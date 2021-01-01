×
Billy Kennerly
Billy Kennerly

Billy Kennerly

United StatesUnited States
45
The 25 Rank
933
Official Points
Top 10 Finishes4
Top 10 Finishes
69.86
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Top 75 Regular Season (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2016

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

  • 2020 Lost to Paul Barjon, Mito Pereira, Huntsville Championship

Personal

  • Coolest thing he's done outside of golf is zip lining in Costa Rica through the rain forest.
  • Favorite golf course is Concession Golf Club.
  • Lists the Ryder Cup as the best sporting event he's ever attended.

Special Interests

  • Fishing

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar: Posted a final-round 5-under 67 – one of only two players to break 70 on the day – to rise to a T3 finish at 13-under 275 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • Huntsville Championship: Fired a 7-under 63 Sunday – which tied the lowest round of the week – and forced a three-man sudden-death playoff, but bogeyed the second playoff hole and settled for a T2 finish at 15-under 265 at the Huntsville Championship.
  • Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin: Carded at third-round 6-under 64 and finished T5 (his second top-five in four starts) at 11-under 269 at the Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin.
  • LECOM Suncoast Classic: Held a share of the 54-hole lead at the LECOM Suncoast Classic before finishing fourth with a total of 12-under 272.

2020 Season

  • The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar: Posted a final-round 5-under 67 – one of only two players to break 70 on the day – to rise to a T3 finish at 13-under 275 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar.

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 50 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded six top-25 finishes in 22 starts, including two season-best sixth-place finishes at the LECOM Suncoast Classic and the Knoxville Open. Finished T89 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

  • Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS: Held the first-round lead and second-round co-lead before settling for a T34 finish at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS.
  • Knoxville Open: Opened with rounds of 65-66 before eventually finishing solo sixth at 12-under 272 at the Knoxville Open, tied for his highest finish of the year.
  • LECOM Suncoast Classic: Carded four rounds in the 60s to finish solo-sixth at 18-under 270 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.

2018 Season

Finished the season at No. 58 on the Regular Season money list. Recorded nine top-25 finishes in 24 starts, highlighted by a T6 at the KC Golf Classic. Finished at No. 87 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

  • KC Golf Classic: Finished the KC Golf Classic at T6 to pick up his first top-10 of the season.

2016 Season

Made three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • RBC Canadian Open: Missed the cut in his lone start on the PGA TOUR with rounds of 76-74 at the RBC Canadian Open.
  • LECOM Health Challenge: Posted a season-best T14 at the LECOM Health Challenge in July.

2011 Season

  • Wyndham Championship: Made his first career PGA TOUR start at the Wyndham Championship but missed the cut with rounds of 70-71.