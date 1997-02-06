|
Aaron Terrazas
Full Name
5 ft, 8 in
173 cm
Height
159 lbs
72 kg
Weight
February 06, 1997
Birthday
24
AGE
Mexico City, Mexico
Birthplace
Mexico City, Mexico
Residence
Single
Family
University of Texas-El Paso 2019, Communications
College
2020
Turned Pro
$8,678
Career Earnings
Leon, GTO, Mexico
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule. Made two cuts, with one top-20.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in three tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 86th on the points list.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE