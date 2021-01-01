Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Top 75 Regular Season (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2013
PGA TOUR: 2015
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2014 South Georgia Classic presented by First State Bank and Trust Company
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
2017 Lost to Camilo Villegas, Billy Horschel, Henrik Norlander, Mackenzie Hughes, The RSM Classic
National Teams
- 2011 Walker Cup
- 2011 Palmer Cup
Personal
- Disqualified himself for a rules violation (signing an incorrect scorecard) after advancing through the first stage of the 2012 PGA TOUR Qualifying School at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Ga. after apparently brushing a leaf in a bunker in the fourth round, assessed himself a one-stroke penalty, when in fact, the penalty should have been two strokes. He played the final two rounds because his caddie was certain the leaf had not moved in the first place. After wrestling with the decision for six days, he called the PGA TOUR and disqualified himself to protect the field. "I continued to pray about it and think about it, and I just did not have any peace about it," Barber told Golfweek. "I knew I needed to do the right thing. I knew it was going to be disqualification." His honesty allowed six other players to advance to the second stage.
- In the process of adoption as of the fall of 2018.
- Earliest golf memory is watching golf on TV with his dad. He took the children to THE PLAYERS Championship where they would sit on No. 17 and watch the caddies hit and get a ton of autographs.
- Very into music and would like to learn how to play the guitar some day.
Special Interests
- Hunting, remote-control airplanes, reading
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 63 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded five top-25 finishes in 20 starts, including a season-best T3 finish at the LECOM Health Challenge. Finished 31st in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
LECOM Health Challenge: Carded weekend rounds of 66-67 to finish T3 at 19-under at the LECOM Health Challenge.
Evans Scholars Invitational: Vaulted up the leaderboard with a final-round 9-under 63 en route to a T6 at 14-under 274.
2017 Season
Collected three top-25 finishes, with a playoff loss in The RSM Classic in the fall being his closest brush with victory. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second straight season.
THE NORTHERN TRUST: A missed cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four FedExCup Playoffs events, resulted in an end to his season at No. 122 in the final standings.
The RSM Classic: Posted four rounds in the 60s, including an opening-round 63, en route to a career-best runner-up finish at The RSM Classic. At 17-under 265, earned a ticket into a five-man playoff eventually won by Mackenzie Hughes. Was eliminated on the third extra hole with a bogey on the par-3 17th hole.
2016 Season
Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time, thanks to four top-25 finishes in 26 starts through the Wyndham Championship.
The Barclays: In his first start in a Playoffs event, struggled to a 4-over 75 in the final round of The Barclays to finish T41 and just outside the top 100 in FedExCup points at No. 101, failing to advance to the next Playoffs event, the Deutsche Bank Championship.
Barbasol Championship: Auburn graduate entered the Barbasol Championship missing his last five cuts before shooting four rounds in the 60s to finish T10 in Opelika/Auburn, Ala., at the RTJ Golf Trail.
The Honda Classic: On a challenging PGA National layout, posted four rounds of par or better at The Honda Classic to claim T3 honors, his career-best finish. In the final round, the former Auburn Tiger was paired with friend and former University of Alabama standout Justin Thomas, with whom he finished at 5-under 275.
2015 Season
Did not qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs (No. 145) but earned TOUR card by finishing No. 121 on the money list. Made 12 of 26 cuts, with four top-10s during rookie campaign.
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Posted a bogey-free, 8-under 64 in round three of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which began Saturday and ended Sunday. Played 11 holes in round three Saturday, before weather forced him to play Nos. 12-18 Sunday morning en route to the 64. Turned around Sunday afternoon to post a final-round, 2-under 70 and claim T8 with three others.
OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Opened with a 5-under 66 at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba to put himself within one stroke of the 18-hole lead. His final-round, 4-under 67 was highlighted by a pair of eagle-3s at Nos. 5 and 13, helping pave the way to a T9 finish with six others.
Sanderson Farms Championship: Finished T9 at the Sanderson Farms Championship for his first top-10 in his seventh career PGA TOUR start.
2014 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season playing 20 events. Picked up a victory to go with a T3, two T5s and a T6. Overall, posted 12 top-25s and missed only three of 19 cuts. Was fourth on Tour in All-Around Ranking, fourth in Birdie Average (4.29), fourth in Putting Average (1.722) and fifth in Scoring Average (69.21). Officially secured his 2014-15 PGA TOUR card for the first time at the conclusion of the Regular Season in late-August (7th on the money list).
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: At the third event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, opened the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship with a 65. Followed up with 74-70-72 for a T6.
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft: Completed the Regular Season with his fifth top-10 of the campaign, at the WinCo Foods Portland Open, carding steady rounds of 67-69-70-68.
Stonebrae Classic: In early August, fired 63-64 and was one stroke off the 36-hole lead at the Stonebrae Classic. The 127 figure tied for the fifth-lowest two-round total (any two back-to-back rounds) of the year. Scores of 68-67 on the weekend resulted in a T5.
Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: Opened the final round of the Air Capital Classic in Wichita in June three strokes behind leader and eventual-winner Sebastian Cappelen. Settled for a T10 after posting a final-round 69 at Crestview CC.
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: In the next Tour event, was in a three-way tie for the lead on the final day of the BMW Charity Pro-Am after a 63-70-68 start. Finished T3 when he shot 67 and winner Max Homa and Jonathan Randolph both fired 63 Sunday.
WNB Golf Classic: Started the year with four top-25 finishes in his first six starts, then collected his first Tour win at the South Georgia Classic in late March. Opened with rounds of 68-72 at Kinderlou Forest GC and was T12 heading into the weekend. Bolted into contention with a 6-under 30 on the inward nine Saturday, putting him within two shots of 54-hole leader Carlos Ortiz. Grabbed a three-shot lead with five birdies in his first 11 holes on Sunday before stumbling with a double-bogey at No. 12, cutting his lead to one. Birdies at Nos. 14 and 16 allowed him to regain control and post a 5-under 67 for a 15-under-273 total, two better than Alex Prugh. Collected the South Georgia trophy after Ortiz and other top contenders failed to mount a serious charge. Pocketed $117,000 to move him from No. 29 to No. 6 on the money list. The winner's check was more than he had earned in his 16 previous Tour starts combined. Win came within 60 miles of his hometown, Lake City, Fla., with family and friends in the gallery.
2013 Season
Made the cut in three of seven starts.
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: A T57 at the last Tour Season event, the Cox Classic, was not enough to move him into the top 75 and on to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. He was 85th in earnings after Omaha.
News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Monday-qualified his way into the News Sentinel Open in Knoxville in mid-August. Took a share of the 36-hole lead with Richard Scott and was T2 through three rounds, a stroke behind Aron Price. Fired a 3-under 68 Sunday at Fox Den CC but couldn't get his birdie putt on the 72nd hole to fall to force a playoff with Peter Malnati. Settled for a career-best T2 finish and improved to 84th on the money list (from 151st).
Mylan Classic: Thought he had moved into a tie for second through 36 holes at the Mylan Classic outside Pittsburgh. Signed for a 65 when he actually had shot a 66. Disqualified himself from the event.
HP Byron Nelson Championship: Missed the cut at the HP Byron Nelson Championship.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Monday-qualifier at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, where he T6. Third-round 65 at Le Triomphe CC put him 12-under and only three off the lead heading into the last day. Failed to gain any ground on the leaders with an even-par 71. High finish earned him a berth at the next event in Brazil.
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Three weeks later, played in the Puerto Rico Open and T24, thanks to a pair of 66s in the first and third rounds.
Northern Trust Open: Made his PGA TOUR debut, at the Northern Trust Open in February. Shot opening rounds of 69-70 and went on to T42 at Riviera CC.
2012 Season
Made his professional debut on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Played in the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open and opened with rounds of 67-69 at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course. Eventually finished T15 in Ponte Vedra Beach.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: A year after missing the cut in Columbus, Ohio as an amateur, enjoyed four par-or-better rounds to T33 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational.
2011 Season
Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut, at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational, playing as an amateur. Missed the cut.
Amateur Highlights
- In 2011, played on the U.S. Walker Cup and Palmer Cup teams and was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference first-team pick. Was also a second-team All-American after transferring to Auburn. Earned first-team Ping All-American honors in 2012.
- Began his college career at the University of Central Florida and was the Conference USA Golfer of the Year and Freshman of the Year during the 2008-09 school year.