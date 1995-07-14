|
Carter Jenkins
Full Name
6 ft, 4 in
193 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
July 14, 1995
Birthday
26
AGE
Raleigh, North Carolina
Birthplace
Raleigh, North Carolina
Residence
Single
Family
University of North Carolina
College
2016
Turned Pro
$59,851
Career Earnings
Raleigh, NC, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2019 Season
Had eight Mackenzie Tour stars, making seven cuts and registering four top-25 finishes, including a top 10. Ended the season No. 47 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.
2018 Season
Made eight cuts in nine Mackenzie Tour starts, placing in the top 10 twice, finishing the season in the 29th spot on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through 2019.
2017 Season
Played his way into the season-ending tournament despite making just six starts, posting three top-25 finishes and ending the year 55th on the Order of Merit.
2016 Season
Finished the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada season at 18th on the Order of Merit with eight made cuts in 12 starts.
2013 Season
2011 Season
Amateur Highlights