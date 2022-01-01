|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Horacio León
Full Name
aw-RAE-see-aw lay-ON
Pronunciation
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
190 lbs
86 kg
Weight
July 11, 1988
Birthday
33
AGE
Santiago, Chile
Birthplace
Santiago, Chile
Residence
Wife, Katia Meyer
Family
Southeastern Louisiana University 2012, International Business
College
2012
Turned Pro
$145,213
Career Earnings
Santiago, Chile
City Plays From
2018 Season
2020 Season
Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in six tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 91st on the points list.
2019 Season
Played in eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, making one cut and finishing 207th on the Order of Merit. Also played in 15 Korn Ferry Tour events, posting one top-10 in his nine made cuts. Finished the year 110th on the final points list.
2018 Season
Saw action in 17 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, winning once and finishing second once among his 13 made cuts. Closed the year 10th on the final Order of Merit to earn conditional Korn Ferry Tour status.
2017 Season
Played a full Mackenzie Tour slate for the first time, earning status with his Qualifying Tournament win in Courtenay, British Columbia. Made 10 starts with limited success, three made cuts and a 136th-place finish on the Order of Merit.
2016 Season
Earned Mackenzie Tour status but did not play on that circuit and only made one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica appearance, missing the cut.
2015 Season
Made one cut in four PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts and missed the cut in his only Mackenzie Tour appearance.
2014 Season
In 10 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, only made two cuts.
2013 Season
Played in 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, made six cuts and ended 43rd on the Order of Merit. Had a pair of T9s, his only top-10s.
2012 Season
Made 10 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, getting to the weekend in seven tournaments. Enjoyed three top-15 finishes and placed 35th on the Order of Merit.