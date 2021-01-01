Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Personal
- Attended Golspie High and Dornoch Academy.
- One sister, Suzan Gunn.
- Caddied at Royal Dornoch and worked part time in carpentry in order to fund his amateur career.
- Grandad taught him to play golf.
- Moved to the United States in 2007 at age 27 to turn professional and play mini-tours.
- Says he'd fish professionally, if he weren't a pro golfer.
- Biggest thrill outside golf is catching a large bass.
- Favorite course is Royal Dornoch in his hometown.
- Would like to play Augusta National.
- Favorite team is the Rangers Football Club in Scotland. Other favorites include the TV show "Gold Rush", the movie "Braveheart." and vacationing in California. Enjoys watching Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers, Arizona Cardinals, Arizona State, eating at the Cheesecake Factory and all spicy food.
- Involved with the Weekends with Warriors cause.
- Dream foursome would include his father, grandfather and Sergio Garcia.
- Most famous person met is Tiger Woods at the 2015 U.S. Open.
- Single best sporting event was having his family watching him play in his first major, the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay, where he made the cut.
- Bucket list includes playing in The Open Championship at St. Andrews.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 133 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-25 finishes in 15 starts, including a season-best T7 finish at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank.
-
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Fired rounds of 67-66 over the weekend to finish T7 at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank.
2018 Season
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz: Picked up his first top-10 of the season with a T8 finish at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz.
2017 Season
-
United Leasing & Finance Championship: Posted the round of the day on Sunday at the United Leasing & Finance Championship with a 2-under 70 to jump into T6 for his second top-10 of the season.
-
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: Recorded a career-best runner-up finish at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club. Climbed into sole possession of the 36-hole lead by two shots with a second-round 6-under 66. Dropped two shots back of the lead entering the final round after a third-round 1-over 73 that included a triple bogey. Grabbed a share of the lead at 12-under with Andrew Landry and Chase Parker after a front-nine 33 in the final round, but couldn't keep pace with Landry on the back nine on his way to a solo-second-place finish.
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with two top-10s and 10 made cuts in 23 starts. Was 66th on the Regular Season money list. Made the cut in seven of his last 16 starts of the season.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: T12 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship was his best finish after the two top-10s.
-
U.S. Open: Qualified for his first major championship, the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay in Washington. Shot 72-73-70-70 to finish T27 and earn $64,126.
-
United Leasing & Finance Championship: Posted his second top-10 in three starts with a T7 at the United Leasing & Finance Championship to open May, thanks to a final-round 67 which pushed him 13 spots up the leaderboard.
-
Servientrega Championship Presented by Efecty: Notched his first career top-10 finish with a T6 at the Servientrega Championship presented by Efecty.
2014 Season
In 20 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, made 11 cuts. Had a pair of top 25s, which came in back-to-back tournaments in May. Finished the season 113th on the money list.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: T18 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
-
South Georgia Classic presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: T19 at the South Georgia Classic.
2013 Season
Played exclusively on the Gateway Tour prior to gaining Korn Ferry Tour membership for the 2014 season.
-
Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Middle rounds of 64-66 propelled him to a T6 finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament Finals in December, assuring excellent status to begin his 2014 Korn Ferry Tour season.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE