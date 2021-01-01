Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
Forme Tour: 2015
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
Personal
- Favorite pro teams are the New York Yankees and New York Rangers.
- Dream foursome would include his dad, Davis Love and Tiger Woods.
- Marks his ball with a coin from his grandmother.
- Hopes to play Augusta National someday.
- Father has been the head pro at Knollwood Country Club for 35 years.
- Walk-up song would be anything by Pitbull, a.k.a. Mr. Worldwide.
- Has an older brother with Autism, and Miller is passionate about supporting the Autism cause.
- Best memory at a professional event was attending the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah on Saturday.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Carded an opening-round 62 to take the 18-hole lead at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation before eventually finishing T69.
2020 Season
-
Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass: Fired three rounds in the 60s, including a third-round 67, en route to a T10 finish at TPC Sawgrass.
-
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Recorded three rounds under par, including a second-round 66, en route to a T9 finish at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna.
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 86 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded one top-10 in 21 starts, including a solo-second at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Claimed the 36-hole lead at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation before finishing runner-up at 18-under 196, his best finish on the Korn Ferry Tour. Carded a second-round 63 to post the lowest round of his Korn Ferry Tour career.
2018 Season
-
United Leasing & Finance Championship: After Monday qualifying into the United Leasing & Finance Championship, ended the week T11 to earn a spot in the Knoxville Open field.
2017 Season
Qualified for the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship thanks to four top-25 finishes, ending the year 46th on the Order of Merit.
-
Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Posted a T11 finish at the Staal Foundation Open, closing the tournament with a pair of matching 4-under-par 68s.
2016 Season
-
National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: Finished tied for ninth at 12-under-par 272 at the National Capital Open to Support Our Troops. Opened with a first-round 63 to take the 18-hole lead, and closed with rounds of 73-66-70. Jumped from 91st to 57th in the Order of Merit.
-
Freedom 55 Financial Open: Carded rounds of 66-66-68-65 to finish T4 at the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship.
2015 Season
Finished 21st on the Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit with four top-10 finishes in 12 starts.
-
Freedom 55 Financial Championship: Finished solo seventh at the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship. Posted a final-round 64 to jump from T14 to seventh in final event.
-
Cape Breton Celtic Classic presented by PC Financial: Placed with a T8 at the Cape Breton Classic.
-
Wildfire Invitational presented by PC Financial: Closed the season with three straight top-10 performances, starting with a solo fifth at the Wildfire Invitational.
-
The Syncrude Boreal Open Presented by AECON: Finished T8 at the Syncrude Boreal Open for first top-10 finish in third start.
-
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Florida: Earned exempt status with a T11 at the Florida Qualifying Tournament with rounds of 71-69-67-65.
Amateur Highlights
- Attended Penn State University for one semester before opting to turn pro. Notched one victory as a freshman, at the 2010 Maryland Intercollegiate.
- Won the Metropolitan Amateur in 2011 and won the 2012 USGA Men's State Team Individual Championship.