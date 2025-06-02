25M AGO

Joshua Creel betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read Betting Profile

Joshua Creel of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya 2025 on May 03, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)