Carter Jenkins
Carter Jenkins

Carter Jenkins

United StatesUnited States
6  ft, 4  in
193 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
26
AGE
2016
Turned Pro
University of North Carolina
College
Raleigh, North Carolina
Birthplace
Performance
JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2017

Personal

  • First-tee walk-up song would be "Broken Halos" by Chris Stapleton.
  • His father is his caddie.
  Jenkins has epilepsy.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

  • Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational: Closed with a best-of-the-day, 6-under 66 in the final round at Bolingbrook GC to move into solo third, six shots behind winner Mac Meissner.
  • L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club: Held a share of the lead on the back nine of the final round at Jennings Mill CC in late-June. Despite a double bogey on No. 11, rallied with three birdies over his next five holes to again put himself in contention. Finished bogey-double bogey to fall into a T5 with Clay Feagler, Alex Smalley and Peyton White.

2019 Season

Had eight Mackenzie Tour stars, making seven cuts and registering four top-25 finishes, including a top 10. Ended the season No. 47 on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through the 2020 season.

  • ATB Financial Classic: Fired 67 three times at Country Hills GC and made 20 birdies throughout the week to finish T5 with seven others, his best finish of the season.

2018 Season

Made eight cuts in nine Mackenzie Tour starts, placing in the top 10 twice, finishing the season in the 29th spot on the Order of Merit to retain Mackenzie Tour status through 2019.

  • Freedom 55 Financial Championship: Made an eagle and five birdies on the front nine in the third round at Highland CC to fire the lowest number of the tournament, a 62. Headed into the final round two strokes off the lead. Finished the tournament with a Sunday 69 to T4 with Ian Holt, three shots behind winner Danny Walker.
  • Windsor Championship: Began his week with an 8-under 63 in Windsor and followed it with three more rounds in the 60s to finish T6, his fifth career Mackenzie Tour top-10 in 20 starts.

2017 Season

Played his way into the season-ending tournament despite making just six starts, posting three top-25 finishes and ending the year 55th on the Order of Merit.

  • National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: Posted a T8 at Hylands GC in Ottawa, posting four under-par rounds to tie with Todd Baek, six shots behind winner Mark Blakefield.
  • GolfBC Championship: Made his season debut, at Gallagher's Canyon G&CC. Recorded a T9 finish, shooting a final-round, 7-under-par 64.

2016 Season

Finished the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada season at 18th on the Order of Merit with eight made cuts in 12 starts.

  • Players Cup: Two weeks later, shot a final-round 64 to finish T4 at the Players Cup, his second consecutive top-5 finish on the Mackenzie Tour.
  • SIGA Dakota Dunes Open: Posted first top-10 of 2016 with a solo second-place finish in Saskatoon, with rounds of 67-65-67-67 at Dakota Dunes GL.
  • Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Port St. Lucie, FL: Earned exempt status with rounds of 68-66-75-66 at the Mackenzie Tour Qualifying Tournament in Florida.

2013 Season

  • Rex Hospital Open: With PGA TOUR member Grayson Murray serving as his caddie, failed to make the cut in Raleigh in his lone Korn Ferry Tour start.

2011 Season

  • The Rex Hospital Open: Earned his first career Korn Ferry Tour start, with a 63 in the Raleigh Monday qualifier. Became the third-youngest player at the time to play in a Korn Ferry Tour event. Missed the cut with rounds of 76-80.

Amateur Highlights

  • Won the 2015 North Carolina Amateur Championship.
  • Runner-up at the 2015 Porter Cup.
  • Ping All-Region selection at the University of North Carolina.
  • Won three consecutive Carolinas Amateur Championship (2013-2015), the first to accomplish that feat since 1923.
  • Broke the Wildwood Green Golf Club course record with a 59 in 2012.
  • Won two collegiate events while at UNC-Greensboro before transferring to UNC.