Exempt status

PGA TOUR: 126-150 in 2018-19 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2012

2012 PGA TOUR: 2013

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2012 Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac, Miccosukee Championship

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (0-1)

2014 Lost to Justin Rose, Quicken Loans National

Personal

Biggest thrill outside golf is deer hunting.

Carries three quarters, which he uses to mark his ball on the green. They are from 1959, 1961 and 1962.

Enjoys watching the Houston Texans and Houston Astros.

Bucket list includes skydiving, driving a NASCAR race car and hunting in Iowa.

Special Interests

Fishing, hunting

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Sanderson Farms Championship: Following three consecutive rounds of 4-under 68 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, closed with a 1-under 71 Sunday at the Country Club of Jackson to finish T7 with six others at 13-under 275.

2018 Season

Made 12 of 25 cuts on the PGA TOUR and recorded one top-10. Finished No. 147 in the FedExCup standings and returned to play the four Finals events on the Korn Ferry Tour. Made the cut in all four starts, highlighted by a fourth-place finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Open. Secured his 2018-19 TOUR card with an 13th-place finish on the Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list. Was 22nd in final priority-ranking order.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Bounced back from a 1-over 72 in the second round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship to finish the week in solo-fourth, securing a spot in The 50 and a return to the PGA TOUR.

Bounced back from a 1-over 72 in the second round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship to finish the week in solo-fourth, securing a spot in The 50 and a return to the PGA TOUR. Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Recorded the fourth hole-in-one of his career, with a 7-iron at No. 17 in round two, en route to a T13 at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

Recorded the fourth hole-in-one of his career, with a 7-iron at No. 17 in round two, en route to a T13 at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. Sanderson Farms Championship: Following opening rounds of 72-71 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, posted a 5-under 67 in round three en route to a share of 10th place with six others.

2017 Season

Made 26 starts on the PGA TOUR with one top-10. Ended the season with three missed cuts en route to a 165th finish in the FedExCup standings. Competed in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals where he finished runner-up at the Web.com Tour Championship. Was 15th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a seventh-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list (excluding the 25).

Web.com Tour Championship: Tied the round of the day with a final-round, 6-under 65 at the Web.com Tour Championship to jump into a tie for second.

Tied the round of the day with a final-round, 6-under 65 at the Web.com Tour Championship to jump into a tie for second. Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Following a missed cut in his first start of the season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finished T10 in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

2016 Season

At No. 123 in the standings, advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the third consecutive season.

The Barclays: Finished T64 at The Barclays to see his season end with a 123rd-place finish in the standings.

Finished T64 at The Barclays to see his season end with a 123rd-place finish in the standings. Wyndham Championship: With three rounds of 66 (66-70-66-66), finished T14 at the Wyndham Championship, jumping from No. 133 to No. 123 in the FedExCup, one of two players who started the week outside the top 125 but qualified for the Playoffs after play at the Wyndham Championship.

With three rounds of 66 (66-70-66-66), finished T14 at the Wyndham Championship, jumping from No. 133 to No. 123 in the FedExCup, one of two players who started the week outside the top 125 but qualified for the Playoffs after play at the Wyndham Championship. Travelers Championship: Progressed each round at the Travelers Championship (71-68-67-65) en route to a T11 finish.

Progressed each round at the Travelers Championship (71-68-67-65) en route to a T11 finish. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Picked up his lone top-10 of the season in his 21st start, finishing T9 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, and first since the 2015 Wells Fargo Championship (T9). Jumped 23 spots up the leaderboard with 5-under 65 in the final round, highlighted by six birdies.

2015 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for a second consecutive season, thanks to 10 top-25 finishes in 23 starts through the Wyndham Championship. Made it to the third of four Playoffs' events, the BMW Championship, for the first time in his career, after which he ended his season at No. 54 in the FedExCup standings.

Wells Fargo Championship: Finished T9 at the Wells Fargo Championship for his first top-10 in three starts at Quail Hollow Club.

Finished T9 at the Wells Fargo Championship for his first top-10 in three starts at Quail Hollow Club. Sony Open in Hawaii: Posted back-to-back top-10 finishes with a T6 effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii. With rounds of 69-66-65-68, finished 12-under 268, 11 strokes behind runaway-winner Jimmy Walker. Finished T59 in his only other Sony Open in Hawaii appearance (2013).

Posted back-to-back top-10 finishes with a T6 effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii. With rounds of 69-66-65-68, finished 12-under 268, 11 strokes behind runaway-winner Jimmy Walker. Finished T59 in his only other Sony Open in Hawaii appearance (2013). OHL Classic at Mayakoba: In his first start at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, made a good bid for victory but settled for runner-up honors, the second of his career. Came to the 72nd hole trailing playing partner Charley Hoffman by one shot. When the duo each bogeyed the par-4 home hole, Hoffman emerged victorious.

2014 Season

Made 13 of 17 cuts, with two top-10s. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career. Season ended after two Playoffs' events, a T30 finish at The Barclays and a 68th-place outing at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Was one of six players to start the Deutsche Bank Championship inside the top 70 (67th) in the FedExCup standings and drop out of the FedExCup Playoffs. Started the PGA TOUR season on a Minor Medical Extension due to a neck injury. Had two events to earn $84,084 and retain exempt status for the remainder of the season. Missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open but made up for it in his hometown of Houston in April at the Shell Houston Open. Playing on a sponsor's exemption, was two strokes off the 18-hole lead following a 5-under 67. Ensuing rounds of 69-73-69 at the GC of Houston resulted in a fifth-place finish, good for $256,000.

Quicken Loans National: Lost in a playoff to Justin Rose at the Quicken Loans at Congressional CC. Along with Rose, entered the final round trailing 54-hole leader Patrick Reed by three strokes, with both carding 1-under 70s to advance to the first playoff in tournament history. Rose made par on the first extra hole, while he recorded double bogey after hitting his second shot into the water at No. 18. It was the first playoff for both players. One of four players to qualify for The Open Championship at the Quicken Loans National through the new Open Qualifying Series.

2013 Season

Made 11 cuts in 21 PGA TOUR starts, with two top-10s. Finished No. 135 in the FedExCup standings to earn partial status for the 2013-14 season. Played in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events but was unable to improve his status for the 2013-14 season.

U.S. Open: Made an ace at the U.S. Open at Merion on the par-3 17th with a 4-iron.

Made an ace at the U.S. Open at Merion on the par-3 17th with a 4-iron. FedEx St. Jude Classic: Carried a one-stroke lead into the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic but struggled Sunday to a 6-over 76 and a T7 finish, equaling his best TOUR performance. Held the 54-hole lead despite a quadruple bogey during a third-round, 4-under 66. Was hoping to become just the fourth player since 1983 to overcome a quadruple bogey and win on the PGA TOUR. The others were Phil Mickelson (2009 TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola), David Toms (2003 Wells Fargo Championship) and David Graham (1983 Shell Houston Open).

Carried a one-stroke lead into the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic but struggled Sunday to a 6-over 76 and a T7 finish, equaling his best TOUR performance. Held the 54-hole lead despite a quadruple bogey during a third-round, 4-under 66. Was hoping to become just the fourth player since 1983 to overcome a quadruple bogey and win on the PGA TOUR. The others were Phil Mickelson (2009 TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola), David Toms (2003 Wells Fargo Championship) and David Graham (1983 Shell Houston Open). Tampa Bay Championship presented by EverBank: In his first start, at the Tampa Bay Championship, opened with a bogey-free, 6-under 65 at the Copperhead Course to claim a T7 with six others. Rallied from a 2-over 73 in the third round with a 2-under 69 Sunday to claim his first career top-10 finish in his ninth PGA TOUR start.

2012 Season

Ended the year at No. 6 on the money list, one of five two-time winners. Earned a spot on the 2013 PGA TOUR, where he will be a rookie.

Miccosukee Championship: Became the Tour's fourth multiple winner at the time when he blew away the field at the Miccosukee Championship. Posted an impressive, career-low, 9-under-par 62 in difficult, windy conditions in the third round, tying the tournament course record and opening a six-stroke advantage after 54 holes, the largest in tournament annals. Closed with a 3-under-par 68 Sunday and held off an early charge from Alistair Presnell to win by five strokes. Jumped to fourth on the money list and secured his PGA TOUR card for 2013.

Became the Tour's fourth multiple winner at the time when he blew away the field at the Miccosukee Championship. Posted an impressive, career-low, 9-under-par 62 in difficult, windy conditions in the third round, tying the tournament course record and opening a six-stroke advantage after 54 holes, the largest in tournament annals. Closed with a 3-under-par 68 Sunday and held off an early charge from Alistair Presnell to win by five strokes. Jumped to fourth on the money list and secured his PGA TOUR card for 2013. Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac: Earned his first career win in come-from-behind style at the Midwest Classic in mid-August. Won by two over Russell Henley and Luke List. Started the final round in Kansas City four strokes off the pace and an hour in front of the leaders. Missed only one green on the last day and fired a bogey-free, 7-under 64 to take the clubhouse lead at 17-under par. Closed out a 5-under 30 on the back nine with a short birdie putt after his second shot on the par-4 18th flew the green and rebounded off the skybox mesh fencing, stopping within three feet of the cup. "That ball at 18 could have kicked several ways, but it broke right for me. Today it went my way," he said. Tapped in for birdie and then waited to see if anyone would catch him. Henley was only one off the lead but bogeyed No. 17 to drop two back and tie with List, who birdied the final hole. Victory was worth $99,000 and vaulted him from No. 54 to No. 12 on the money list.

Earned his first career win in come-from-behind style at the Midwest Classic in mid-August. Won by two over Russell Henley and Luke List. Started the final round in Kansas City four strokes off the pace and an hour in front of the leaders. Missed only one green on the last day and fired a bogey-free, 7-under 64 to take the clubhouse lead at 17-under par. Closed out a 5-under 30 on the back nine with a short birdie putt after his second shot on the par-4 18th flew the green and rebounded off the skybox mesh fencing, stopping within three feet of the cup. "That ball at 18 could have kicked several ways, but it broke right for me. Today it went my way," he said. Tapped in for birdie and then waited to see if anyone would catch him. Henley was only one off the lead but bogeyed No. 17 to drop two back and tie with List, who birdied the final hole. Victory was worth $99,000 and vaulted him from No. 54 to No. 12 on the money list. Panama Claro Championship: Opened his rookie season with a T9 at the Panama Claro Championship, his second event.

2011 Season

Missed the cut at the Stadion Classic at UGA in his Korn Ferry Tour debut.

2009 Season

Made his PGA TOUR debut, missing the cut at the U.S. Open at Bethpage State Park's Black Course.

Amateur Highlights