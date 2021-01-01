Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Tournament Winners (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
-
PGA TOUR: 2017
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2018 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (4)
- 2013 Lexus Peru Open
- 2014 Lexus Panama Classic, Lexus Peru Open
- 2017 NEC Argentina Classic
International Victories (5)
-
2010 Abierto del Club Militar [Col]
-
2010 Colombian Open [TLA]
-
2010 Abierto de Hacienda Chicureo [TLA]
-
2011 Televisa Players Championship [TLA]
-
2012 Abierto del Club Los Lirios (TLA)
Additional Victories (4)
-
2013 Lexus Peru Open
-
2014 Lexus Panama Classic
-
2014 Lexus Peru Open
-
2017 NEC Argentina Classic
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
-
2016 Lost to Andres Gonzales, Nicholas Lindheim, Bryson DeChambeau, DAP Championship
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (0-1)
-
2014 Lost to Luciano Dodda, Mauricio Azcué, Roberto Díaz, Rick Cochran III, Marcelo Rozo, Matt Ryan, TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open
National Teams
- 2008 World Amateur Team Championship
Personal
- Nickname is "Tula."
- Graduated from Domingo Faustino Sarmiento High School.
- Favorite courses played are Augusta National and Nordelta in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Favorite teams are the Miami Heat and Argentina's San Lorenzo de Almagro. Favorite movies are "Gladiator" and "Man on Fire," and his favorite actor Denzel Washington. Favorite entertainer is Guns N' Roses. Favorite cities are New York and Sydney, and his favorite vacation spot is Thailand. Favorite book is "The Monk who sold his Ferrari." Favorite quote: "Just enjoy the show." Roger Federer is his favorite athlete.
- Special headcover is a squirrel. Also has a Popeye the Sailor headcover.
- Would like to trade places with the Pope for one day.
- Bucket list item includes parachuting and skydiving.
- Motto is "What we do in life echoes in eternity."
- Affiliated to the Aero Golf Club Coronel Suárez, a small nine-hole course where he learned the game outside Buenos Aires, Argentina.
- Says there's nothing like a good Argentine-style asado (barbeque).
Special Interests
- Playing tennis, going to movies, working out, running, fishing
Career Highlights
2018 Season
Finished the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour season with 25 starts, one win, two additional top-10s and 14 made cuts. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season after finishing at No. 17 on the Regular Season money list. Was 39th in the final priority-ranking order.
-
Savannah Golf Championship: Posted back-to-back top-10s for the first time in career. Opened the Savannah Golf Championship 68-68-67 and was one stroke off the lead after 54 holes. Playing in the final group on Sunday for the second straight week, carded a 1-under 70 for a T5.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Picked up his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in his 73rd career start on Tour. Opened with a 9-under 62 to take a one-stroke lead. Was tied for the 36-hole lead with Taylor Moore after a 1-under 69 on Friday. Regained the outright lead on Saturday after recording five birdies in an eight-hole stretch for a 5-under 66 to secure a five-stroke lead into the final round. After a bogey on the third hole, made five birdies and cruised to a two-stroke win. Became the second Argentinian to win the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
-
Panama Championship: After withdrawing due to illness the previous week, finished the Panama Championship T7 to card his first top-10 finish of the 2018 season.
2017 Season
-
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Teamed with fellow Argentine Angel Cabrera to finish T5 at 19-under, helped by a second-round 63, in Foursomes/Four-ball format at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 23 starts, highlighted by two runner-ups and 16 cuts made. Was 16th in the final priority-ranking order. Locked up his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season with a 20th-place finish on the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.
-
DAP Championship: Recorded his second runner-up of the season with a T2 finish at the DAP Championship. Carded rounds of 67-71-68-67--273 (-7) after holing a 12-foot birdie on the 72nd hole to earn his way into a four-way playoff, which he was eliminated from with a par on the first extra hole.
-
Nashville Golf Open: Posted his 12th consecutive made cut of the season en route to a sixth-place finish at the Nashville Golf Open. Charged into the penultimate group on Sunday with a third-round 66 that put him just two shots back of the 54-hole leader. Closed with a 71 for his third top-10 of the season, which moved him up to No. 11 on the money list.
-
Rex Hospital Open: Posted his second top-10 of the season at the Rex Hospital Open in May with a T6 finish.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: In his third start of the season, posted a runner-up performance at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. Entered the final round tied for the lead after a third-round 67. Managed only one birdie on Sunday and carded a 70. Had a chance on 17 and missed a six-footer for birdie. On the finishing hole, hit it to 25 feet from the trees left of the 18th fairway. Missed the birdie try left to force a playoff with Wesley Bryan and settled for a solo-second.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season having played all 25 events. Had one runner-up, three top-10s, seven top-25s and 11 cuts made. Was 47th on the combined final money list. Slumped over his next 11 starts after Brasil Champions presented by HSBC, missing eight cuts. Best finishes during this stretch were T14s in Evansville and Dallas. Finished the Regular Season 39th on the money list, having played all 21 tournaments.
-
Small Business Connection Championship at River Run: In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, made one cut in four events, resulting in a T25 at the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run.
-
News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: After two missed cuts and a T46 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, regained form in Knoxville, claiming a T9 at News Sentinel Open on the strength of a final-round 64.
-
Stonebrae Classic: In July, got his second top-10, posting a T10 at the Stonebrae Classic in California.
-
Guatemala Stella Artois Open: Made one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica start in May, resulting in a T56 in Guatemala.
-
Brasil Champions presented by HSBC: Had a strong tournament at the Brasil Champions. Was tied for 22nd entering the final round. Vaulted up the leaderboard with a bogey-free 64 Sunday that included birdies on the last two holes to secure a T2.
2014 Season
Earned exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour by finishing No. 1 on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit, by just $3,277 over Marcelo Rozo, despite missing his last three cuts. Won two events, the Lexus Panama Open in May and the Lexus Peru Open in November. Also recorded two third-place finishes (Dominican Republic and Mexico). Finished with 10 cuts made in 17 starts, which resulted in eight top-25s and six top-10s.
-
Lexus Peru Open: Won the Lexus Peru Open in November. The Peru victory margin was three despite a final-round 72.
-
Nova Scotia Open: Played in one Korn Ferry Tour event, missing the cut at the Nova Scotia Open in July.
-
Lexus Panama Classic: Won by two shots in Panama, firing four rounds in the 60s to finish at 17-under par.
-
TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open: Lost in a seven-man playoff at the TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open in Guadalajara, Mexico in March, when Rozo prevailed.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Playing in his second Puerto Rico Open and second career PGA TOUR event as a sponsor exemption, finished T43.
2013 Season
Played 14 events on the NEC Series-PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. Had two other top-10 finishes, in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, and a total of nine top-25s.
-
Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Finished sixth on the Order of Merit to earn a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament Finals, where he finished T85.
-
Lexus Peru Open: Won the Lexus Peru Open in November.
2012 Season
Â Made five cuts in 10 starts during the inauguralPGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. Completed the season ranked No. 52 in the Order of Merit to barely miss acquiring his Tour card.
-
Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC: Best finish and only top-10 was a T8 at the Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC.
-
Abierto de Golf Los Lirios: At the beginning of the year he collected a wire-to-wire win at the Tour de las Americas' Abierto del Club Los Lirios in Rancagua, Chile. Carded rounds of 64-72-70-67 to win by three strokes, at 15-under 273. That victory made him, at 23, the youngest player to win four career titles on the TLA.
2011 Season
Had five top-four showings in nine TLA starts to finish No. 5 in the TLA Order of Merit, a position that allowed him to earn his 2012 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: In March, finished T42 at the Puerto Rico Open in his first PGA TOUR start.
-
Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open Presented by Samsung: Finished T3 at the Korn Ferry Tour's Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open presented by Samsung, an event cut to 36 holes due to bad weather in Colombia.
-
TLA Televisa Players Championship: Won the Tour de las Americas' Televisa Players Championship in Acapulco, Mexico, firing a 60 in the final round.
2010 Season
Finished No. 1 on the Tour de las Américas Order of Merit following an impressive season of two wins, one runner-up finish, five top-10 and eight top-25 finishes in 10 starts.
-
TLA Televisa Players Championship: Lost a playoff for the Televisa Players Championship against his countryman Lucho Dodda.
-
Abierto del Club Militar en Bogotá: A week before winning the Colombian Open he earned his first professional win, at the Abierto del Club Militar on the Colombian Tour.
2009 Season
Named Tour de las Americas Rookie of the Year. Had five top-10 finishes, including a couple of third-place performances.
-
Copa Tres Diamantes Mitsubishi: Third place finish at the Copa Mitsubishi Tres Diamantes in Barquisimeto, Venezuela.
-
TLA Televisa Players Championship: Third place finish at at the Televisa Players Championship in Acapulco, Mexico.
Amateur Highlights
- As a member of the 2008 Argentine team at the World Amateur Team Championship, finished ninth in both the individual and teams standings at the event in Australia. Teamed with Jorge Fernández-Valdés and Emiliano Grillo.
- Member of the Argentine team that won the 2008 Copa Los Andes.
- Member of the Argentine team that won La Cruz del Sur Tournament.
- Won the Argentine Amateur Championship.