Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Next 25 / Floor of 5 from 151-200 (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2020 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
International Victories (1)
2016 Nexus Risk TSA Group WA Open
National Teams
Personal
- A big coffee enthusiast and always tries to find the best coffee when he travels.
- Loves basketball and his family background was basketball.
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Converted a difficult up-and-down on the 72nd hole at The Ohio State University Golf Club's Scarlet Course to win the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. Fired rounds of 68-66-68-71 to finish the week at 11-under 273, one shot clear of the field. Victory marked his first on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
2019 Season
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Fired rounds of 70-67 over the weekend to finish T7 in Columbus
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Playing in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans as a sponsor exemption with Hank Lebioda as a teammate, posted 20-under with rounds of 67-66-64-71 at TPC Louisiana to finish T5. Posted second top-10 on the PGA TOUR and first since the 2017 Quicken Loans National (T5).
2018 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 25 starts and 16 cuts made. Recorded four top-10 finishes in his first full season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season with an 18th-place finish on the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list. Was 32nd in the final priority-ranking order.
Web.com Tour Championship: Posted a front-nine 7-under 28 during the third round of the Web.com Tour Championship. Finished the week T8.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Finished T5 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, tying the best finish of his Korn Ferry Tour career and marking his second straight top-10.
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz: Finished the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz T6 to move inside the top 75 on the money list and earn a Korn Ferry Tour Finals berth.
Savannah Golf Championship: Posted his first top-10 of season in April. Carded a 7-under 65 in the final round of the Savannah Golf Championship for a T5.
2017 Season
Competed on the PGA TOUR before entering the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Made the cut in two of the four Finals events, finishing at No. 74.
Quicken Loans National: The 2016 U.S. Amateur champion Curtis Luck finished T5 at the Quicken Loans National to collect his first top-10 in six professional starts on the PGA TOUR. At 4-under 276, finished three strokes out of the Kyle Stanley-Charles Howell III playoff. With the top-10, qualified for the following week's Greenbrier Classic, without having to use a sponsor's invitation. Picked up 84 non-member points as he continues attempt to earn Special Temporary Membership on the PGA TOUR. Needing to match or surpass the points earned by the player at No. 150 in last season's FedExCup standings (319 by Greg Owen) to become eligible for Special Temporary Membership, increased his season total to 112 points.
2016 Season
Nexus Risk TSA Group WA Open: Won his first professional tournament at the Nexus Risk TSA Group WA Open at the Australian Golf Club in his home country. Won at the age of 19, playing as an amateur.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the 2014 Victorian Junior Masters.
- Won the 2014 Western Australian Amateur.
- Won the 2016 U.S. Amateur. Defeated Brad Dalke, 6 and 4, at Oakland Hills Country Club.
- Won the 2016 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.
- Competed for the 2016 Eisenhower Trophy with a victorious Team Australia.
- In March 2017, became the top-ranked amateur in the world. Turned professional a month later.