Joshua Creel betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Joshua Creel of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya 2025 on May 03, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Joshua Creel returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, set to take place June 5-8, 2025, at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. Creel's most recent appearance at this event resulted in a missed cut in 2024.
Creel's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-72
|+1
|2023
|T45
|66-69-72-69
|-9
|2020
|T73
|67-67-72-74
|-5
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Creel's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Creel's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 45th at 9-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Creel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|T34
|67-64-71-70
|-12
|--
Creel's recent performances
- Creel's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 12-under.
Creel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Creel's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Creel in the 2025 season or his past five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Creel as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
