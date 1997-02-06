×
Aaron Terrazas
Aaron Terrazas

Aaron Terrazas

Mexico
Metric
5  ft, 8  in
173 cm
Performance
Aaron Terrazas
  JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020

Personal

  • His father, Isaac, was a professional soccer player and a member of the Mexican national team at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France.

Special Interests

  CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Had a second-round, low-score-of-the-tournament 64 that led to a T12 at Canuelas GC in Buenos Aires in late-January. Finished tied with five others. In the six-player playoff for the final exempt spot for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, won the extra session for the exempt status.

2021 Season

2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in three tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 86th on the points list.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in three tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 86th on the points list.

  PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Had a second-round, low-score-of-the-tournament 64 that led to a T12 at Canuelas GC in Buenos Aires in late-January. Finished tied with five others. In the six-player playoff for the final exempt spot for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, won the extra session for the exempt status.

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2020