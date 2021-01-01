×
Wil Bateman
Wil Bateman

Wil Bateman

Wil Bateman
Wilson Bateman
September 08, 1993

Birthday

27

AGE

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Birthplace

Scottsdale, Arizona

Residence

Single

Family

San Diego State University

College

2013

Turned Pro

$84,096

Career Earnings

Edmonton, AB, Canada

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2015
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
  • Forme Tour: 2021

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)

  • 2015 Hyundai-BBVA 89 Abierto de Chile

Personal

  • Biggest thrill in golf was meeting Arnold Palmer.
  • Favorite course to play is Desert Forest in Arizona.
  • Dream foursome would include Tiger Woods, J.J. Spaun and his dad.
  • Former No. 1-ranked Junior in Canada.
  • Became the first Canadian to win on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.
  • Enjoys music from a range of artists including AZ, Nas, Dr. Dre, Young Dolph, Johnny Drama, ZHU.

Special Interests

  • Meditation, photography, hip-hop, spending time with his dog, Karter

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA West 2: Used four par-or-better rounds, including a third-round 68 and a closing, 1-under 71 at The Wigwam’s Gold Course in early April, to T5 with Daniel Hudson. Will be exempt for the first half of the Mackenzie Tour season.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA West 2: Used four par-or-better rounds, including a third-round 68 and a closing, 1-under 71 at The Wigwam’s Gold Course in early April, to T5 with Daniel Hudson. Will be exempt for the first half of the Mackenzie Tour season.

2019 Season

  • 1932byBateman Open: Played all four rounds under par in his hometown event at Edmonton CC. Opened and closed with 67s to finish T10, alongside Greyson Sigg, Brinson Paolini and Derek Barron, at 11-under par.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Brazil: Finished seventh in Rio de Janeiro to earn fully-exempt status for the first half of the season.

2018 Season

Played in three Mackenzie Tour tournaments, making one cut.

2017 Season

Split his time between the Mackenzie Tour and the Southern Africa Tour. In Canada, played in five tournaments, not getting to the weekend in any of them. On the Southern Africa Tour, enjoyed three starts and three made cuts, a T37 at the Eye of Africa PGA Championship in February his best outing.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica U.S. Q-School in Sebring, FL ranked T35, one shot outside the top-30 and ties who secured status for the season.

2016 Season

Played a full Mackenzie Tour season, making 10 cuts in 10 starts, a T11 at the Niagara Championship his top finish. Closed the year 41st on the Order of Merit. Added four PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, with one top-10 among his three made cuts.

  • Niagara Championship: His best of four top-25s on the Mackenzie Tour PGA TOUR Canada was T11 at the Niagara Championship in September.
  • Guatemala Stella Artois Open: A closing-round 68 left him at 7-under and T9 at La Reunion Resort outside Antigua.
  • Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach: Made his first career start on the PGA TOUR at the Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach (MC.)

2015 Season

Qualified for the Mackenzie Tour at the Canada Qualifying Tournament but failed to make a cut in any of his four starts. Played in 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events, breaking through in a big way to record his first win to go with two other top-10 finishes. Ended the year 14th on the final Order of Merit.

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Earned Korn Ferry Tour conditional status for the 2016 season with a T79 finish at Q-School final in December.
  • MetroWest: Started the year with a wire-to-wire win at this SwingThought.com Tour event in Orlando. Shot 66-67-69 to win by six shots, at 14-under.
  • Mundo Maya Open presentado por Heineken: Had four under-par rounds in Mexico, including a third-round 66, to T9.
  • Hyundai-BBVA 89 Abierto de Chile: Began quickly in Santiago, Chile, with a 66-68 start that left him four shots off the lead going into the weekend. Moved into a tie for the lead with Bryan Martin with 18 holes to play after a third-round 63 that included a 4-under start in his first four holes (two birdies and an eagle). Added six more birdies against one bogey as he recorded his all-time low score. Picked up where he left off on the final day, shooting a Sunday 67 to outlast Rafael Campos by a stroke.
  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Canada: Earned exempt status through the first six events on the Mackenzie Tour season with a T8 finish.
  • Mazatlan Open presentado por Heineken: Three 70s and a third-round 65 led to T5 in Mexico.

2014 Season

Missed the cut in his two Mackenzie Tour starts.

2013 Season

Missed six cuts in six Mackenzie Tour appearances.

2012 Season

Saw action in seven Canadian Tour tournaments. Made three cuts, including one top-10.

  • ATB Financial Classic presented by TELUS: Shot scores of 65-68 on the weekend to T8 with three others in Calgary.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2021