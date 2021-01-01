Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Top 50 from 2019 Korn Ferry Tour (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012
PGA TOUR: 2020
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2018 LECOM Health Challenge
- 2019 TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
- 2017 86 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp
International Victories (1)
2011 Roberto De Vicenzo Classic
Additional Victories (5)
2011 Abierto Termas de Rio Hondo
2013 Gran Premio OSDE Las Praderas
2014 96th Campeonato Abierto del Sur
2014 Abierto Termas de Rio Hondo
2016 Angel Cabrera Tour Grand Final
National Teams
Personal
- Originally from Tucuman, Argentina, the same hometown as Andres Romero, who inspired him to pursue a PGA TOUR career.
- Was introduced to golf as a caddie at age 12 and turned professional four years later.
- Soccer is his favorite sport away from golf. Argentine professional sports club River Plate is his favorite team.
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Won the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes on the Korn Ferry Tour and secured PGA TOUR membership for the first time by finishing No. 8 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list. Entered the 2019-20 season 22nd in the final priority ranking. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with five top-10s and made 11 cuts in 23 starts.
TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes: Earned his second career Korn Ferry Tour title in dramatic fashion, birdieing the 18th hole on Sunday – the most difficult hole for the week – to top Brett Coletta by one at 15-under at the inaugural TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes. Earned his first PGA TOUR card for the 2019-20 season with the win.
Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS: Carded rounds of 65-65 on the weekend to rise to a T3 finish at 14-under at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS. The finish marked his third top-10 in his last seven starts.
KC Golf Classic: Led after 54 holes and finished T2 at 10-under 278 at the KC Golf Classic, his highest finish since winning in 2018.
Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch: Tied his best result of the year with a T7 in San Antonio finishing the week at 17-under 271.
LECOM Suncoast Classic: Carded four rounds in the 60s to finish T7 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.
2018 Season
Made 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018, picking up a win at the LECOM Health Challenge and two additional top-25 finishes in 12 made cuts. Finished the Regular Season at No. 33 on the money list to advance to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Ended the Finals at No. 83 on the Finals money list.
LECOM Health Challenge: Carded rounds of 68-67-64-68–266 (-22) at the LECOM Health Challenge to come from one stroke back in the final round and win his first Korn Ferry Tour title by two strokes. Set a new tournament record for margin of victory and moved inside the top 25 on the money list for the first time in his career.
Panama Championship: In his first start on the Korn Ferry Tour, carded rounds of 64-71-76-68 at the Panama Championship to finish the week T11. Was the co-leader through 18 holes and outright leader after 36.
2017 Season
Spent the 2017 season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Recorded four top-10 finishes in 17 events. Finished at No. 5 on the Order of Merit.
86 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: Won the 86 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp.
2016 Season
Made the cut in 8 of 17 starts to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 60th on the Order of Merit.
Mazatlan Open: His best of two top-10s was T8 at the Mazatlán Open, where he was one of six players tied for the lead entering the final round.
2015 Season
Played 16 tournamentes on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, collecting one top-10 and six top-25s on 8 cuts made. Finished the season ranked 58th on the Order of Merit.
Personal Classic presentado por NEC: His only top-10 was T6 at the Personal Classic in Argentina late in the season.
2014 Season
Made the cut in 7 of 16 starts to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked eighth on the Order of Merit. Had four top-4s. Won twice on the Argentine Tour to finish the season ranked No. 1.
Personal Classic: Shot 67-68-66 to finish third at the rain-shortened Personal Classic in Argentina in December.
56 TransAmerican Power Products CRV Mexico Open presented by Heineken: Finished second at the 56th Abierto Mexicano in October. Was tied for the Abierto Mexicano lead with just two holes left to play, but three-putted the par-three No. 17 for bogey to finish one stroke behind tournament champion Oscar Álvarez.
Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Made the cut in two of three starts on PGA TOUR Canada, with a T35 finish as his best at the Staal Foundation Open in July.
Stella Artois Open: Finished solo second twice, first at the Guatemala Stella Artois Open in March. An impressive bogey-free weekend, with rounds of 67-66 secured runner-up honors in Guatemala. Finished the week at 13-under 275, only a stroke behind tournament champion Armando Favela, who made birdie on the last hole to avoid a playoff.
67 Arturo Calle Colombian Open presentado por Diners Club: His other top-4 was a T4 finish at the season opening 67th Arturo Calle Colombian Open at Ruitoque Golf CC in Bucaramanga in January.
Abierto de Termas de Río Hondo: Also won the Abierto de Termas de Río Hondo, where he posted rounds of 67-69-65-67 for a one-stroke victory over a trio of players.
96th Campeonato Abierto del Sur: His first victory came at the 96th Campeonato Abierto del Sur – 3 Arroyos, an event that also marked the start of the DevSeries season in January. Shot 64-66-70-68 for a total of 268 (-12) to defeat Emilio Domínguez by one at the historic Mar del Plata Golf Club.
2013 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked No. 35 in the Order of Merit. Had one top-5 and five top 25s. Made the cut in 9 of 14 starts.
82 Abierto OSDE del Centro: His best finish was T5 at the 82nd Abierto OSDE del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina in April.
Gran Premio OSDE Las Praderas: Finished outside the top-16 only once in seven starts on the Argentine Tour, where his best finish was a victory at the Gran Premio OSDE Las Praderas in November. Finished No. 5 on the Argentine Tour ranking.
2012 Season
Finished the inaugural season of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica ranked No. 18 in the Order of Merit. Had a runner-up finish, two top-10s and seven cuts made in 11 starts.
65 Arturo Calle Colombian Open: His best finish was T2 at the 65th Arturo Calle Colombian Open, an event where the course at the Club El Rincón de Cajicá played extremely tough.
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: A Monday Qualifier first place finish earned him a spot on the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open in March. Shot 76 and 72 to miss the cut on his first TOUR start ever.
Abierto de La Rioja: Had three top-10s in only five starts on the Argentine Tour, where his best finish was T4 at the Abierto de La Rioja.
Taca Airlines Open: During the first half of the year finished the abbreviated final season of the Tour de las Americas ranked No. 11 in the Order of Merit. Had four top-10s in five TLA starts, with a T4 finish at the Taca Airlines Open in Peru as his best.
2011 Season
Had five top-15s in 15 starts on the TLA to finish the season ranked No. 11 in the Order of Merit. His season-ending TLA ranking secured him the 2012 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card.
Abierto Termas de Río Hondo: Won his first career title in June on the Argentine Tour, claiming the Abierto Termas de Río Hondo with a total of 263 (-25) for a four-shot win over Andrés Romero.
TLA's Roberto De Vicenzo Classic Copa NEC: Made a strong charge for his victory at the TLA's Roberto De Vicenzo Classic Copa NEC, an event he started by shooting 6-over par on his first eight holes. Holed out a 240-yard 4-iron for an albatross that turned his week around at the par-five No. 9. Shot 13-under par on the last 64 holes of the tournament, with birdies on the final two holes to enter a sudden death playoff in which he made a birdie to defeat Rafael Gómez and Fernando Zacarías.
2010 Season
Finished fourth three times and only missed one cut in 11 starts to finish the season ranked No. 16 on the Tour de las Americas' Order of Merit. Claimed TLA Rookie of the Year honors.
Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: A Monday Qualifier first place finish earned him a spot on the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com. Shot 76 and 72 to miss the cut on his first TOUR starts ever.
Abierto de Las Termas: Won the Abierto de Las Termas on the Argentine Tour in 2010.