Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Winner, Arnold Palmer Invitational (thru 2023-24)
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
- 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
International Victories (6)
2016 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship [Eur]
2017 Italian Open [Eur]
2017 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship [Eur]
2019 Turkish Airlines Open
2020 BMW PGA Championship
2021 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Additional Victories (1)
2012 Your Golf Travel Classic
National Teams
- 2018 Ryder Cup
- 2018 World Cup
- 2018 Eurasia Cup
Personal
- Began playing golf at age 3, learning the game at a local par-3 course. Decided he wanted to be a European Tour player when he attended the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club. Attended the event numerous times, traveling 30 minutes from his home in Marlow.
- Favorites vacation spot is the Maldives and his favorite team is Liverpool.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Palmetto Championship at Congaree: After standing T54 with an opening-round 71, carded rounds of 68-67-68 to finish T2 at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree. Made three eagles, tied with Bo Van Pelt for most in the field and led in Strokes Gained: Tee To Green (3.639 per round).
THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK: Finished T3 at THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK. Opened with a 7-under 65 to hold a one-stroke lead after the first round, the first 18-hole lead/co-lead of his PGA Tour career. Co-led the field in Greens in Regulation Percentage (76.39 percent) and Par-3 Scoring Average (2.63).
2020 Season
Won his first career PGA TOUR title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and advanced to the TOUR Championship for the first time, finishing the season No. 7 in the FedExCup standings. Marked his third appearance in the FedExCup Playoffs in his third season as a member. Recorded six top-10s and made the cut in 10 of 11 starts.
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: Earned his first PGA TOUR title in his 60th career start, winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard by one stroke over Marc Leishman. Held a share of the second-round lead and a one-stroke third-round lead after entering the week having never led after any round on the PGA TOUR. Co-led the field in Par-3 Scoring Average (2.88). With scores of 73-74 in the final two rounds, became the first player since Geoff Ogilvy at the 2006 U.S. Open to close with two over-par scores and go on to win. Marked the first win by an Englishman on TOUR since Paul Casey at the 2019 Valspar Championship.
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Tied two others for sixth at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, his third top-10 in four starts at the event. Co-led the field in Par-4 Scoring Average (3.77).
THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES: Finished T6 at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, his second consecutive top-15 at the event. Hit 65 of 72 Greens in Regulation (90.28%), the most in the field.
2019 Season
Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second time in as many seasons eligible, finishing No. 79 in the FedExCup standings. Missed just three cuts in 17 starts with three top-10s.
The Open Championship: Tied Rickie Fowler for sixth at The Open Championship. Opened with a 68, his first career sub-70 score in the first round of a major championship.
Charles Schwab Challenge: After opening with a 1-over 71 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, closed 66-69-69 to finish T8. Played the par 3s in 4-under, tied with winner Kevin Na for best in the field.
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Advanced out of Group Play into the Round of 16 at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, losing to Matt Kuchar, 4 and 3, for a T9 finish.
2018 Season
Of 13 made cuts in 16 starts, four were top-10 finishes. Top-10s came in two World Golf Championships and two majors. Posted career-best PGA TOUR finish (T3-World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship) and low round (63 - Dell Technologies Championship/2) in 39 starts on TOUR. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs in his first season eligible, making it through the first three Playoffs events.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Started the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship with a one-shot lead and was seeking to become just the fifth player in European Tour history to win the same event three years in a row. Held a five-shot lead after the 10th hole on Sunday, but was denied his third straight title after carding a 4-over 40 on the back nine. Came one stroke shy of the victory and settled for a share of second place behind champion Lucas Bjerregaard.
Ryder Cup: Made his first appearance for the European Team at the 2018 Ryder Cup. Went 1-2-0 at Le Golf National in Paris, France and helped the Europeans to a 17.5-10.5 victory. Teamed with Paul Casey to win Saturday Four-ball match against Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, 3 and 2.
BMW Championship: Closed with a 6-under 64 at the BMW Championship to finish T29. Ended his season at No. 54 in the FedExCup standings.
Dell Technologies Championship: Moved up 17 spots in the FedExCup standings from No. 71 to No. 54 with a T12 finish at the Dell Technologies Championship to advance to the BMW Championship. In the second round at TPC Boston, posted an 8-under 63, his low round in 38 starts on the PGA TOUR.
PGA Championship: Overcame a 1-over 71 in round one with a 6-under 64 Sunday to finish T10 with Rafa Cabrera Bello at 9-under 271. Paired together on Sunday, both posted bogey-free 6-under 64s, tying the day's low round with Tiger Woods. They were also two of just three players to play Sunday's final round with no bogeys (Francesco Molinari).
U.S. Open: Finished T6 (6-over 286) and five strokes behind champion Brooks Koepka at the U.S. Open. Represented his third top-10 in 13 major championship starts.
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Advanced from group play as the No. 12 seed at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play before falling to Cameron Smith. Made his second appearance at the event and first in the round of 16.
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Finished T3 at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, topping his previous best finish on the PGA TOUR (T4/2017 The Honda Classic, 2017 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard). Tied the lead in the final round with an eagle at the par-5 15th, but a missed a 10-foot par putt on the 18th hole left him out of the playoff with Phil Mickelson and Justin Thomas. Collected his fourth top-20 result in seven World Golf Championships appearances.
2017 Season
Made eight cuts in 13 starts on PGA TOUR but accepted Special Temporary Membership by earning enough FedExCup non-member points with three consecutive top-10s (T4/The Honda Classic, 10/WGC-Mexico Championship, T4/Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard) early in the season making him eligible for unlimited sponsor exemptions. On the European Tour, defended his Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title for his second career victory and won the Italian Open for his third European Tour title the very next week. Will play out of the Top-125 Non-Member category for the 2017-18 PGA TOUR Season.
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: With his T4 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, highlighted by a third-round 5-under 67, moved from a season total of 217 to 340 non-member FedExCup points, enough to earn Special Temporary Membership on the PGA TOUR.
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Posted another top-10 finish in his first appearance at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship with a solo-10th showing.
The Honda Classic: Playing on a sponsor exemption, recorded his best career finish on the PGA TOUR with a T4 at The Honda Classic. Entered the final round in solo-second at 9-under, four shots back of Rickie Fowler's 54-hole lead, but struggled Sunday at PGA National with a 2-over 72.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Became the first player to successfully defend the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, holding off a charge from Ross Fisher, who broke the Old Course record on a historic day at St. Andrews. Entered the day with a five-shot lead and extended his bogey-free run to 55 holes as he got to 24-under and finished three shots ahead of fellow Englishman Fisher. Took home the trophy with rounds of 68-65-65-66 for his second European Tour title, becoming just the fourth man after Curtis Strange, Trevor Immelman and Thongchai Jaidee to successfully defend a trophy for his first two wins. Also became just the second player to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship twice after Padraig Harrington.
Italian Open: Birdied the 72nd hole, sinking a 15-foot putt, to win the Italian Open in Milan and secure back-to-back European Tour titles. Carded six birdies - including five on the back nine - in a flawless final-round 65 to win his first Rolex Series event. Seemed the tournament would be decided in a playoff, with clubhouse leaders Ross Fisher and Kiradech Aphibarnrat alongside Hatton on 20-under par as he stood at the 18th tee, before final-hole birdie clinched the title. Began the final round two strokes behind overnight leader Matt Wallace, who finished alone in fourth. Sat four strokes back at the turn after posting just one birdie on the front nine. Caught fire on the back nine with four consecutive birdies from No. 12 to jump into contention. Made pars at the 16th and 17th holes before winning his third European Tour title with birdie at the final hole.
2016 Season
Played some of his best golf of the season in back-to-back major championship appearances.
Travelers Championship: Outside of the majors, finished T17 at the Travelers Championship after he earned a spot in the field via his top-10 finish at the PGA Championship. Week at TPC River Highlands included a second-round 65 and final-round 66.
-
PGA Championship: In his second appearance at the PGA Championship, finished T10 with Paul Casey and William McGirt after rounds of 71-68-66-68 to finish at 7-under 273.
The Open Championship: Making his fifth start in The Open Championship, finished T5 with Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia at Royal Troon. Posted rounds of 70-71-71-68 to finish at 4-under 280, 16 strokes behind winner Henrik Stenson.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Notched his first European Tour title with a four-stroke victory over Ross Fisher and Richard Sterne at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, highlighted by a 62 in the third round to equal the course record at St. Andrews. Closed with a 6-under 66, including seven birdies and just one bogey, to finish with a winning 23-under-par score. Joined Stephen Gallacher (2004) and Oliver Wilson (2014) as players who made the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship their maiden European Tour win. Winning total of 265 equaled the lowest winning score in tournament history and the lowest on the European Tour in 2016, with his 16-under 128 on the weekend representing the lowest final 36-hole score of the season.
Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open: At 13-under 275, finished second at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open and just one stroke behind champion Alex Noren. With the finish, one of four players to qualify for The Open Championship at Royal Troon.
-
BMW PGA Championship: Finished T7 at the BMW PGA Championship.
Irish Open: Top-10 finish on the European Tour came at the Irish Open (T5).
Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Top-10 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic (T8).
2015 Season
PGA Championship: Made his domestic PGA TOUR debut, at the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits. Recorded weekend rounds of 68-70 to T25, his first made cut in five PGA TOUR starts.
Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play: At the Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play, lost in the quarterfinals at the event in Aberdeen, Scotland, falling in 19 holes to Marc Warren after defeating American Peter Uihlein, 5 and 4, in the round of 16.
Omega European Masters: Had another strong outing, this time at the Omega European Masters. Thanks to a stellar, final-round 62 at Crans-sur-Sierre GC in Switzerland, earned a third-place finish, two shots behind winner Danny Willett.
Dubai Duty Free Irish Open: At the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in May, despite shooting a final-round, 3-over 74, still finished T4 at Royal County Down, a stroke out of the Soren Kjeldsen-Bernd Wiesberger-Eddie Pepperell playoff.
Volvo China Open: Picked up his second top-10 of the campaign when he T8 at the Volvo China Open in Shanghai in April. Recovered nicely from an opening, 3-over 75 to finish 69-69-71.
Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: In mid-January, had four under-par rounds at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, including an opening 66 and a closing 67 at Abu Dhabi GC, to T6 with James Morrison and Bernd Wiesberger, five shots behind winner Gary Stal.
2014 Season
DP World Tour Championship: Closed his season with a T6 at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Had four under-par rounds, including a pair of 68s in the second and third rounds.
Omega European Masters: Earned his second top-three of the campaign when he T3 at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in September. Opened 67-66 then added a pair of 65s on the weekend, a core that left him a shot shy of the David Lipsky-Graeme Storm playoff in Crans Montana.
Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open: Was back in contention again in July, at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open. Weekend rounds of 66-68, combined with his 69-71 start at Royal Aberdeen, left him at 10-under for the event and tied with Stephen Gallacher, Shane Lowry and Matteo Manassero, six shots behind winner Justin Rose.
Joburg Open: Came close to winning his first European Tour title but settled for a T2 at the Joburg Open in February. Enjoyed four rounds in the 650s at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington GC to tie with Jin Jeong and Justin Walters, three shots behind George Coetzee. It was his career-best finish on the circuit.
Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: Other top-10 came at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship in January, a T10.
2013 Season
Played primarily on the European Challenge Tour, with two European Tour starts, including getting a start in The Open Championship. Best play came late in the season, when he reeled off four top-10s in his final five starts to earn his 2014 European Tour card. Made the cut in each of his first 10 events.
Dubai Festival City Challenge Tour Grand Final hosted by Al Badia GC: In his final top-10 of the season, was T6 at the Dubai Festival City Challenge Tour Grand Final. Shot a Sunday 68 to move into the top 10. Tied with two others.
The Foshan Open: Was runner-up again, this time at The Foshan Open in China. Contended all week after opening 66-69. Weekend rounds of 70-70 left him a stroke behind winner Nacho Elvira. Tied with Shiv Kapur and Sam Walker at Foshan GC.
Kazakhstan Open: Was never really in contention at the Kazakhstan Open, with Johan Carlsson dominating. But still shot a third-round 65 that led to a T2 with Adrian Otaegui and Duncan Stewart, seven shots behind Carlsson's winning pace.
Open Blue Green Cotes d'Armor Bretagne: At the Open Blue Green Cotes d'Armor Bretagne, turned in weekend rounds of 69-68 to finish 10th in Pleneuf, France.
Scottish Hydro Challenge: Recorded his first top-10 in his 10th event, the Scottish Hydro Challenge. Opened 65-69 for the T10 in Aviemore, Scotland.
2012 Season
Enjoyed two top-10s playing mainly on the European Challenge Tour.
Karnten Golf Open presented by Mazda: Only other top-10 came in Austria in June. Opened and closed with 66s at the GC Klagenfurt-Seltenheim to T4 at the Karnten Golf Open. Tied with Gary Lockerbie and Michael Lorenzo-Vera, four shots behind winner Gary Stal.
Pacific Rubiales Colombia Classic: Opened his season quickly, finishing T8 at the Pacific Rubiales Colombia Classic at the CC of Barranquilla. Was within one shot of the leader, Nick Dougherty, through 54 holes but played poorly on the final day, firing a 3-over 75 to drop out of contention.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the 2010 Czech Amateur Open. Captured the 2012 Your Golf Travel Classic, shooting a final-round 67 at Bovey Castle. Began the final round three shots behind leader Stuart Manley. Defeated Manley and Martin LeMesurier by three shots, making birdies on