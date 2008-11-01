|
Bo Hoag
Full Name
Bo
Nickname
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
July 25, 1988
Birthday
33
AGE
Columbus, Ohio
Birthplace
Columbus, Ohio
Residence
Wife, Kristen
Family
Ohio State University (2011, Economics)
College
2011
Turned Pro
$1,964,864
Career Earnings
Columbus, OH, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Was one of eight rookies to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs and ended the season No. 125 in the FedExCup standings. Made 13 cuts in 22 starts including his first career top-10 finish, a T9 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
2019 Season
Won the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz on the Korn Ferry Tour and secured PGA TOUR membership by finishing No. 7 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list, entering the 2019-20 season 20th in the final priority ranking. Collected 10 top-25s and made 21 cuts in 24 starts on the season.
2018 Season
Finished the season at No. 61 on the Regular Season money list. Recorded two top-10 finishes in 26 starts, highlighted by a T7 at the season-opening Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay. Finished at No. 122 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
2016 Season
Made the cut in one of two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2015 Season
2014 Season
Made 10 cuts in 12 events with five top 25s. Finished 50th on the Order of Merit.
2013 Season
Finished 53rd on season-ending Order of Merit to remain exempt for 2014.
2012 Season
Played in The Honda Classic and the Memorial Tournament on the PGA TOUR, missing the cut in both starts.
2011 Season
Failed to make the cut in one start on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2009 Season
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE