Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2022-23)
Korn Ferry Tour: Prior Year 151-200 FedExCup Points (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2012
PGA TOUR: 2014
PGA TOUR Victories (2)
- 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge
- 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship (2020)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2012 Stadion Classic at UGA
Personal
- Huge University of Georgia fan, including football, basketball and baseball teams.
- Always marks his ball with a half-dollar.
- Favorite professional sports teams are the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Braves, or following former UGA quarterback Matthew Stafford in his NFL career.
- Became a supporter of breast cancer research after his mother had the disease.
- Supports The First Tee where his wife Katherine is on the board of his local chapter.
- He and Katherine take a big trip each December.
Special Interests
- Hunting, fishing, University of Georgia football
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Won the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, defeating Tyler McCumber by one stroke to earn his second career PGA TOUR title. Victory came in his 169th PGA TOUR start at the age of 33 years, 18 days. Held a share of the lead after the first round and the outright second-round lead, improving to 1-for-3 with the 18-hole lead/co-lead and 2-for-2 with the 36-hole lead/co-lead. Was the only player to record four scores in the 60s. Made two eagles, tied for most in the field.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Palmetto Championship at Congaree: Recorded four under-par scores to finish T2 at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, marking his first runner-up on TOUR.
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Won the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, defeating Tyler McCumber by one stroke to earn his second career PGA TOUR title. Victory came in his 169th PGA TOUR start at the age of 33 years, 18 days. Held a share of the lead after the first round and the outright second-round lead, improving to 1-for-3 with the 18-hole lead/co-lead and 2-for-2 with the 36-hole lead/co-lead. Was the only player to record four scores in the 60s. Made two eagles, tied for most in the field.
2019 Season
Made the cut in 10 of 20 starts and recorded one top-10 to finish No. 162 in the FedExCup standings and miss the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season. Entered the 2019-20 season on a Minor Medical Extension with seven starts available to earn 133 points to equal No. 125 on the 2018-19 FedExCup points list (Pat Perez/376 points).
Sony Open in Hawaii: Recorded four rounds in the 60s for the third time in his career to finish T3 and five strokes behind Matt Kuchar at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Represented third top-10 in six starts at the event and best result on TOUR since winning the 2017 Desert Classic.
2018 Season
Made 15 cuts in 22 starts and finished No. 156 in the FedExCup standings. Closed the season with top-15s in two of his last three starts (RBC Canadian Open, Barracuda Championship).
2017 Season
Collected four top-10 finishes through the Wyndham Championship, highlighted by his first career PGA TOUR win at the CareerBuilder Challenge. Advanced to the third of four FedExCup Playoffs events, the BMW Championship.
BMW Championship: Posted scores of 68-66-73-70--277 (-7) to finish T40 at the BMW Championship and end his season ranked 38th in the FedExCup standings.
World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: While making his first start in a World Golf Championships event, recorded a hole-in-one at the 214-yard 15th hole in the second round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational using a 6-iron for his second ace on TOUR (2015 FedEx St. Jude Classic). Final-round 4-under 66 lifted him to a T10 finish. Ace was the first at the Bridgestone Invitational since 2011, when Jim Furyk made one at the fifth hole during the third round. Coincidentally, Furyk was the last player to score a hole-in-one at No. 15 – in the second round of 2006.
Shell Houston Open: Despite a 3-over 75 in the third round, posted 67s every other round at the Golf Club of Houston to finish alone in sixth at the Shell Houston Open.
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: With weekend rounds of 69-68 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, finished T10, his first top-10 since his win in January at the CareerBuilder Challenge.
CareerBuilder Challenge: Won his first career PGA TOUR victory at the CareerBuilder Challenge. In his fifth start at the CareerBuilder Challenge, opened with back-to-back 7-under 65s to take the 36-hole lead at 14-under 130. With weekend rounds of 71-67, won by one stroke over 54-hole leader Adam Hadwin, who had posted a 13-under 59 in round three. Bogeyed the first hole in the final round but made up for it with six birdies, including three on his last four holes, to claim the victory. With the win, became the 11th former Georgia Bulldog to win on the PGA TOUR and first since Bubba Watson at the 2016 Genesis Open.
Sony Open in Hawaii: At the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranked within the top three on the leaderboard through the first three rounds (R1/62/2nd, R2/68/T3, R3/66/T3), before a final-round 1-over 71 resulted in a T13 finish.
2016 Season
Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a second consecutive time, thanks to six top-25 finishes in 27 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Of those, one was a top-10 showing. Kept himself alive through the first three of four Playoffs events, before ending his season after the BMW Championship at No. 64 in the FedExCup standings.
Deutsche Bank Championship: Jumped 21 spots in the FedExCup standings with a T15 at the Deutsche Bank Championship to move into the top 70 in the FedExCup, advancing to the BMW Championship for the first time. Finished T56 to end the season at No. 64.
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: During an opening-round 6-under 66 at the Memorial Tournament, tied tournament record with 7-under 29 (five, birdies, one eagle, no bogeys) on the front nine at Muirfield Village (John Huston/1996/R2, Mark Wilson/2007/R3, Aaron Baddeley/2014/R1). Eventually finished T38.
Sony Open in Hawaii: With a T9 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, recorded his third PGA TOUR top-10 and second at the annual Hawaii start (2014 Sony Open - T8).
2015 Season
Six top-25 finishes in 28 starts resulted in his first start in the FedExCup Playoffs. Ended his season at No. 81 in the FedExCup standings.
Deutsche Bank Championship: Posted a final-round, 5-over 76 at TPC Boston to finish T33 at the Deutsche Bank Championship.
FedEx St. Jude Classic: Recorded his first career ace on the PGA TOUR during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic (No. 14, 169 yards, 9-iron).
Frys.com Open: Finished T8 at the season-opening Frys.com Open, four strokes behind champion Sangmoon Bae. Week highlighted by five consecutive birdies to close the third round. Picked up where he left off Saturday, playing the first 11 holes of his final round in 6-under to make a Sunday charge. A bogey on the par-4 12th hole followed by six consecutive pars led to the T8 finish, equaling his career-best finish (2014 Sony Open in Hawaii). Held a share of the first-round lead at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba before finishing T51.
2014 Season
Finished rookie season with 11 made cuts in 26 starts, highlighted by five top-25 finishes, three of which were T12 or better. Ended his season ranked No. 146 in the FedExCup standings. Improved exempt status for the 2014-15 PGA TOUR Season via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Web.com Tour Championship: Was in bubble territory in the fourth and last Finals' event before posting a T25 result at the Web.com Tour Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, good enough to earn his return to the PGA TOUR.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Finished T22 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
Chiquita Classic: Fired a 66 in the first round of the Chiquita Classic in the second Korn Ferry Tour Finals event. Posted a 73 Friday but bounced back with 68-70 on the weekend for a T10 and a check worth $26,000.
U.S. Open: Opened with a 69 in the morning at Colonial CC's South Course, then came back with a 64 on the North Course to earn medalist honors at U.S. Open sectional qualifying in Memphis. Defeated J.B. Holmes by a shot to secure a spot in his second U.S. Open (missed cut), to go with his 2010 appearance.
Sony Open in Hawaii: One of 11 rookies in the field at the Sony Open in Hawaii, equaled the best finish by that group with a T8 effort, which would be his best of the year. Led by a second-round 6-under 64, recorded his first PGA TOUR top-10 finish in his sixth career start.
2013 Season
Ended the season by making the cut in 14 of 25, with three top-10s and eight top-25 finishes among those starts.
Web.com Tour Championship: Closed the year with a T24 at the Web.com Tour Championship and secured his 2013-14 PGA TOUR card by finishing No. 21 on the Finals priority list.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Added a second top-10 finish to his resume when he was T7 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, the third of four events in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Mylan Classic: Was T10 at the Mylan Classic near Pittsburgh.
2012 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 26 events during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour and finished No. 27 on the money list, thanks to a win and five other top-25 finishes.
Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Entered the final week of the year No. 23 on the money list, but a T39 finish at the Web.com Tour Championship dropped him four spots, to No. 27, about $2,700 shy of gaining his 2013 PGA TOUR card.
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Was just three strokes off the lead after 36 holes at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open and eventually finished T4 in South Central Kansas after carding a 68 Sunday.
Stadion Classic at UGA: Fired a course-record, 9-under 62 in the final round of the Stadion Classic at UGA to earn his first career win. Capped a brilliant Sunday by holing out from a greenside bunker on his final hole to finish at 17-under 267. Had a trio of three birdies in a row on the last day, winding up at No. 18, where he then waited 90 minutes for the rest of the field to finish. Wound up taking the title by one when co-leader Luke List, playing in the next-to-last group, bogeyed the 18th hole after hitting his tee shot into the trees down the right side. Victory was worth $99,000, who moved to No. 7 on the season money list. Joined former teammate Russell Henley (2011) as former Bulldogs to win on their home course. He became the third member of the 2011 Georgia team to win on Tour in the span of one year–joining Henley and Harris English (2011 Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational).
Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship presented by Samsung: Got off to fast start to the season when he fired a tournament record, 5-under 30 in his first nine holes as a Tour member at the season-opening Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship. Birdied the 10th before posting three bogeys coming in to end at 3-under 68. Went on finish T18 in Bogota.
Amateur Highlights
- Three-time All-America selection at the University of Georgia. Was named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year. Twice named to the All-SEC first team. Sat out his fourth year due to shoulder surgery. Returned to the lineup for his senior year and w
- Qualified for the U.S. Amateur in 2006 and the U.S. Open in 2010 (missed the cut). Won the 2004 Future Masters title. Won the 2006 Dogwood Invitational. Won the SJGT's UGA-AutoTrader.com Junior Invitational in 2003, 2004 and 2005, becoming the first playe
- Finished as the individual runner-up at the 2003 and 2005 state tournaments playing for Maclay High School in Tallahassee.