6 with three others.
2016 Season
Finished the season ranked No. 45 on the Order of Merit with a record of four top-25s and six cuts made in eight starts.
111 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE: In November, posted rounds of 71-67-69-68 to get into a three-way playoff for the title of the 111th playing of Argentina's national open. Made par on the first playoff hole to drop out of the overtime session eventually won by Kent Bulle and Order of Merit No. 1 Nate Lashley. Ranked 107th on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Order of Merit entering that event and needed a T2 finish or better to keep his Tour card and qualify for the Tour Championship. The share for second helped him charge into the 40th spot.
2015 Season
Played on the eGolf Tour and the SwingThought Tour.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the 2013 Georgia State Amateur by two strokes over Travis Williamson at Pine Tree CC.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- Forme Tour: 2020
- Forme Tour: 2021