JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
- 2012 Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
-
2013 Lost to John Merrick, Northern Trust Open
Personal
- Would round out his dream foursome with Tiger Woods, Jennifer Aniston and Kobe Bryant.
- Bucket list includes being strapped to the wing of a biplane. He owns two motorcycles, a Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic Electric Glide and a Suzuki GSXR 750. Has reached 170 mph racing the Suzuki on the track, and he often goes on it for rides in the nearby Superstition Mountains. Currently drives a Smart Car.
- If there were a TV show made about him, he says it would be on the Speed Channel or "producers would have to create a death-wish channel for me."
- His paternal grandparents were from Croatia.
- Supports The First Tee.
- Played one year of high school golf at Red Mountain High School in Mesa, Ariz., with professional golfer Aaron Watkins, a friend since childhood.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Will play 2017-18 season on a Major Medical Extension, with four available events to earn 449 FedExCup points or $692,861 to remain exempt for the remainder of the season. Made just eight starts during the 2016-17 campaign, with a T66 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open his only made cut.
2016 Season
Limited to 13 starts due to injury, with just one made cut (T74 at the Safeway Open). Will enter 2016-17 season on a Major Medical Extension, with 12 available events to earn 453 FedExCup points or $706,730 to remain exempt for the remainder of the year.
2015 Season
Made 11 of 27 cuts on TOUR, with one top-10. Finished No. 149 in the FedExCup standings. However, for the second consecutive season regained his TOUR membership by finishing in the top 125 on the money list (No. 118) through the Wyndham Championship.
-
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Despite a history of three missed cuts in as many starts at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am before, performed like a seasoned veteran, taking third-place honors. The finish marked his best showing since a playoff loss at the 2013 Northern Trust Open. En route to the finish, posted an 8-under 63 at Monterey Peninsula CC in the second round. Birdied his last three holes at Pebble Beach on Sunday, good for a 6-under 66 and an 18-under total.
-
Frys.com Open: Finished T74 at the Frys.com Open.
2014 Season
Made 12 of 26 PGA TOUR cuts, with one top-10 finish. Finished No. 130 in the FedExCup standings to miss the Playoffs. However, was able to finish No. 124 on the money list to retain PGA TOUR card for 2014-15.
-
Humana Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation: Four rounds in the 60s at the Humana Challenge, highlighted by an 8-under 64 in the second round (Nicklaus Private), earned him a T9 with four others. Despite playing three different courses, played No. 18 in 4-under for the four rounds.
2013 Season
Made seven of 24 cuts on TOUR and finished No. 112 in the final FedExCup standings. Entered the FedExCup Playoffs No. 104 in the standings, but failed to advance to the second Playoff event after missing the cut at The Barclays.
-
Northern Trust Open: Lost his first career TOUR playoff, to John Merrick, at the Northern Trust Open when Merrick made a par-4 on the second playoff hole (No. 10). Came from five strokes back in the final round to force the playoff. He sank a clutch 18-foot putt on the 72nd hole of regulation to tie Merrick at 11-under.
2012 Season
Made the cut in six of 18 Regular Season events. At No. 160 on the points list, failed to advance to the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup.
-
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: Caught the attention of the sports world in November when he managed to fight his way through the second round of the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic despite severe shortness of breath, heart palpitations and an elevated heart rate. Was forced to either sit or lie down in the grass in between shots on the inward nine at Disney World Friday. Managed to post an 8-under 64, good for a three-shot, 36-hole lead as he headed straight to the hospital by ambulance. The situation was determined to have been caused by extremely high levels of anxiety and stress. Though nothing was physically wrong, doctors still advised him not to continue playing. He did return to competition Saturday and Sunday without incident to post rounds of 71-69, good enough for a two-stroke win over Robert Garrigus and Matt Every. On Friday afternoon, described the scene as "certain I was going to die." On Sunday afternoon, he said "This is a dream come true." Television replayed many of the surreal images of him lying down in the rough during Friday's round, about which he was asked after the win. "Thank goodness they didn't have the Golf Channel in the hospital," he said. "I don't think I could have handled seeing myself like that."
-
The McGladrey Classic: Closed with a 5-under 65 to finish T10 at The McGladrey Classic, his second top-10 finish of the season.
-
The Greenbrier Classic: Carded a career-best 62 in the second round of The Greenbrier Classic then added rounds of 67-67 to finish a career-best T3 at The Greenbrier Classic–his first top-25 on TOUR. At the end of the week, had seven of his last nine rounds on TOUR in the 60s. Previous-best round was a final-round, 4-under 66 at the Travelers Championship, leading to a then career-best T29.
-
Gateway Tour: Prior to joinig the PGA TOUR in 2012, had played on the Gateway Tour since 2007, where he has eight wins and twice led that Tour in earnings.
2011 Season
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: In December, carded a final-round, 4-under 68 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament at PGA West to earn his PGA TOUR playing privileges in 2012.
-
Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Finished T64 in his only Korn Ferry Tour start at the Utah Championship.
2009 Season
Made his first start on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Qualified for the U.S. Open, at Bethpage State Park, again missing the cut.
2008 Season
-
U.S. Open Championship: Qualified for the U.S. Open, missing the cut after rounds of 76-79 at Torrey Pines GC.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the 2002 U.S. Junior Amateur at Atlanta Athletic Club. Made a 2-foot birdie putt on the 20th hole to edge Zac Reynolds.
- He was a three-time state and regional champion in Arizona, and was named Arizona player of the year two years in a row.