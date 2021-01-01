JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
-
PGA TOUR: 2018
National Teams
Personal
- Was next-door neighbors with Michael and Andrew Putnam for seven years while growing up very close to what is now Chambers Bay in the Seattle area.
- Favorite teams are the Seattle Seahawks, Phoenix Suns and all Stanford teams.
- Originally was lefthanded.
- Likes to do impersonations, including Smeagol from Lord of the Rings.
- He proposed to his girlfriend, Luci, at Sunset Cliffs–at sunset–during the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open, an event he was playing in.
- Favorite athlete to watch is Roger Federer.
Special Interests
- Watching movies, ping-pong, spending time with family
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational: Vaulted up the leaderboard with a 66-68-69 final 54 holes following an opening, even-par 72. Ended the tournament outside Chicago T6 with Trevor Werbylo, Dylan Meyer and Matt McCarty.
- Auburn University Club Invitational: After opening with a 3-under 69, fired a 10-under 62, making more than 250 feet of putt during his round, and was only one shot off the lead with 36 holes to play. An even-par 72 dropped him down the leaderboard after the third round, but he recovered with a 6-under 66 to T8 with Luke Schniederjans.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
-
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in five tournaments and making two cuts. Finished the season 88th on the points list.
2019 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making seven cuts and registering two top-five finishes. Ended the season No. 31 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.
-
ATB Financial Classic: Broke par each day at Country Hills GC, finishing with his best round of the week to match the round of the day Sunday—a 65. Finished the event with back-to-back birdies to end in a seven-way T5.
-
Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open: Shot a third-round 63, including two chip-in eagles on the front nine, en route to his best Mackenzie Tour finish to date, T3. He broke par in all four rounds.
-
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA WEST 2: Battled back from a second-round 77 and made birdie on the final hole to qualify for a four-players-for-one-spot playoff, which he won to earn fully exempt status on the Mackenzie Tour through the first half of the season.
2018 Season
In 22 PGA TOUR starts, made three cuts and finished 231st in the FedEx Cup points list.
2017 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 23 starts, two runner-ups and 13 cuts made. Was 32nd in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a 13th-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.
-
Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Moved into the top 10 on the Regular Season money list with a T3 finish at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae. Held a one-shot lead after 54 holes for the first time in his career but fell into T3 with a final-round even-par 70. Surged into the 36-hole lead by two shots with rounds of 65-62.
-
Rust-Oleum Championship: Tied the round of the day in the final round at the Rust-Oleum Championship with a 4-under 68 to jump into solo-third at 9-under 279 and secure his PGA TOUR card.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Posted his second T2 finish of the season at the BMW Charity Pro-Am with rounds of 63-67-66–196 (-18) after the event was shortened to 54 holes.
-
United Leasing & Finance Championship: Added a second top-10 finish at the United Leasing & Finance Championship, where a final-round 73 in difficult conditions at Victoria National led to a T6 finish. Led the field in birdies with 20.
-
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Recorded a career-best T2 finish at the season-opening Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay. Opened with rounds of 77-72 and was T12 after 36 holes. Played the final 36 holes in 5-under with rounds of 70-69. Birdied the last two holes of the final round to jump into a share of second with Nicholas Thompson, two shots behind winner Kyle Thompson. Had one eight-hole stretch of the first round that he played in 8-over par but was 8-under for the other 64 holes of the tournament
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season 100th on the Regular Season money list with one top-10 and six made cuts in 21 starts.
-
Digital Ally Open: Finished one shot short of the three-way playoff at the Digital Ally Open after closing with a 6-under 65. Recorded a season-best T4 finish with the 19-under total.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season having played all 25 events. Had a third-place finish, three top-10s, five top-25s and made 15 cuts. Finished 44th on the combined final money list. From May on played 14 events, adding two more top-25s, a T18 at the Stonebrae Championship, near Stanford, in July and a T19 at the Air Capital Classic in June. Would finish the Regular Season 50th on the money list and No. 1 in Sand Save Percentage (67.74). Played in all 21 Regular Season events. Led the Regular Season in Sand Save Percentage (67.74%). In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, recorded a T9 at the Small Business Connection Championship. Was within two of the lead after completing the front nine on Sunday but a double-bogey at No. 10 ruined his run. Only other cut made in the Finals was a T56 at the Web.com Tour Championship. Finished $2,579 behind Rob Oppenheim, who snared the last Finals card available.
-
El Bosque Mexico Championship: In April, started the final round of the El Bosque Mexico Championship at T39, but quickly jumped up the leaderboard with a front-nine 32. Added four more birdies and a bogey on the back nine for a round of 65 and a T8 to get to 17th in earnings.
-
Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: In just his second Korn Ferry Tour start as a member, finished T3 at the Colombia Championship in February on the strength of a 66-65 finish, missing the playoff between winner Patrick Rodgers (his former Stanford teammate) and Steve Marino by two shots.
2014 Season
Won on the eGolf Tour, capturing the Willow Creek Open and the eGolf Tour Championship at Willow Creek. Played on four state championship teams in high school at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Ariz.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T16 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December. Shot four rounds of 71 and two 67s.
Amateur Highlights
- While attending Stanford, was 2013 Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year and a 2013 Byron Nelson Award finalist. Named a 2012 and 2013 All-American Scholar. Was a 2012 second-team All-American, 2012 first-team All-Pac 12, 2011 first-team All-American, 2011 f
- Won 2010 Dogwood Invitational in Atlanta, which included a second-round 62.
- Was runner-up in the 2007 Arizona Amateur and 2007 Arizona Public Links Championship.