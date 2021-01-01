JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016
Korn Ferry Tour: 2017
Additional Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (0-1)
2018 Lost to Tyson Alexander, Chris Killmer, Costa Rica Classic
Personal
- Favorite hobbies include deep-sea fishing and pheasant hunting.
- Coolest thing he's done outside of golf was catch a 40-pound mahi off of the Florida Keys.
- Pulls for the Indianapolis Colts.
- Best sporting event he's ever attended was the 2008 Ryder Cup. Favorite movie is "The Patriot."
- His parents, Scott and Donna, also played college golf at Ball State University. His father played on the PGA TOUR between 1980 and 1982. His father, Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson would round out his dream foursome.
- If not a professional golfer says he would be a professional fisherman. Bucket list includes traveling to New Zealand and the Maldives.
- Earliest golf memory was getting denied an autograph by fellow Hoosier Fuzzy Zoeller because he had a Tiger Woods hat on.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- The Classic at Callaway Gardens (LOCALiQ Series): In his first LOCALiQ Series event, opened with a 10-under 62 to take the first-round lead at Callaway Gardens. Came back with a solid, 5-under 67 that left him tied with Alex Smalley with 18 holes to play. Jump-started his back nine with a chip-in eagle at No. 6 and moved to 18-under with a birdie at No. 11. Played his final seven holes in 2-over to drop into a T7 with Conner Godsey.
- Indiana Open: Made history in July by winning his state open and joining his father, Scott, as the only father-son duo to win the tournament. Birdied the final hole to finish at 13-under to defeat fellow Ball State alumnus Timothy Wiseman by three shots at Rock Hollow GC, matching Scott’s victory in 1980 at the GC of Indiana.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played in one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica event in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule, making the cut and posting a top-25 performance.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in two tournaments, making two cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 74th on the points list.
2019 Season
Saw action in five PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events, made two cuts and recorded one top-10 to finish No. 73 on the Order of Merit.
Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship: In his season debut on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, enjoyed four under-par rounds, including a Sunday, 7-under 64, that earned him a T3 with Evan Harmeling, four shots behind winner Chandler Blanchet.
Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS: Held a share of the 36-hole lead before settling for a T8 finish at 12-under at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS, his first top-10 of the season.
2018 Season
Saw action in 17 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events, getting to the weekend in 13 of them. Lost in a playoff in Costa Rica and added seven additional top-10s to finish No. 9 on the final Order of Merit.
Shell Championship: Enjoyed another solid tournament at the season-ending event. Posted four under-par rounds, including a Sunday 67, his best of the week at Trump National Doral's Golden Palm Course, to finish alone in sixth, six shots behind winner Michael Buttacavoli.
San Luis Championship: Used a 69-66 start in San Luis Potosi to hold a share of the 36-hole lead at La Loma Golf. Could only muster two rounds of 70 on the weekend to fall into a T4 with Sam Fidone, Harrison Endycott and Corey Pereira.
Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship: Enjoyed a solid performance at the first-year event in São Paulo. Was one of five players in the field to record four rounds in the 60s at São Paulo GC. Back-to-back 69s at the weather-delayed event left him T4 with Michael McGowan and Evan Harmeling, for his fifth top-10 in 10 starts.
Bupa Match Play: Qualified as the ninth seed at the event at Playa Paraiso GC and lost in the first round to Argentina's Leandro Marelli, 3 and 2
Costa Rica Classic: Opened with a strong start, shooting a 7-under 64 to sit in second after 18 holes. Stayed a stroke behind the leaders through 36 holds after a 67. Grabbed a share of the 54-hole lead with Chris Killmer, shooting a third-round 67. Managed a 68 Sunday that was good enough to put him into a playoff with Tyson Alexander and Killmer. After the players all parred the first sudden-death hole, Alexander ended the extra session with an eagle.
BMW Jamaica Classic: At the weather-shortened event, rounds of 68-67-66 led to a 15-under total and good for a T7 at Cinnamon Hill GC.
59 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: At Mexico's national open, was solid all week, opening 67-65 and two shots off Colin Featherstone's leading pace at the halfway mark at Tijuana CC. Managed a 67-69 finish to T5 with Alexandre Rocha, six shots behind winner Austin Smotherman.
Guatemala Stella Artois Open: Began the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica season by shooting four under-par rounds, including a 69-68 weekend showing to T7 at La Reunion.
2017 Season
Played in 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, making nine cuts and recording a pair of top-10 finishes. Ended the season 39th on the Order of Merit. Also played in 11 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, with one top-15 performance.
2016 Season
After missing the cut at the season-opening event in Colombia, went on to finish inside the top-26 in his next seven starts. Played all 18 events on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule, recording two runner-up finishes, a solo third and five other top-25s to finish the season ranked eighth on the Order of Merit.
Aruba Cup: Was a member of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica team that won the inaugural event, 13-7, over the Mackenzie Tour in December. Was one of only three players on the winning team to post a 3-0-0 record.
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T62 at the final stage.
Flor de Cana Open presented by The Mortgage Store: Posted his second runner-up of the season, with a T2 in Nicaragua.
Mazatlan Open: Traveled to Mexico and finished T8 in Mazatlán.
Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort: Finished solo third in Honduras.
85 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: Ended in a six-way T2 in Cordoba, Argentina, shooting rounds of 69-68 on the weekend.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Colombia: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T4 finish in January.
2015 Season
Despite having no status, traveled to Latin America and entered seven events via Monday qualifiers or through top-20 finishes.
Volvo Colombian Classic presentado por Arturo Calle: Enjoyed his top finish of the season, a T14 in Colombia in September.
Digital Ally Open: Missed the cut in Kansas City in August while making his first career Korn Ferry Tour start.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Failed to earn PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status by one shot in Buenos Aires, Argentina in January.
Amateur Highlights
- Named to the 2011 Ping All-Midwest Region team.
- Was a 2011 All-Mid-American Conference first-team selection.
- Posted five top-10s as a senior at Ball State including his first career collegiate victory at the Earl Yestingsmeier Invitational. Had the second-best single-season stroke average in Ball State program history with his 72.68 average as a senior.
- Won the 2010 Indiana State Amateur, matching the accomplishment of his father, Scott. Is the only father-son duo to win the event.
- Won the 2010 Indianapolis Open.
- Two-time Indiana Golf Association Player of the Year.