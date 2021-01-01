×
Chase Seiffert
Chase Seiffert

Chase Seiffert

United StatesUnited States
6  ft, 3  in
191 cm
Height
200 lbs
91 kg
Weight
29
AGE
2013
Turned Pro
Florida State University (2013, Sociology)
College
Panama City, Florida
Birthplace
131
FEDEXCUP Rank
378
FEDEXCUP Points
OWGR248
OWGR
71.146
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Chase Seiffert
Chase Seiffert
United StatesUnited States
Chase Seiffert

Full Name

SIFE-ert

Pronunciation

6  ft, 3  in

191 cm

Height

200 lbs

91 kg

Weight

August 12, 1991

Birthday

29

AGE

Panama City, Florida

Birthplace

Panama City, Florida

Residence

Wife, Madison

Family

Florida State University (2013, Sociology)

College

2013

Turned Pro

$1,836,458

Career Earnings

Panama City Beach, FL, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • PGA TOUR: Top 50 from 2019 Korn Ferry Tour (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2019
  • PGA TOUR: 2020

Personal

  • Played his first two years of college golf at Central Alabama CC and final two years at Florida State University.
  • Has made five holes-in-one in his lifetime.
  • Lives in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Special Interests

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Honda Classic: Shot a final-round 64, his second sub-65 score on the PGA TOUR, to finish T3 at The Honda Classic. Entered the final round T41, improving 38 positions on the leaderboard.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • The Honda Classic: Shot a final-round 64, his second sub-65 score on the PGA TOUR, to finish T3 at The Honda Classic. Entered the final round T41, improving 38 positions on the leaderboard.

2020 Season

Collected three top-25s, including the first top-five of his PGA TOUR career (4th/Workday Charity Open), and finished his rookie season No. 131 in the FedExCup standings. Made 10 cuts in 18 starts.

  • Workday Charity Open: Earned his first career top-five on the PGA TOUR with a fourth-place result at the Workday Charity Open. Holed out for birdie from 129 yards at No. 11 in the final round, the second hole-out of his career from more than 100 yards.

2019 Season

Secured PGA TOUR membership for the first time by finishing No. 15 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list and entered the 2019-20 season 26th in the final priority ranking. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with five top-10s and 15 made cuts in 21 starts, highlighted by a runner-up at the Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch.

  • LECOM Health Challenge: Carded a final-round 9-under 63 to tie the course record and finish T3 at 19-under at the LECOM Health Challenge. The top-10 finish, his fifth of the year, locked up his first PGA TOUR card for the 2019-20 season.
  • Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS: Carded an ace during a final-round 66 at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS to finish T5 at 13-under, his sixth top-20 finish in a row.
  • Knoxville Open: Earned his third consecutive top-10 with a T7 at 11-under 273 at the Knoxville Open.
  • Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: Held a share of the lead after the second round in Nashville before finishing T4 at 13-under.
  • Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch: Earned a career best T2 at the Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch with a 21-under total, five shots shy of winner Xinjun Zhang. Recorded 71 bogey-free holes outside of a double-bogey in the second round.
  • Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship: Held a share of the first-round lead with a 7-under 65 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship before finishing T57.

2018 Season

  • Web.com Tour Championship: Finished the Web.com Tour Championship T8.
  • Travelers Championship: After shooting 63 to Monday qualify for the Travelers Championship, shot a final-round 64 to finish T9 at 12-under. With the top-10, earned a spot in the field at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. Was the fourth Monday qualifier to post a top-10 on TOUR on the season, joining Scott Strohmeyer (T4/Sanderson Farms Championship), Trey Mullinax (T8/Valspar Championship) and Julian Suri (T8/Houston Open). In 2016-17, made the cut in each of the three tournaments for which he Monday qualified.

2015 Season

  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-California: T16 at California's Q-School after prevailing in a 4-for-3 playoff.