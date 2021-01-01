JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2015
International Victories (1)
-
2013 Salisbury Classic (eGolf)
Personal
- Pine Valley is his favorite golf course. Ernie Els is his favorite athlete. His dad, his grandfather and U.S. President Ronald Reagan would round out his dreame foursome. Wants to go fly-fishing all over the world.
- Says his biggest thrill outside of golf is hooking a big fish.
- Personal motto: "To give anything less than your best, is to sacrifice the gift."
Special Interests
- Fly fishing, duck hunting
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Made the cut eight times over 10 starts and carded a pair of T9 finishes. Finished No. 50 on the Order of Merit.
-
114 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro: Had a strong week at the Jockey Club in Buenos Aires, using four par-or-better rounds to T9 with three others.
-
Bupa Match Play: Went 1-1 in his two matches in the Tour’s only match-play tournament, defeating Clodomiro Carranza in 25 holes (the tournament’s longest match) and losing to Edward Figueroa.
-
60 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Back-to-back 67s on the weekend at Tijuana CC led to a T9 finish in Mexico’s national open.
-
Buenaventura Classic: Had the first double eagle of the season, draining his shot from the fairway at No. 12 in the first round of the season-opening event at Buenaventura GC. Shot a 1-under 71 and went on to T14 in Panama.
2018 Season
Played in 12 tournaments, making nine cuts and earning two top-10s. Solid season left him 49th on the Order of Merit.
-
Diners Club Peru Open presentado por Lexus: Was two strokes off the lead at the 36-hole juncture in Lima. Moved into sole possession of second place, a stroke behind 54-hole leader Harry Higgs following his second consecutive, 5-under 67 at Los Inkas GC. Fired a Sunday 70, settling for a T4 with Brian Richey, three shots behind Higgs' winning score.
-
Volvo Abierto de Chile 2018: Was only two shots off the lead when the final round began at Mapocho GC, but an even-par 71 knocked him into a T10 with Harrison Endycott, Evan Harmeling and Harry Higgs.
2017 Season
Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status with a T14 finish at Q-School in Mexico and finished the season ranked 49th on the Order of Merit. Made nine cuts in 14 starts, collecting one top-five and five other top-25s.
-
Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort: Best finish of the season came at the Indura Golf Resort, shooting rounds of 71-68-69-67 to T5 with two others, four shots behind winner Patrick Newcomb.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T14 finish at the Mexico Q-School in Mazatlán in January.
2016 Season
Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status with a T11 finish at Q-School in Mexico and finished the season ranked 66th on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in seven of 13 starts, with a T5 finish his top outing.
-
111 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE: At Olivos GC in Buenos Aires, opened with a 1-over 72 but was superb after that, firing rounds of 69-68-68 to earn the T5 with Fabian Gomez, two shots out of the Kent Bulle-Jimmy Beck-Nate Lashley playoff that Bulle won.
-
Flor de Cana Open presented by The Mortgage Store: Finished T25 at the Flor de Caña Open.
-
Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort: Finished T13 at the Honduras Open.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the second consecutive year with a T11 finish at the Mazatlán, Mexico Q-School. Won a four-man playoff for one spot that secured exempt status for the first half of the season.
2015 Season
Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica as runner-up at Q-School in Argentina. Went on to finish the season ranked 89th on the Order of Merit. Made nine cuts in 12 starts, with one top-25.
-
Aberto do Brasil presented by Credit Suisse Hedging Griffo: His best finish was T16 at the Aberto do Brasil in Rio de Janeiro in September.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica as runner-up at the Buenos Aires, Argentina Q-School in January.
2014 Season
-
Wyndham Championship: Monday-qualified to make his first career PGA TOUR start. Shot rounds of 72-68 to miss the cut by two shots at Sedgefield CC.
2013 Season
Won his hometown's Salisbury Classic on the eGolf Tour. Carded a final-round 64 to join the sudden-death playoff, where he emerged victorious over Dustin Bray on the third extra hole. Had runner-up finishes at the River Landing Open and Northstone Open, also on the eGolf Tour.
-
Northstone Open: Finished runner-up at the Northstone Open, also on the eGolf Tour.
-
River Landing Open: Had a runner-up finish at the River Landing Open on the eGolf Tour.
-
Salisbury Classic: Won his hometown's Salisbury Classic on the eGolf Tour. Carded a final round 64 to enter a sudden death playoff, where he emerged victorious over Dustin Bray on the third extra hole.
2012 Season
Played on the eGolf Tour.
-
Stadion Classic at UGA: Made the cut and finished T57 in his first career Korn Ferry Tour appearance.
-
Oldfield Open: His best finish was third at the Oldfield Open in Hilton Head Island, SC on the eGolf Tour.
Amateur Highlights
- Played college golf at the University of Virginia, where he was team captain his senior year. Had one college victory, at the 2011 Kenridge Invitational. Named to the Atlantic Coast Conference All-Academic team in 2010 and 2011. Received the Weaver-James-