JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012

2012 Korn Ferry Tour: 2019

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Victories (1)

2018 Season

Quito Open presentado por Diners Club

Personal

His brother, Hugo, plays on the European Tour.

Special Interests

Fly fishing

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in six tournaments and making one cut. Finished the season tied for 91st on the points list.

PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Argentina: Four par-or-better scores—including back-to-back, even-par 72s over his final 36 holes at Canuelas GC in Buenos Aires in late-January led to a T12 with five others. In the six-player playoff for the final exempt spot for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, lost the playoff to Aaron Terrazas. Is conditionally exempt for the first half of the season.

2019 Season

Played in eight PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments, making one cut and finishing 207th on the Order of Merit. Also played in 15 Korn Ferry Tour events, posting one top-10 in his nine made cuts. Finished the year 110th on the final points list.

REX Hospital Open: Fired four rounds under-par to finish T7 at 15-under 269 in Raleigh.

2018 Season

Saw action in 17 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, winning once and finishing second once among his 13 made cuts. Closed the year 10th on the final Order of Merit to earn conditional Korn Ferry Tour status.

Volvo Abierto de Chile 2018: Followed a pair of 70s in the first round with back-to-back 66s on the weekend to finish T2 at Mapocho GC in Santiago. Tied with Felipe Aguilar and Tano Goya, two shots behind winner Jared Wolfe.

Went 1-1 in his two matches in Riviera Maya, Mexico, in June, defeating Dalan Refioglu and losing to Santiago Gómez in the second round. Quito Open presentado por Diners Club: Finally broke through with a victory in his 47th career PGA TOUR Latinoamerica start. Opened the event in Ecuador with scores of 69-66. Held a two-stroke, 36-hole lead over Matt Gilchrest. Stumbled in the third round, dropping into fourth place after a 3-over 74. Trailed Mario Galiano by two shots. On the final day at Quito Tennis and GC, shot a 67 to pull ahead and edge Canad'as Blair Hamilton by a stroke.

2017 Season

Played a full Mackenzie Tour slate for the first time, earning status with his Qualifying Tournament win in Courtenay, British Columbia. Made 10 starts with limited success, three made cuts and a 136th-place finish on the Order of Merit.

Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Canada: Shot rounds of 66-68-65-70 to take medalist honors at Crown Isle in British Columbia to defeat Eric Onesi and Johnny Ruiz by five shots.

2016 Season

Earned Mackenzie Tour status but did not play on that circuit and only made one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica appearance, missing the cut.

Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Canada: Earned conditional status with rounds of 69-75-71-74 at the Qualifying Tournament.

2015 Season

Made one cut in four PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts and missed the cut in his only Mackenzie Tour appearance.

2014 Season

In 10 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, only made two cuts.

2013 Season

Played in 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, made six cuts and ended 43rd on the Order of Merit. Had a pair of T9s, his only top-10s.

2012 Season

Made 10 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, getting to the weekend in seven tournaments. Enjoyed three top-15 finishes and placed 35th on the Order of Merit.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE