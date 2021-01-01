Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Top 75 Regular Season (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016
National Teams
Personal
- Attended American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla.
- Spent the first two years of his college career at the University of Southern California before transferring to the University of Florida.
- Favorite golf memory is of Tiger Woods chipping in at No. 16 in the 2005 Masters. Favorite courses are Cypress Point and Augusta National and would like to play Pine Valley and Royal Melbourne.
- Big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Miami Heat as well as USC and Florida.
- Biggest thrill outside golf was attending game two of the 2013 NBA Finals in Miami.
- Never travels without his Michael Jordan hoodie.
- Favorites include "SportsCenter" and espn.com. Favorite athletes in other sports are Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade and Jordan. Favorite city is Los Angeles. Enjoys watching "Two and a Half Men" and "Criminal Minds", as well as the movie "Remember the Titans." Favorite foods include breakfast and turkey subs, In-N-Out Burger and Chipotle.
- Carries peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in his bag as snacks.
- Would include Woods, Jordan and Fred Couples in a dream foursome.
- Bucket list includes a trip to Italy.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- LECOM Suncoast Classic: Carded a final-round 65 to rise to T7 at 19-under 269 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 53 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded six top-25 finishes in 20 starts, including two season-best T9 finishes at the Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch and the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. Finished 40th in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Carded rounds of 67-67-66 to finish T9 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation, the second top-10 of his Korn Ferry Tour career.
Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch: Fired a final-round 64 to earn a T9 finish, his first top-10 of the season.
2017 Season
Thanks to one runner-up finish and seven top-25 results, finished 10th on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School. Was the only player to make the cut in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events in 2017. Finished at No. 89 on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Order of Merit. Recorded one top-10 finish in four events.
Aruba Cup: Represented PGA TOUR Latinoamérica at the Aruba Cup.
National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: Produced a T12 finish at the National Capital Open.
Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Notched a T7 finish at the Staal Foundation Open.
Bayview Place Cardtronics Open presented by Times Colonist: Posted a runner-up finish at the Bayview Place Cardtronics Open. Took the 36-hole lead by two thanks to rounds of 65-63 and held on to his lead over Max Rottluff and Jhared Hack with a 3-under-par 67 on day three. Managed an even-par 70 on Sunday but ultimately fell one stroke short of Rottluff when his 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole refused to drop.
Freedom 55 Financial Open: Began the season by taking the 36-hole lead at the Freedom 55 Financial Open with rounds of 63-70 before eventually finishing T14.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Earned exempt status for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season by sharing runner-up honors at U.S. Q-School in January. Held the event's 36-hole lead after rounds of 68-68 and closed 72-66 to finish three strokes behind medalist Hunter Hamrick.
2016 Season
Made nine cuts in ten starts on the Mackenzie Tour, collecting two top-10s and five other top-25s to finish the season ranked 26th on the Order of Merit. Had one start on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. One cut made in four Korn Ferry Tour starts.
Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Had a T23 finish at the Ellie Mae Classic.
Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Shot a final round 68 at the Staal Foundation Open to notch his second top-10 of the season, a T8.
GolfBC Championship: Carded rounds of 69-67-66-68 to finish T5 at the inaugural GolfBC Championship.
69 Avianca Colombia Open presentado por BBVA: Finished T31 at the Avianca Colombia Open.
2015 Season
Made eight cuts in eleven starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Had two top-25s.
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T51 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: T13 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open.
Stonebrae Classic: T18 at the Stonebrae Classic.
2014 Season
Opened the season on the Korn Ferry Tour with two T24s and a T29 in Panama, Louisiana and Mexico, respectively. Missed 11 cuts in his next 12 events. Finished 142nd on the money list.
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T79 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft: Closed the season with a T65 at the Regular Season finale, the WinCo Foods Portland Open.
2013 Season
Turned professional in the summer. Missed two cuts on the PGA TOUR and missed one cut on the Korn Ferry Tour. Missed the cut in first career start on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
Puerto Rico Classic presented by Merrill Lynch: Missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Classic.
Reno-Tahoe Open: Missed the cut at the Reno-Tahoe Open.
Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac: Missed the cut at the Midwest Classic.
John Deere Classic: Missed the cut at the John Deere Classic.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the 2012 U.S. Amateur Public Links Championship, defeating Kevin Aylwin in the finals at Soldier Hollow GC in Midway, Utah. Winning margin (12 and 10) was the second-largest in tournament history.
- Two-time NCAA All-American (honorable mention in 2010 at USC and second team in 2012 at U. of Florida).
- Named to the All-Pac-12 team during his two seasons at USC and was a two-time All-SEC selection at Florida.
- Named to the Ben Hogan Award Watch List for National Player of the Year honors in 2012 and 2013.
- Pac-12 Co-Freshman of the Year.
- AJGA first-team All-American.
- Member of the United States team for the Toyota Junior World Cup.