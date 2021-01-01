|
Wilson Bateman
Full Name
Wil
Nickname
5 ft, 8 in
173 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
September 08, 1993
Birthday
27
AGE
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Birthplace
Scottsdale, Arizona
Residence
Single
Family
San Diego State University
College
2013
Turned Pro
$84,096
Career Earnings
Edmonton, AB, Canada
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2019 Season
2018 Season
Played in three Mackenzie Tour tournaments, making one cut.
2017 Season
Split his time between the Mackenzie Tour and the Southern Africa Tour. In Canada, played in five tournaments, not getting to the weekend in any of them. On the Southern Africa Tour, enjoyed three starts and three made cuts, a T37 at the Eye of Africa PGA Championship in February his best outing.
2016 Season
Played a full Mackenzie Tour season, making 10 cuts in 10 starts, a T11 at the Niagara Championship his top finish. Closed the year 41st on the Order of Merit. Added four PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, with one top-10 among his three made cuts.
2015 Season
Qualified for the Mackenzie Tour at the Canada Qualifying Tournament but failed to make a cut in any of his four starts. Played in 11 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events, breaking through in a big way to record his first win to go with two other top-10 finishes. Ended the year 14th on the final Order of Merit.
2014 Season
Missed the cut in his two Mackenzie Tour starts.
2013 Season
Missed six cuts in six Mackenzie Tour appearances.
2012 Season
Saw action in seven Canadian Tour tournaments. Made three cuts, including one top-10.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE