Chase Seiffert
SIFE-ert
6 ft, 3 in
191 cm
200 lbs
91 kg
August 12, 1991
29
Panama City, Florida
Panama City, Florida
Wife, Madison
Florida State University (2013, Sociology)
2013
$1,836,458
Panama City Beach, FL, United States
2021 Season
2020 Season
Collected three top-25s, including the first top-five of his PGA TOUR career (4th/Workday Charity Open), and finished his rookie season No. 131 in the FedExCup standings. Made 10 cuts in 18 starts.
2019 Season
Secured PGA TOUR membership for the first time by finishing No. 15 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list and entered the 2019-20 season 26th in the final priority ranking. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with five top-10s and 15 made cuts in 21 starts, highlighted by a runner-up at the Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch.
2018 Season
2015 Season