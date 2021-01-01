Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2018-19 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)
International Victories (5)
-
2011 Sail Open [Asia]
-
2013 Maybank Malaysian Open [Eur]
-
2015 Shenzhen International [Eur]
-
2015 Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play [Eur]
-
2018 ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth [Eur]
Additional Victories (6)
-
2009 Singha Pattaya Open
-
2012 Singha All Thailand Championship
-
2013 Singha Masters
-
2015 Thongchai Jaidee Foundation
-
2017 Thongchai Jaidee Foundation
-
2018 Richard Mille Brunei Championships
National Teams
- 2016 Olympic Games
- 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018 World Cup
- 2014, 2016 Eurasia Cup
- 2011, 2013 Royal Trophy
Personal
- In 2018, became the first player from Thailand to earn a PGA TOUR card.
- Was previously known as Anujit Hirunratanakorn but changed his name, a Thai tradition that is said to bring good luck.
- Got married on Valentine's Day 2016, then delayed honeymoon to tee it up at the Maybank Championship Malaysia (missed cut). Wedding ceremony included a hot air balloon ride over Singha Park in their native Thailand.
- Likes car racing but gave it up after deeming it to be dangerous.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
In his first season as a full-time PGA TOUR member, advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs and finished the season at No. 83 in the FedExCup standings. Earned three top-fives and made 13 cuts in 20 starts.
-
AT&T Byron Nelson: Closed with a final-round 7-under 64 and posted all four rounds in the 60s at the AT&T Byron Nelson to finish T5. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting per round (3.511), the best mark in that category on TOUR since Jason Day at the 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (3.616).
-
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Birdied his final three holes to finish T3 at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. One of three players to card all four rounds in the 60s at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Equaled his best result in 47 PGA TOUR starts and collected his fourth top-5 finish in a World Golf Championships event.
-
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Finished in the top five of a World Golf Championships event for the third time in 15 WGC starts with a T4 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions.
2018 Season
Became the first player from Thailand to earn membership on the PGA TOUR by virtue of earning as many as or more Non-Member points as the No. 125 player in the FedExCup standings after the Wyndham Championship. Made 11 cuts in 14 starts, finishing in the top-10 twice, both T5 results in World Golf Championships.
-
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: Advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play before falling to eventual-champion Bubba Watson. In the round of 16, birdied the 17th and 18th holes to defeat Charles Howell III, 1-up. Was one of four players who entered the quarterfinals with a perfect 4-0-0 record (Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Justin Thomas, Alex Noren, Ian Poulter).
-
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: Matched his low round on the PGA TOUR with a final-round 65 at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship to finish T5. Tied the best finish by a Thai in a World Golf Championships event (Thongchai Jaidee/T5/2010 Dell Technologies Match Play).
-
ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth: Defeated James Nitties of Australia 2&1 to win the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth, moving to No. 37 in the Official World Golf Ranking in the process. Qualified 24th of the 24 players who earned a spot in the match play portion of the unique-format event and played his way to the final. Finished with an eagle and a birdie to claim his fourth European Tour title. Posted 5-under 67 in opening round at Lake Karrinyup Country Club and followed with a pair of even-par rounds before surviving a nine-man playoff to secure a spot in the final-day match play. Played the 18th hole four times after the third round to eventually secure the spot inside the top-24 for the final day.
2016 Season
Made seven cuts in 11 starts on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by three top-25s.
-
Olympic Men's Golf Competition: Represented Thailand when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T5 in the 60-player field.
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished T6 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard, 11-under 277 and six strokes behind champion Jason Day. Recorded T6 in both career starts at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (2015-16), with both appearances including a bogey-free 7-under 65 (third round in 2015 and fourth round in 2016).
-
World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Following a final-round 79 that led to a T49 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship, flew to his native Thailand for a sponsor function before flying back the following week to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard.
-
Thongchai Jaidee Foundation: In his home country in mid-September, captured the unofficial Thongchai Jaidee Foundation in impressive fashion by three strokes over Prayad Marksaeng. At Black Mountain Club, forged a two-shot, 36-hole lead over Prom Meesawat and Barry Henson after opening 67-61. Reeled off a pair of 68s on the weekend for the victory. Started slowly at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October in Scotland. Following a 3-over 75 at Carnoustie on Thursday, rebounded nicely with a 63 at Kingsbarn in the second round and weekend scores of 66-69 at St. Andrews' Old Course to T4 with four others, three shots short of winner Thorbjorn Olesen.
-
BMW International Open: Finished T5 at the BMW International Open for his best showing on the European Tour in 2016.
2015 Season
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: In his first start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the PGA TOUR season, claimed a T6 at Bay Hill, following rounds of 70-71-65-69 to finish at 13-under. Made only five pars in the first round and birdied six of his first nine holes in the third round. Was playing on a foreign sponsor exemption.
-
Thailand Golf Championship: Concluded his Asian Tour season with a T10 at the Thailand Golf Championship.
-
Nedbank Golf Challenge: Opened the European Tour season in early December with a fifth-place effort at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa. Shot consecutive rounds of 68 on the weekend at Gary Player CC.
-
Turkish Airlines Open: Made a strong run at victory in late-October, early November at the European Tour's Turkish Airlines Open. Was only a stroke off the 54-hole lead established by Victor Dubuisson and Jaco Van Zyl at The Montgomerie Maxx Royal. Opened 67-68-66 and had a strong final round, shooting another 5-under 67. Opened his final round with four consecutive birdies, and made the turn at 4-under, taking a two-shot lead into the back nine. Extended the lead to three shots with a birdie at No. 10 and seemed poised to win. That was his final birdie of the day, closing with eight consecutive pars to fall into a solo-third position, two shots behind Dubuisson.
-
Venetian Macau Open: Had a solid performance at the Venetian Macau Open in mid-October. All four rounds were par or better at Macau G&CC, including opening and closing 68s at the Asian Tour event to T6 with countryman Jazz Janewattananond.
-
Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play: Picked up his second European Tour title of the campaign and third overall when he won the Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play at Murcar Links GC in Aberdeen, Scotland. Took out Marc Warren in the semifinals, 3 and 2, then prevailed over Sweden's Robert Karlson, 1-up, in the finals. Began the year ranked No. 134 in the Official World Golf Ranking and improved to No. 67 with his victory.
-
BMW International Open: Had a nice showing at the BMW International Open in Germany. In late-June, parlayed weekend rounds of 68-68 into a T4 with Carlos Del Moral and Retief Goosen, three shots behind winner Pablo Larrazabal. With a 67-71 start, fashioned four under-par rounds at GC Munchen Eichenried.
-
Shenzhen International: Appeared midway through the third round of the Shenzhen International that he would cruise to victory, holding a five-shot lead with 20 holes to play. But on his final two holes in the third round, finished double bogey-bogey to hold a tenuous two-shot advantage with a round to play.Through 16 holes, trailed clubhouse leader Hao Tong Li by two shots but then made an 18-foot eagle putt on the par-5 17th at Genzon GC to tie Li. Had a chance to win the tournament in regulation, but his 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole missed. In the playoff, made a 12-foot birdie putt, again on 18, that Li couldn't match. Moved inside the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time since early 2014, landing at No. 78.
2014 Season
Finished the Asian Tour season ranked No. 8 on the Order of Merit. Represented Asia in the inaugural Eurasia Cup in March in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In the event's 10-10 draw, went 1-1-1 in his three matches.
-
ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf: In his second World Cup appearance, played well in the individual portion of the event at Royal Melbourne GC in Australia. Opened with a 71 and then fired three consecutive 70s to T5 with Japan's Ryo Ishikawa, seven shots short of winner Jason Day. Playing alongside Prayad Marksaeng, the Thailand team finished ninth.
-
CIMB Classic: Had his career-best PGA TOUR showing in late-October in Malaysia when he T3 at the CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur. Enjoyed four under-par rounds at Kuala Lumpur G&CC to T3 with Chris Stroud, a stroke out of the Ryan Moore-Gary Woodland playoff won by Moore. Had four front-nine birdies Sunday to go with one bogey but then played his back nine in 1-over (one bogey, eight pars), unable to make a run.
2013 Season
-
PGA Championship: Of his three PGA TOUR starts, a T25 at the PGA Championship was his top showing.
-
Maybank Malaysian Open: Earned the most prestigious title of his career when he captured the weather-shortened Maybank Malaysian Open in March in Kuala Lumpur. Opened 65-68 at Kuala Lumpur G&CC then shot a final-round, 2-under 70 after severe rain hampered the event. Edged Edoardo Molinari by one shot to take home the $458,000 (U.S.) first prize.
-
Golf Nippon Series JT Cup: Finished T9 at the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup on the Japan Golf Tour in early December.
-
Avantha Masters: T10 at the Avantha Masters. Recovered from a third-round 74 to shoot a Sunday 68.
-
CJ Invitational hosted by KJ Choi: Took a share of the first-round lead at the CJ Invitational Hosted by K.J. Choi on the Asian Tour in mid-October. Followed his 66 at Haesley Nine Bridges GC in Seoul, with rounds of 71-72-73 to T4 in South Korea.
-
Japan Golf Tour Championship Shishido Hills: Was in a three-way tie for second going into the final round of the Japan Golf Tour Championship Shishido Hills in mid-June. Shot a final-round 70, same as 54-hole leader Satoshi Kodara to fall by a stroke. The T2 showing was the second consecutive year he's earned a Japan Golf Tour runner-up finish (solo second at the 2012 Diamond Cup Golf.)
-
Avantha Masters: Finished solo fourth at the Avantha Masters, thanks to four rounds in the 60s (68-68-66-69).
-
Zaykabar Myanmar Open Presented by Alpine: Contended at the Zaykabar Myanmar Open. Held a share of the first-round lead after opening with an 8-under 64 at Royal Mingalardon G&CC in Yangon. Played the final 54 holes in 8-under to solo third, two shots short of winner and fellow countryman Chawalit Plaphol.
-
Chiangmai Golf Classic: Finished T5 at the inaugural Chiangmai Golf Classic in Thailand, six shots behind winner Scott Hend.
2012 Season
Finished regulation of the Zaykabar Myanmar Open tied with Adam Blyth and eventual winner Kieran Pratt.
-
UBS Hong Kong Open: Shot a final-round 66 at Hong Kong GC to T7 at the UBS Hong Kong Open in early December.
-
Mynavi ABC Championship: Final top-10 of the campaign came in October, at the Mynavi ABC Championship, where he was T6.
-
Sun Chlorella Classic: Contended again, in July, at the Sun Chlorella Classic. Was tied for second through 54 holes, a stroke behind leader Yoshinobu Tsukada. Had a difficult final day, shooting a 74, to drop to solo fifth, four shots short of winner Brendan Jones.
-
Diamond Cup Golf: Was runner-up at the Diamond Cup Golf on the Japan Golf Tour. Finished second, three strokes behind Hiroyuki Fujita.
-
Thailand Golf Championship: T6 at the Thailand Golf Championship. Shot rounds of 68-71-72-67 at Amata Spring CC in Bangkok.
-
King's Cup: Ended his season in strong fashion, shooting four rounds in the 60s to T6 at the King's Cup.
2011 Season
Completed his Asian Tour season seventh on the Order of Merit.
-
Maybank Malaysian Open: Top finish of the season was a T3 at the Maybank Malaysian Open. Began the tournament 68-69-68 and held a share of the 54-hole lead, with Rhys Davies. Shot a 1-under 71 on the final day to fall by two strokes to Seung-yul Noh.
-
SAIL Open: Won his first professional title when he captured the Sail Open in India. Shot rounds of 68-67-69-68 at Delhi GC in New Delhi to outlast Bangladesh's Siddikur by a shot.
-
OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Represented Thailand for the first time at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup. Teamed with Thongchai Jaidee to T18 in China.
-
Sun Chlorella Classic: Enjoyed two top-10 Japan Golf Tour finishes. Was T6 at the Sun Chlorella Classic in July. Was three shots off the lead through 54 holes but could only muster a 75 on the final day.
-
Fujisankei Classic: At the 36-hole, weather-shortened Fujisankei Classic, was T3.
-
CIMB Asia Pacific Classic Malaysia: Improved by one position on his previous-year's finish at the CIMB Asia Pacific Classic. Shot a final-round 65 at The Mines G&CC in Kuala Lumpur to T20.
-
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Traveled to Shanghai for the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions. After struggling to a first-round 79, was par or better in his final three rounds to T66.
2010 Season
-
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Played in his first World Golf Championships event, finishing 74th at the HSBC Champions in Shanghai.
-
CIMB Asia Pacific Classic Malaysia: Shot a third-round 64 at the CIMB Asia Pacific Classic on his way to a T21 in Kuala Lumpur, a performance that came seven months after another strong performance in Malaysia.
-
ANA Open: Added a second consecutive top-10 at the ANA Open. After struggling to a third-round 75, came back on the final day with a 5-under 67 to T4.
-
The Championship by Lexus: Began the final round of the Japan Golf Tour's Championship by Lexus tied for 11th. Shot a final-round 66 to moved into a solo third, six shots behind winner Takashi Kanemoto.
2009 Season
Placed 30th on the Asian Tour Order of Merit.
-
Casio World Open: In late-November was T7 at the Casio World Open. Played his final 36 holes in 65-69.
-
Worldwide Selangor Masters: Made a strong run at victory, at the Worldwide Holdings Selangor Masters in Malaysia. Fired a final-round 70 at Seri Selangor GC in August but had to settle for a runner-up showing as he watched Rick Kulacz shoot a Sunday 63 to win by a stroke.
-
Iskandar Johor Open: Added his final top-10 of the season, a T5, at the weather-shortened Iskandar Johor Open in Malaysia. Shot a final-round 64 but still finished a distant eight strokes behind winner K.J. Choi.
-
ANA Open: Was T8 at the ANA Open in September.
-
Queen's Cup: Added a seventh-place showing at the Queen's Cup in Thailand on the strength of a final-round 67.
Amateur Highlights
- Was a World University Games gold medalist.
- Won the 2003 and 2004 Junior World Golf Championships.