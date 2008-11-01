×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Bo Hoag
Bo Hoag

Bo Hoag

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
33
AGE
2011
Turned Pro
Ohio State University (2011, Economics)
College
Columbus, Ohio
Birthplace
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
33
AGE
2011
Turned Pro
Ohio State University (2011, Economics)
College
Columbus, Ohio
Birthplace
121
FEDEXCUP Rank
425
FEDEXCUP Points
OWGR220
OWGR
71.015
Scoring Average

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Bo Hoag
Bo Hoag
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Bo Hoag

Full Name

Bo

Nickname

6  ft, 2  in

188 cm

Height

185 lbs

84 kg

Weight

July 25, 1988

Birthday

33

AGE

Columbus, Ohio

Birthplace

Columbus, Ohio

Residence

Wife, Kristen

Family

Ohio State University (2011, Economics)

College

2011

Turned Pro

$1,964,864

Career Earnings

Columbus, OH, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2013
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2017
  • PGA TOUR: 2020

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2019 WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz

Personal

  • Born and raised in Upper Arlington, Ohio, attended the same high school and college as Jack Nicklaus. Grew up attending the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. Through family friends and college functions, spent time with Nicklaus and his wife, Barbara. When he won the Korn Ferry Tour's WinCo Foods Portland Open to secure his PGA TOUR card, Nicklaus gave him a congratulatory phone call.
  • Grandfather, Bob (Robert), was a great player who competed against Nicklaus, Palmer and Player. He played collegiate golf at Ohio State and was on the founding board at Muirfield Village Golf Club which opened in 1974.
  • Includes driving a lap at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on his bucket list.
  • Favorite book is Freakonomics.

Special Interests

  • Cars, Ohio State athletics

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Was one of eight rookies to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs and ended the season No. 125 in the FedExCup standings. Made 13 cuts in 22 starts including his first career top-10 finish, a T9 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2019 Season

Won the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz on the Korn Ferry Tour and secured PGA TOUR membership by finishing No. 7 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list, entering the 2019-20 season 20th in the final priority ranking. Collected 10 top-25s and made 21 cuts in 24 starts on the season.

  • WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz: Carded weekend rounds of 63-65 to claim his first career title at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz. The 22-under total was enough for a two-stroke win and earned him his first PGA TOUR card.

2018 Season

Finished the season at No. 61 on the Regular Season money list. Recorded two top-10 finishes in 26 starts, highlighted by a T7 at the season-opening Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay. Finished at No. 122 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

  • Rex Hospital Open: Carded rounds of 67-67-67-69–270 (-14) at the Rex Hospital Open to end the week T10.
  • The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Posted 67-72-72-70 for a T7 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay.

2016 Season

Made the cut in one of two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • United Leasing & Finance Championship: T31 at the United Leasing & Finance Championship.
  • Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach: Missed the cut at the Puerto Rico Open in his lone start on the PGA TOUR.

2015 Season

  • ATB Financial Classic: Shot rounds of 68-67-69-67 to claim T23 at the ATB Financial Classic.
  • Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Top 25 (T16) came at the Staal Foundation Open in July.
  • PC Financial Open: Started the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada season with a T16 at the PC Financial Open, the first of three top 25s.

2014 Season

Made 10 cuts in 12 events with five top 25s. Finished 50th on the Order of Merit.

  • Cape Breton Celtic Classic presented by PC Financial: Finished the season with a pair of T24s at the Cape Breton Classic and Tour Championship in September.
  • Wildfire Invitational presented by PC Financial: At the Wildfire Invitational, four under-par rounds resulted in a T16-finish.
  • ATB Financial Classic: At the ATB Financial Classic at Sirocco GC, shot 68-68-68-67 to claim T13.
  • The Players Cup: Finished T21 at The Players Cup in July.

2013 Season

Finished 53rd on season-ending Order of Merit to remain exempt for 2014.

  • The Syncrude Boreal Open Presented by AECON: Posted one top-10 finish in nine starts, a T10 at The Syncrude Boreal Open.
  • PGA TOUR Canada Q-School: T3 at PGA TOUR Qualifying School in Canada to earn exempt status.

2012 Season

Played in The Honda Classic and the Memorial Tournament on the PGA TOUR, missing the cut in both starts.

2011 Season

Failed to make the cut in one start on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2009 Season

  • Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Lone start on the Korn Ferry Tour came at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational, with a 61st-place finish.

Amateur Highlights

  • Honorable Mention All-American (2009) at Ohio State and a Midwest all-region selection (2009 and 2011).
  • First-team All-Big Ten (2009 and 2011) and a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2008.
  • Received the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award in 2009. Two-time Big Ten Golfer of the Week selection (Feb. 25, 2009; March 11, 2009) and a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2009, 2010 and 2011).
  • Four-time Ohio State Scholar-Athlete (2008-11).
  • Won the 2009 Monroe Invitational.
  • Once shot a 59 on the Gray Course at Ohio State.
  • Favorite golfer growing up was Fred Couples.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • Forme Tour: 2013