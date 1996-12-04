JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020
Forme Tour: 2020
Personal
- Is close with his older brother Sebastien, who is also a professional golfer.
- Favorite athletes are Tiger Woods and Allen Iverson, and his favorite teams are the Kansas State basketball and football teams, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Bupa Championship presented by Volvo: At PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season-ender, opened with a 2-over 74 then peeled off three consecutive under-par rounds to finish alone in third at PGA Riviera Maya, three shots out of the Patrick Newcomb-Oscar Fraustro playoff that Newcomb won.
- Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 1: Made a run at earning medalist honors in another Qualifying Tournament after winning a PGA TOUR Latinoamerica qualifier a year earlier. Opened with an 8-under 64 at The Club at Weston Hills in South Florida and posted three more under-par scores to T2 with Jason Thresher and Gavin Hall, three shots short of winner Camilo Aguado. Earned full Mackenzie Tour status for the first half of the season.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season 15th on the final Points List after appearing in eight tournaments, making the cut in six of them and recording one top-10.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in two tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season 117th on the points list.
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA East 2: Finished T19 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Highland Oaks in mid-March in Dothan, Ala., to earn conditional status on the Forme Tour.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mission Inn: Opened with three consecutive 69s at Mission Inn Resort and Club’s El Campeon Course. Playing alongside leader Toni Hakula on the final day, trailed by a stroke when the day began and caught him on the second hole. They went back and forth the rest of the way, eventually both finishing at 10-under and in a sudden-death playoff he won when Hakula hit his tee shot into the water on the first playoff hole. Will be exempt for the entire PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
2019 Season
Played the entire season on the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada, finishing 64th on the Order of Merit after making six cuts in 11 starts. Posted two top-20s, with a best finish of T11.
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA WEST 1: After an opening-round 72, made five birdies on his front nine in the second round on his way to a 68, his low round of the week. Earned fully-exempt status through the first half of the Mackenzie Tour season with a T7 finish.
Amateur Highlights
- Earned three career collegiate victories. Was named to the All-Big 12 Conference first team in 2018 after helping Kansas State to a conference championship. His 72.69 scoring average is the lowest in Wildcat team history.
- Growing up in Charpey, France, has had success playing in European tournaments, finishing in second place at the 2018 Swiss International Amateur and the 2018 French Amateur.
- Final college victory came at Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, winning the Mission inn Spring Spectacular by two strokes over Bobby Bai, Kyler Tate and Jacob Eklund.
- Picked up his second collegiate title, rolling to a four-stroke victory at the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City, defeating Alex Schaake.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- Forme Tour: 2021