Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Top 50 from 2019 Korn Ferry Tour (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
PGA TOUR: 2016
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2019 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
2016 Lost to C.T. Pan, Dominic Bozzelli, Rick Lamb, LECOM Health Challenge
Personal
- In May 2012, shot a 16-under-par 55 at River Oaks GC in Edmond, Okla., a round later recognized by the Guinness Book of World as the lowest of all time.
- Biggest thrill in golf was playing in the 2014 Open Championship.
- Favorite golf course played is Royal Dornoch in Scotland.
- Biggest thrill outside golf was getting married.
- Favorite pro team is the Oklahoma City Thunder and favorite athlete is Roger Federer.
- Played with Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth at The Open Championship.
- Says he would like to trade places with Rob Dyrdek for a day because he is very funny on TV.
- Not many people know he likes classic cars and has a 1971 GMC pickup truck.
- Bucket list includes playing Augusta National and retiring at 35.
- Dream foursome includes his father, Ben Hogan and Greg Norman.
Special Interests
- Fishing, boating, hunting
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Won the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation on the Korn Ferry Tour and secured a return to the PGA TOUR by finishing No. 10 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list, entering the 2019-20 season 24th in the final priority ranking. Concluded the Korn Ferry Tour season with four top-10s and 16 made cuts in 24 starts.
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Won his first Korn Ferry Tour title in come-from-behind fashion, carding a final-round 8-under 63 to reach 21-under 193 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation, which was shortened to 54 holes due to inclement weather. Gibson overtook 36-hole leader Michael Miller to win by three strokes.
REX Hospital Open: Used rounds of 65-71-65-66 to finish T4 at 17-under 267 at the REX Hospital Open.
Panama Championship: Recorded a 68 on Sunday in Panama to finish the week T5 at 3-under.
Country Club de Bogota Championship: A Friday 64 propelled him up the leaderboard and into a T8 finish in Bogota.
2018 Season
Made 25 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018, picking up six top-25 finishes in 15 made cuts, including back-to-back third-place finishes in the first two events of the season. Finished the Regular Season at No. 44 on the money list to advance to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals for a fourth-straight year. Ended the Finals at No. 72 on the Finals money list.
Club Colombia Championship: Opened play at the Club Colombia Championship with a 5-under 66 to take a share of the first-round lead. Finished T47.
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: Was in contention late into the final round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club and carded a 2-under 70. Incurred a one-stroke penalty on the 72nd hole when his caddie picked up his ball from the hazard without his knowledge. The bogey-six at the home hole dropped him to solo-third.
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Overcame a third-round 76 with a final-round 67 to finish T3 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay.
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 10 starts, two runner-ups, and seven made cuts. Ended the season 30th on the Regular Season money list. Made the cut in two of three events during the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Had a T29 finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
DAP Championship: T28 at the DAP Championship.
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Recorded his third top-five in his last four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour with a T4 finish at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz.
Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Opened up the first round at the Ellie Mae Classic with an 8-under 62, but was four back of the lead after Stephan Jaeger's record-setting 58. Played his way into the final group on Saturday after a second-round 4-under 66. Posted the round of the day on Sunday - an 8-under 62 - to move into solo-second at 23-under 257 for back-to-back runner-up finishes. Score of 257 marked the fourth-lowest score in Korn Ferry Tour history.
LECOM Health Challenge: Took the first-round lead by one shot at the LECOM Health Challenge in his fourth Korn Ferry Tour start of the year with a 64. Shared the 36-hole lead with Sebastian Cappelen after posting a 4-under 68 in the second round. Took the outright lead by one shot after three rounds with a second consecutive 68. Played his way into a four-way playoff with Rick Lamb, C.T. Pan and Dominic Bozzelli after a final-round 69. Lost on the second extra hole after Lamb chipped in for the win.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season having played all 25 tournaments. Had one runner-up, one third-place finish, six top-10s, seven top-25s and 11 made cuts. Regular Season ended with a T71 and four missed cuts, placing him 33rd on the money list prior to the start of the Finals. Was 20th in the final priority-ranking order.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Picked up his first top-10 of the Korn Ferry Tour finals at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. Was one back of the lead heading into the weekend and carded 72-73 for a T9.
Stonebrae Classic: Four rounds in the 60s at the Stonebrae Classic in July resulted in a T6.
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: First Tour hole-in-one came during the second round of Albertsons Boise Open.
Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: In June, earned his third top 10 of the season, finishing T3 in Wichita at the Air Capital Classic. Posted 69-68 and was well off the 36-hole pace. Shot 67 in the third round to put him T18 after 54 holes. On Sunday, carded a final-round 65 for the top-three performance.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: In late March, blistered Le Triomphe G&CC in the first round of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open with a 9-under 62, his lowest career score on Tour. Entered the second sound with a two-stroke advantage and carded a 68 to maintain his two-stroke lead. Fell one shot back of the 54-hole lead after a third-round 70 but came out on fire at the start of the final round, getting to 16-under par after seven holes. Struggled after that, with three bogeys in seven holes to finish T2, one stroke behind winner Kelly Kraft. Rose to 13th on the money list. Would miss his next five cuts.
Panama Claro Championship: Celebrated his 29th birthday by starting his final round at the season-opening Panama Claro Championship with five consecutive birdies. Added two more, at Nos. 7 and 9, for a 7-under 28 on the front nine that featured eight 3s. Early blitz moved him to 7-under for the tournament, two off the lead. Stumbled on the final nine and settled for a 4-under 66 and a T6 finish.
2014 Season
Played nine events on PGA Tour of Australasia and recorded two top-10s. Also played on the OneAsia Tour.
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished fourth at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
-
The Open Championship: Qualified for The Open Championship and made the cut, finishing 72nd. Was paired with Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth in the third round.
John Hughes Geely Nexus Risk Services WA Open Championship: Finished T3 at the Western Australia Open Championship in October.
2013 Season
Played primarily on the OneAsia Tour.
2012 Season
In his lone Korn Ferry Tour appearance, missed the cut.
2010 Season
Played in two Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, missing the cut in both.
2009 Season
WNB Golf Classic: Played in his first Korn Ferry Tour tournament as a professional, opening with a 64 at the WNB Golf Classic in Midland, Texas. Went on to T27.
2008 Season
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut, missing the cut at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.
Amateur Highlights
- Four-time NAIA All-American and a three-time NAIA Academic All-American at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond, Okla.