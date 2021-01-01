×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Michael Miller
Michael Miller

Michael Miller

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
178 lbs
81 kg
Weight
29
AGE
2013
Turned Pro
Penn State University
College
Mount Kisco, New York
Birthplace
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
178 lbs
81 kg
Weight
29
AGE
2013
Turned Pro
Penn State University
College
Mount Kisco, New York
Birthplace
104
The 25 Rank
398
Official Points
Top 10 Finishes2
Top 10 Finishes
70.62
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Michael Miller
Michael Miller
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Michael Miller

Full Name

5  ft, 11  in

180 cm

Height

178 lbs

81 kg

Weight

March 04, 1992

Birthday

29

AGE

Mount Kisco, New York

Birthplace

Brewster, New York

Residence

Single

Family

Penn State University

College

2013

Turned Pro

$280,114

Career Earnings

Brewster, NY, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2015
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2016

Personal

  • Favorite pro teams are the New York Yankees and New York Rangers.
  • Dream foursome would include his dad, Davis Love and Tiger Woods.
  • Marks his ball with a coin from his grandmother.
  • Hopes to play Augusta National someday.
  • Father has been the head pro at Knollwood Country Club for 35 years.
  • Walk-up song would be anything by Pitbull, a.k.a. Mr. Worldwide.
  • Has an older brother with Autism, and Miller is passionate about supporting the Autism cause.
  • Best memory at a professional event was attending the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah on Saturday.

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass: Fired three rounds in the 60s, including a third-round 67, en route to a T10 finish at TPC Sawgrass.
  • The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Recorded three rounds under par, including a second-round 66, en route to a T9 finish at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Carded an opening-round 62 to take the 18-hole lead at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation before eventually finishing T69.

2020 Season

  • Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass: Fired three rounds in the 60s, including a third-round 67, en route to a T10 finish at TPC Sawgrass.
  • The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Recorded three rounds under par, including a second-round 66, en route to a T9 finish at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna.

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 86 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded one top-10 in 21 starts, including a solo-second at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation.

  • BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Claimed the 36-hole lead at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation before finishing runner-up at 18-under 196, his best finish on the Korn Ferry Tour. Carded a second-round 63 to post the lowest round of his Korn Ferry Tour career.

2018 Season

  • United Leasing & Finance Championship: After Monday qualifying into the United Leasing & Finance Championship, ended the week T11 to earn a spot in the Knoxville Open field.

2017 Season

Qualified for the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship thanks to four top-25 finishes, ending the year 46th on the Order of Merit.

  • Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Posted a T11 finish at the Staal Foundation Open, closing the tournament with a pair of matching 4-under-par 68s.

2016 Season

  • National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: Finished tied for ninth at 12-under-par 272 at the National Capital Open to Support Our Troops. Opened with a first-round 63 to take the 18-hole lead, and closed with rounds of 73-66-70. Jumped from 91st to 57th in the Order of Merit.
  • Freedom 55 Financial Open: Carded rounds of 66-66-68-65 to finish T4 at the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship.

2015 Season

Finished 21st on the Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit with four top-10 finishes in 12 starts.

  • Freedom 55 Financial Championship: Finished solo seventh at the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship. Posted a final-round 64 to jump from T14 to seventh in final event.
  • Cape Breton Celtic Classic presented by PC Financial: Placed with a T8 at the Cape Breton Classic.
  • Wildfire Invitational presented by PC Financial: Closed the season with three straight top-10 performances, starting with a solo fifth at the Wildfire Invitational.
  • The Syncrude Boreal Open Presented by AECON: Finished T8 at the Syncrude Boreal Open for first top-10 finish in third start.
  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Florida: Earned exempt status with a T11 at the Florida Qualifying Tournament with rounds of 71-69-67-65.

Amateur Highlights

  • Attended Penn State University for one semester before opting to turn pro. Notched one victory as a freshman, at the 2010 Maryland Intercollegiate.
  • Won the Metropolitan Amateur in 2011 and won the 2012 USGA Men's State Team Individual Championship.