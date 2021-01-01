Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Top 75 Regular Season (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour: 2014
Korn Ferry Tour: 2017
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
2019 Lost to Kris Ventura, Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank
Personal
- Lists "being on the 18th green and competing" as his biggest thrill in golf.
- Favorite courses played are Castle Pines, Colorado GC, Boone Valley GC, PGA National GC and Wildfire GC.
- Course he'd most like to play is Augusta National.
- Keeps brother's dog tags as lucky charms.
- Favorite college team is the North Carolina Tar Heels. Favorite pro teams are the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Green Bay Packers. Favorite TV show is "The Big Bang Theory." Favorite movies are "Happy Gilmore," "8 Seconds" and "Shooter." Favorite artists are Toby Keith and Bone-Thugs N' Harmony. Favorite book is The 8 Traits of Champion Golfers. Favorite food is chicken fingers and ribs. Favorite athletes to watch are Tiger Woods and Kevin Durant.
- Keeps beef jerky and Cliff bars in bag as snacks.
- Dream foursome would include his dad, Jordan and Arnold Palmer.
- Favorite quote is, "If you've never made a mistake, you've never tried something new."
- 2018 APT Player of the Year with three wins.
- Mom has been awarded both Wyoming Teacher of the Year and the National Distinguished Principal Award.
- For a while, his uncle was the longest-living heart transplant patient .
- Walk-up song would be "We Ready" by Archie Eversole.
- Aspirations outside of golf include owning a ranch with two horses, six cattle, six chickens with plenty of acreage and ponds stocked with monster fish.
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 29 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded three top-10 finishes in 25 starts, including a season-best runner-up finish at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank. Finished 33rd in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Carded a final-round 65 to finish T4 at 14-under at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae, his third top-10 of the season.
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Finished solo-second at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank after losing to Kristoffer Ventura at the third playoff hole. Fired four rounds in the 60s at Oakridge Country Club to finish the week at 14-under 270.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS: Finished T10 at 15-under at the 2019 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS with weekend rounds of 65-66.
2016 Season
Missed the cut in his first career start on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2014 Season
Made 11 starts on the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada with six made cuts and one top-25.
2013 Season
Made three cuts in eight starts on PGA TOUR Canada.
Dakota Dunes Open presented by SASKTEL: Had a T5 finish at the Dakota Dunes Open.
Amateur Highlights
- 2012 NCAA D-II National Champion. 2012 Arnold Palmer Player of the Year. First-team All-American, All-Nicklaus Team.