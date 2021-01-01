JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2015
-
Forme Tour: 2020
Personal
- Has two sisters and one brother.
- Says his PGA TOUR starts at the John Deere Classic have been his biggest thrill in golf.
- His biggest thrill outside of golf is skydiving.
- Favorite courses he has played are Oakmont and the Golf Club of Georgia.
- Favorite teams are the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Green Bay Packers. His favorite TV show is "Top Gear." Country music singer Eric Church is his top entertainer. The Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers is his favorite athlete to watch. San Diego is his favorite city to visit.
- His bucket list includes climbing a big mountain.
- The "Tiger Woods of 2000," his father, Jim, and Steve Stricker would round out his dream foursome.
- Personal motto: "Figure it out."
- First tee walk-up song would be "Back in Black" by AC/DC.
- Earliest golf memory is attending the US Open at Olympia Fields with his father and brother.
- Superstition on the course is always making his coins heads-up.
- Most people don't know that he likes to mountain bike.
Special Interests
- Mountain biking, water skiing, surfing
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA Central: Broke par in three of four rounds at TPC San Antonio in mid-February to finishing T4 and earn six guaranteed starts on the Forme Tour.
- PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Opened with a 6-under 66 on his way to a T20 with three others at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach Resort in Mazatlan in mid-January. Earned conditional exemption for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
-
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA Central: Broke par in three of four rounds at TPC San Antonio in mid-February to finishing T4 and earn six guaranteed starts on the Forme Tour.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Opened with a 6-under 66 on his way to a T20 with three others at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach Resort in Mazatlan in mid-January. Earned conditional exemption for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 129 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded three top-25s in 22 starts, including a season-best T9 at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Chevrolet.
-
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Chevrolet: Used weekend rounds of 70-67 to finish T9 at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Chevrolet.
2018 Season
Began the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Season with conditional status. Ended up making 12 starts, picking up two top-10 finishes in 8 made cuts, including a solo-second at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank. Finished the Regular Season at No. 40 on the money list to advance to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals for the first time. Ended the Finals at No. 88 on the Finals money list.
-
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Heartland Chevy Dealers: Climbed into contention at the Price Cutter Charity Championship with a third-round 63. Entered the final round two shots behind Martin Trainer and posted 70 for a T3.
-
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: After earning a spot in the field via a T20 finish at the LECOM Health Challenge, posted rounds of 63-65-68-65–261 (-23) at the Utah Championship to finish solo-second, a career best on Tour.
2017 Season
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T25 finish at the Mexico Q-School in Mazatlán in January.
2016 Season
-
John Deere Classic: Made his third career start at the PGA TOUR's John Deere Classic, where he missed the cut with rounds of 74-70.
-
Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Missed the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour's Ellie Mae Classic.
2015 Season
Had five top-25s and nine cuts made in 16 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
-
Lexus Peru Open Presentado por Scotiabank: Season best finish was a T21 in his last start at the Lexus Peru Open in November.
-
Digital Ally Open: Missed the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour's Digital Ally Open.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T7 at the Sebring, FL Q-School in January.
2014 Season
-
Stonebrae Classic: Missed the cut at the Stonebrae Classic on his first career start on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
John Deere Classic: After an opening 73 shot 65-68-68 to finish T27 at the John Deere Classic on the PGA TOUR.
2013 Season
-
John Deere Classic: Competing as an amateur, shot 71-69 to miss the cut by two strokes at the John Deere Classic. Earned a sponsor's exemption to make his first career start on the PGA TOUR.
Amateur Highlights
- Two time Mississippi Valley first-team member in high school.
- Was the 2013 Sunnehanna Amateur champion. Defeated Cory Whitsett by two shots.
- Was a three-time All-Big Ten Conference first-team selection.
- Proud to be born and raised in Iowa but moved to Texas following his marriage.
- Father, Jim, played college golf at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
- A fond golf memory was attending the 2004 U.S. Open at Olympia Fields outside Chicago with his dad and brother.
- Has a wheaten terrier named Looper.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020
- Forme Tour: 2020