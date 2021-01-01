JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2012
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2013
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
- 2017 Essential Costa Rica Classic
Additional Victories (1)
2017 Essential Costa Rica Classic
National Teams
Personal
- Graduated from the University of New Orleans with a degree in business administration in 2009.
- Club affiliation is Guatemala's Hacienda Nueva CC.
- Enjoys music, salsa dancing, working out and sports in general. Favorite movie is "7 days in Utopia" and book is Live Your Best Life Today by Joel Osteen. His favorite team is Guatemalan national soccer team. His favorite singer is Ricardo Arjona. Favorite golfer is Rory McIlroy. Favorite city is Hong Kong.
- Likes eating sushi and going to the beach on vacations.
- Has a brother and a sister, Luis Felipe and Lucia.
- Having the opportunity to compete across 23 countries has been his biggest thrill in golf.
- Scotland's Royal St. George's is the golf course he has liked the most.
- His grandpa, his father and his brother would round out his dream foursome.
- Carries beef jerky and bananas as snacks in his golf bag.
- Not many people know that he once parachuted.
- Bucket list includes swimming with sharks.
- Loves to do charity work at home in Guatemala. Has a foundation with his sister that has helped 1500 children every Christmas for the last 8 years.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Classic at The Club at Weston Hills (LOCALiQ Series): Had a solid tournament at The Club at Weston Hills, with three under-par rounds that left him T7 with seven others in early October. Had a wild back nine on his way to a final-round 67. At 4-under for the day, made an eagle at No. 12 followed by a double bogey at 13, a birdie at 14, a bogey at 15 and pars at 16 and 17 before he closed with a birdie-4 at the par-5 18th.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Saw action in two PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule, with one made cut and a top-20 result in the season-opening event.
Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo: A day after Leandro Marelli made a double eagle there, duplicated the effort on the 525-yard par-5 eighth. Hit a 3-wood drive 303 yards and then drained his 5-iron approach from 222 yards. Shot an even-par 71 and eventually T18 with six others, including Marelli.
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in three tournaments, making three cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 71st on the points list.
2019 Season
Saw action in 14 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments to finish 23rd on the Order of Merit. Made 12 cuts and posted five top 10s.
Shell Championship: Began the final round at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course only three shots off Augusto Núñez’s leading pace. Had a disappointing final round, with two double bogeys in his first 10 holes. Rallied with three back-nine birdies to finish at 1-over 72 to secure fifth place, his fifth top-10 of the season but first top-five.
Diners Club Peru Open presentado por Volvo: Had a double eagle in the third round, at No. 14 at Los Inkas GC. Used the albatross to post a 6-under 66, on his way to a T10 in Lima with four others.
66 JHSF Aberto do Brasil: After shooting second- and third-round 64s, entered Sunday at Fazenda Boa Vista tied for second with Patrick Flavin, a shot behind leader Patrick Newcomb. Never got untracked on the last day, with two bogeys and a pair of double bogeys that led to a 2-over 73, dropping him into a T10 with four others.
CoBank Colorado Open: At Green Valley Ranch in Denver, finished T9 with fellow PGA TOUR Latinoamerica player Patrick Flavin in late-July.
BMW Jamaica Classic: Opened 69-64 at Cinnamon Hill GC then fired a pair of 70s on the weekend to T8 in Jamaica.
Buenaventura Classic: Overcame a 2-over start by shooting three consecutive sub-par rounds at Buenaventura GC to T6 with Rafael Becker, Brian Hughes and Charlie Bull.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Held a share of the second-round lead after a 68-65 start at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach in Mazatlan. Cooled over the final 36 holes but still shot scores of 69-71 to claim a T7 and fully-exempt status for the first half of the schedule.
2018 Season
Played in 22 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, making nine cuts and posting three top-25s. Finished No. 122 on the money list. Also made two PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, with one made cut.
2017 Season
Finished at No. 4 on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Order of Merit. Recorded three top-10 finishes in 17 starts, including a win.
Aruba Cup: Played in the Aruba team event between players from PGA TOUR Latinoamerica and PGA TOUR Canada. Compiled an 0-2-1 record in his three matches.
Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC: Opened with an even-par 70 then shot three rounds in the 60s—including a closing 64—to T5 in Uruguay.
Quito Open presentado por Diners Club: After an opening-round, even-par 71, shot rounds of 66-67-68 to get to 12-under, only to fall two shots shy of winner Curtis Yonke at Quito Tennis &GC.
Essential Costa Rica Classic: At the weather-shortened event in Costa Rica, shot rounds of 66-63-66 to get to 18-under to defeat Australia's Ryan Ruffels by a shot for his first PGA TOUR Latinoamerica title.
Guatemala Stella Artois Open: Carded a 6-under 66 to tie for third after the opening round , but his home event was shortened to an unofficial 18-hole tournament due to strong, gusty wind the final four days at La Reunión Golf Resort.
2015 Season
Played in 14 tournaments, getting to the weekend 10 times. Finished the season in style, with a pair of top-10s, including a T2 at the Tour Championship. Ended the season No. 16 on the Order of Merit.
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Tour Championship presented by FirstBank: Held a three-shot lead at the halfway point at TPC Dorado Beach Resort in Puerto Rico after opening 64-69. Despite an even-par 71 in the third round, still maintained a one-shot cushion over Daniel Mazziotta with 18 holes to play. Closed with a disappointing 73 to fall into a T2 with Ken Lopper, four shots behind Mazziotta’s winning score.
Lexus Peru Open Presentado por Scotiabank: Opened 65-67 at Los Inkas GC on his way to a T10 in late-November.
All you need is Ecuador Open: Picked up his second consecutive top-10 in Quito a year after finishing T2. Was T9 at Quito Golf & Tennis Club.
2014 Season
Entered 13 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, making 10 cuts. Best finish was a T15 in Utah. Completed the year 127th on the money list. Added seven more PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, finishing 49th on the Order of Merit, thanks to a runner-up finish in Ecuador.
Ecuador Open: Began slowly in Quito, with a first-round 73. Peeled off scores of71-66-70 over his final 54 holes to finish at 8-under and T2 with three others, a distant five shots shy of winner Tyler McCumber.
2013 Season
In nine PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts in his first full season on the circuit, finished the year 89th on the Order of Merit, with four made cuts and three top-25s.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Despite a second-round 74, still finished 10-under in his other three rounds, including an opening, 7-under 65, to capture medalist honors at LaPlanicie CC in Lima. Defeated Lucho Dodda, Oscar Serna and Franco Romero by a shot.
2012 Season
In 10 Korn Ferry Tour starts, made three cuts—a T27 his best outing. Ended the year No. 187 on the money list. Also played in three PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments in the Tour’s inaugural season. Made two cuts.
Amateur Highlights
- Competed in three World Amateurs.