Billy Kennerly
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
September 05, 1992
Birthday
28
AGE
Seattle, Washington
Birthplace
Stuart, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
Clemson University (2015, Business Management)
College
2015
Turned Pro
$516,367
Career Earnings
Alpharetta, GA, United States
City Plays From
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
2021 Season
2020 Season
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 50 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded six top-25 finishes in 22 starts, including two season-best sixth-place finishes at the LECOM Suncoast Classic and the Knoxville Open. Finished T89 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
2018 Season
Finished the season at No. 58 on the Regular Season money list. Recorded nine top-25 finishes in 24 starts, highlighted by a T6 at the KC Golf Classic. Finished at No. 87 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
2016 Season
Made three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
