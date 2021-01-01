International Victories (5)
-
2014 Volvo China Open [Eur]
-
2014 Portugal Masters [Eur]
-
2016 Porsche European Open [Eur]
-
2017 Volvo China Open [Eur]
-
2018 Trophée Hassan II [Eur]
National Teams
Personal
- Home course, Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil, is home to a European Challenge Tour event, the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
-
Trophée Hassan II: Claimed his fifth European Tour title at the Trophée Hassan II with a closing 2-under 70. Finished at 8-under 280 and beat overnight leader Alvaro Quiros by one shot. Became the first French winner of the European Tour season and the first since Romain Wattel at the 2017 KLM Open. Moved up to ninth in the Race to Dubai Rankings presented by Rolex with the win.
2017 Season
Claimed his fourth European Tour victory at the Volvo China Open and became the first two-time winner of the event. Overcame a seven-shot deficit entering the final round and defeated Dylan Frittelli on the first playoff hole.
-
Volvo China Open: Became the first man to win the Volvo China Open twice as he defeated Dylan Frittelli in a playoff at Topwin Golf and Country Club. Having claimed the title in 2014, began the final round seven shots behind the overnight leader but birdied the last hole to post 67 and reach 17-under. Frittelli posted a par at the closing hole to shoot 74 to tie the lead. Upon returning to the 18th hole for a playoff, hit the green in regulation. When Frittelli missed his birdie attempt, holed from 15 feet to claim victory. Marked his second consecutive victory via a playoff after his win at the 2016 Porsche European Open.
2016 Season
Earned his third European Tour victory at the Porsche European Open and became the youngest Frenchman to claim three European Tour titles.
-
Porsche European Open: Claimed third European Tour title with playoff victory over Ross Fisher at the Porsche European Open. Posted rounds of 62-63-69--194 (-19) in the event which was shortened to 54 holes due to numerous fog delays.
2015 Season
Played in 26 European Tour events, highlighted by a pair of T3 finishes (Volva China Open and Nordea Masters). Claimed one top-25 in eight PGA TOUR starts.
-
Nordea Masters: Second T3 of the campaign came in June, at the Nordea Masters in Sweden. Rounds of 69-70-72-71 left him tied with Sebastian Soderberg, Jens Danstorp and Maximilian Kieffer, six shots behind winner Alex Noren.
-
Volvo China Open: In defense of his Volvo China Open title, traveled to Shanghai and took a share of the 54-hole lead, with Chinese players Hao Tong Li and Ashun Wu and David Howell. Stumbled to a final-round 73 at Tomson Shanghai Pudong GC to finish T3 with Emiliano Grillo and Prom Meesawat, two shots behind Wu's winning score.
2014 Season
Claimed two European Tour victories and became the first Frenchman to win more than once in the same season (Volvo China Open and Portugal Masters). His win at the Volvo China Open was highlighted by a course-record 10-under 62 in the second round. Named European Tour Golfer of the Month in April following the win. Finished ninth on the final Race to Dubai standings.
-
PGA Championship: Made his major championship debut in August, at the PGA Championship in Louisville. Had four par-or-better rounds at Valhalla GC to T30.
-
World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Played in his first PGA TOUR and World Golf Championships event when he earned an invitation to the Bridgestone Invitational. Finished T58 at Firestone CC.
-
BMW Masters: Fired a 7-under 65 in the opening round of the BMW Masters in Shanghai late in the season. Was a stroke off Marcel Siem's lead at the halfway point then took control with a round to play after firing a third-round, 9-under 63 at Lake Malaren GC. Led Jamie Donaldson by four shots. On the final day, during difficult scoring conditions, stumbled badly, shooting a 6-over 78 to fall into a three-man playoff with Siem and Ross Fisher. Parred the first extra hole (No. 18) then watched as Siem won the tournament with a birdie.
-
Portugal Masters: Earned his second title of the campaign when he won the weather-shortened Portugal Masters in mid-October. Shot rounds of 63-61 to open a three-shot, 36-hole lead over Nicolas Colsaerts. When heavy rain pounded Vilamoura on the weekend, officials had to reduce the tournament to 36 holes. Half of his scores during his 36 holes were birdies, and he didn't record a bogey at Oceanico Victoria GC. Win at the time bumped him to No. 74 in the Official World Golf Ranking, his highest-career position.
-
Volvo China Open: Broke through in a big way, winning his first European Tour event, capturing the Volvo China Open in April in Shenzhen. Set himself up with a 10-under 62 at Genzon GC, making eight birdies and an eagle in his bogey-free day. Held a four-shot, 36-hole lead and was three ahead of Alvaro Quiros after a third-round 70. Fired a Sunday, 3-under 69 to edge Tommy Fleetwood by four shots.
2013 Season
Turned in three European Tour top-10s.
-
Russian Open: Was also T10 in Moscow, at the Russian Open. Began the final round tied for 32nd but made a big move Sunday with a 5-under 67.
-
Lyoness Open: Had a pair of T10s. The first came at the Lyoness Open in Austria in early June. A second-round, 3-over 75 kept him from contending.
-
BMW International Open: Best performance came at the BMW International Open in Germany. Held a share of the 54-hole lead with Ernie Els and Alexander Noren at 15-under 201. Shot a 1-under 71 on the final day at the GC Munchen Eichenried to finish solo third, two shots behind Els. The â‚¬125,200 payday was, at the time, the largest of his career.
2012 Season
Enjoyed a European Challenge Tour breakthrough season, recording a trio of top-10 performances, including a pair of third-place finishes.
2011 Season
Began his season making his European Tour debut. Missed the cut at the Alstom Open de France. Played in six European Challenge Tour events, making two cuts. Finished T24 in his final start of the campaign, at the Golf Open de Lyon. Was T53 at the Russian Challenge Cup in September.
2010 Season
Played in two European Challenge Tour events, missing the cut in both starts.