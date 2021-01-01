Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 4-5 on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada or PGA TOUR Series-China (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
Forme Tour: 2013
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2015
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2017
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2020 Savannah Golf Championship
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
International Victories (2)
-
2013 Massachusetts Open
-
2013 Maine Open
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
-
2020 Defeated Kevin Dougherty, Savannah Golf Championship
Personal
- His biggest thrill in golf is "a purely struck ball."
- Buckets list includes traveling to Ireland and playing golf at Sand Hills and Bandon Dunes. Favorite course he has played is Pebble Beach GL.
- Worked in the meat department of Joe Pace (Pa-chee), an Italian supermarket in Boston, and now I am vegetarian. Joe gave him a diploma when he stopped working because 'he wouldn't learn as much at Princeton as he did there.'
Special Interests
- Hiking, cooking, skiing, reading
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Savannah Golf Championship: Earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Savannah Golf Championship after defeating Kevin Dougherty on the first playoff hole. Birdied both the 72nd hole of the tournament and the first playoff hole to claim the victory. Matched the tournament scoring record by finishing the week at 21-under 267.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
-
2019 Season
His fifth PGA TOUR Latinoamerica season was his best, as he won for the first time, played in all 16 tournaments and finished fourth on the Order of Merit to earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the first time.
-
Diners Club Peru Open presentado por Volvo: Continued his solid play, turning in another top-10, this time at Los Inkas GC in mid-October. Closed with a 7-under 65 to T8 with Matt Ryan, four shots behind winner Leandro Marelli.
-
Banco del Pacifico Open presentado por Quito Alcaldia: Opened with a pair of 69s in Quito and added back-to-back 68s on the weekend to finish alone in third at Quito Tennis & GC. Joined winner Augusto Nunez as the only other player with four rounds in the 60s.
-
Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship: Opened slowly, with an even-par 71 at São Paulo GC. Was 14-under the rest of the way, shooting scores of 65-67 on the weekend to T3 with Eric Steger, four shots behind winner Chandler Blanchet.
-
Bupa Match Play: Went 1-1 in his two matches in the Tour’s only match-play tournament.
-
BMW Jamaica Classic: Opened 66-66 at Cinnamon Hill GC to take the 36-hole lead then added a 64 spread out over two days, finishing the 17th and 18th holes of his third round Sunday morning due to darkness the previous day to hold a three-stroke advantage with 18 holes to play. Saw his lead balloon to as many as four strokes before he battled Augusto Nunez down the stretch. Both players double-bogeyed holes midway through their back nines. He sealed the victory a hole after Nunez caught him by getting on the par-5 18th hole in two shots and then two-putting for birdie, his clinching putt from four feet. The win was his first on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.
2018 Season
Played in only nine PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, making six cuts but posting top-10s in five of his weekend appearances. Made more than half of his money in his final two appearances, fourth- and second-place finishes. Closed the year. 18th on the Order of Merit.
-
113 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro: Made a hole-in-one on the 11th hole in the second round on his way to an 8-under 64 that earned him a solo-fourth finish in Argentina. The ace, his second on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, was also worth a new Ford. The 64 came a day after he opened with a 73. Finished the week at Pilara GC with a pair of 69s to earn his second fourth-place showing of the season and his fourth top-10 in only eight starts.
-
Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship: In only his fourth start of the season, recovered nicely from an opening-round, even-par 71 to play his final 54 holes in 13 under (68-67-65) to T4 with Eric Steger and Michael McGowan in São Paulo. It was his best career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica finish and his first top-five since the 2015 Mazatlan Open.
-
59 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Turned four sub-70 rounds at Tijuana CC into a T10. Rounds of 69-67-67-68 left him tied with five other players.
2016 Season
Made 11 cuts and had eight top-25s in 16 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica to close the season ranked 48th on the Order of Merit.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T89 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament to earn conditional status for 2017.
-
Lexus Peru Open Presentado por Diners Club: Best finish and only top-10 was T8 in Lima.
2015 Season
Had four top-10s, six top-25s and 10 cuts made in 17 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Had three consecutive top-10s in October. Finished the season ranked 41st on the Order of Merit.
-
Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC: Entered the final round one shot off the lead at Club del Lago Golf in Maldonado, Uruguay. Shot a final-round 73 to drop into a six-way T7, six shots shy of winner Lanto Griffin.
-
Mundo Maya Open presentado por Heineken: Was well back through 36 holes, but weekend rounds of 65-66 resulted in a T7 with Eric Dugas at Yucatan CC.
-
Hyundai-BBVA 89 Abierto de Chile: Had four under-par rounds at Los Leones GC to T9 in early October.
-
Stonebrae Classic: Monday-qualified into the Korn Ferry Tour event in Hayward, Calif, where he missed the cut.
-
Mazatlan Open presentado por Heineken: Opened with a 5-under 67 at Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach Resort, fired an even-par 72 in the second round then went 69-67 on the weekend to finish T5, three shots behind winner Tommy Cocha.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T17 finish at the Sebring, Fla., Q-School in January.
2014 Season
Finished the Mackenzie Tour season ranked 89th on the Order of Merit.
2013 Season
Finished the Mackenzie Tour year ranked 95th on the Order of Merit.
-
Times Colonist Island Savings Open: Made four cuts in nine Mackenzie Tour starts. Best finish was a T32. Ended the season 95th on the Order of Merit.
-
Massachusetts Open: Won his home state open title at Woodland GC in June and donated his entire winnings ($15,000) to The One Fund Boston, established to help victims of the Boston Marathon bombings. After tying for first at 5-under 211, he went on to beat his friend and part-time roommate Chris Fitzpatrick in a three-hole aggregate playoff to take the victory.
-
Maine Open: Also won the 95th Maine Open in July. Shot 66-67 to win the 36-hole event by one at Augusta CC.
-
Space Coast Pro Tour Inaugural Event: Shot 11-under 133 for a four-stroke win at the Space Coast Pro Tour inaugural event at Reunion Resort, Orlando in October.
2012 Season
Missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Classic in his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica debut.
Amateur Highlights
- Was a second-team All-Ivy League selection in 2012.
- Played in the U.S. Amateur in both 2007 (Olympic Club) and 2010 (Chambers Bay).