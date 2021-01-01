International Victories (3)
-
2006 Abierto Mexican Corona [EurChall]
-
2014 BMW International Open [Eur]
-
2017 Maybank Championship (Eur)
National Teams
Personal
- Introduced to the game at age 2 by his father. Would often tag along when his dad played.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
-
Maybank Championship: Made eagle on the final hole to win his second European Tour title at the Maybank Championship. Began the final round six shots off the lead at Saujana G&CC but birdie on the 71st hole saw him hit the top of the leaderboard for the first time all week. Reached the green of the par-5 final hole in two strokes and rolled in a 15-foot putt to card 63 and 19-under total for a one-stroke win over American David Lipsky. Was first European Tour win since the 2014 BMW International Open.
-
2016 Season
-
Olympic Men's Golf Competition: Represented Paraguay when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T15 in 60-player field.
2015 Season
-
Open d'Italia: Was again in contention, in Italy. At the Open d'Italia, had four sub-70 rounds at GC of Milan but fell just short of the Rikard Karlberg-Martin Kaymer playoff that Karlberg won. Ended up T3 with Lucas Bjerregaard, Jens Fahrbring, David Lipsky, Danny Willett and Matthew Fitzpatrick, a stroke out of getting into the extra session.
-
Irish Open: Finished T2 at the Irish Open, firing a final-round, 6-under 66 on the final day at Royal Portrush to tie Rafael Cabrera-Bello and Anthony Wall, four shots behind winner Jamie Donaldson.
-
KLM Open: At the KLM Open in the Netherlands in September, played superb golf all week, shooting four rounds in the 60s highlighted by a final-round 63 at Kennemer G&CC in Zandvoort. Finished fourth, two shots behind winner Thomas Pieters.
2014 Season
Made two PGA TOUR starts during the season.
-
PGA Championship: Was T46 at the PGA Championship. The finish in Louisville was his first appearance in a major championship.
-
World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Finished T26 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational.
-
BMW International Open: Won first European Tour title at the 2014 BMW International Open at Golf Club Gut Larchenhof, becoming first Paraguayan to win on the European Tour.
-
BMW Masters: Had a nice performance at teh BMW Masters in China in early November. Shot four under-par rounds at Lake Malaren, including a 68-69-69 finish to T10.
-
KLM Open: Was forced to withdraw from the KLM Open in the Netherlands in September. Alexandre Kaleka's tee shot struck him on the forehead while he stood on the 16th fairway. Received medical attention on Kenemer G&CC then went to the hospital for precautionary purposes. The incident forced the suspension of play for a little less than two hours.
-
Madeira Islands Open: Made a run at victory earlier in the season, when he was T3 in May at the Madeira Islands Open in Portugal. In the event reduced to 36 holes because of heavy rain at the Santo da Serra GC, finished T3 with three others, three shots out of the Daniel Brooks-Scott Henry playoff that Brooks won.
-
Alstom Open de France: After his win, posted a top-10 at the Alstom Open de France, a T9 at Le Golf National.
-
Race to Dubai: Finished 38th on the European Tour's Race to Dubai standings. Broke through and won on the European Tour, becoming the first Paraguayan to triumph on that circuit. At the BMW International Open, finished regulation tied with Henrik Stenson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello and Gregory Havret. After Cabrera-Bello and Havret dropped out, won on the fifth extra hole after Stenson hit his drive into the water. Stenson eventually conceded the hole and the title. Was seven shots off Pablo Larrazabal's 36-hole lead then moved into contention with a third-round, 7-under 65. Shot a second consecutive 65 on the final day.
2013 Season
Made 10 cuts in 19 starts on the European Tour.
-
ISPS Handa Perth International: Added a T18 a month later, at the ISPS Handa Perth International in Australia.
-
BMW PGA Championship: At the BMW PGA Championship, shot a final-round 68 to finish T24 at the European Tour's flagship event at Wentworth Club.
-
70 OPEN D'ITALIA LINDT: Best finish was a T16 at the Open D'Italia Lindt, stringing together four under-par rounds.
-
Czech Open 2010: Finished T13 at the Czech Open.
2012 Season
-
Nordea Masters: Picked up his first top-10 of the European Tour campaign when he T7 at the Nordea Masters. Was never in contention after opening 70-74-73 at PGA Sweden National in Malmo, but a final-round 66 gave him the high finish, seven shots behind winner Alexander Noren.
-
Volvo China Open: Earlier inj the season, had a strong showing at the Volvo China Open at Binhai Lake GC in Tianjin. Was within striking distance of 54-hole leader Branden Grace, four shots behind Grace. Shot a Sunday, 1-under 71 to drop into a T6 with Marcus Fraser, Alex Noren, Ricardo Gonzalez and Francesco Molinari.
2011 Season
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Made his second PGA TOUR start, missing the cut at the Puerto Rico Open.
-
Czech Open: Enjoyed one top-10 during the season, finishing solo third at the Czech Open in August. After shooting three consecutive 71s at Prosper Golf Resort in Celadna, Czech Republic, had the low round of the day–a 6-under 66–that left him four shots shy of winner Oliver Fisher.
-
Alfred Dunhill Championship: Only other top-20 during the season was a T13 in his second-to-last start of the year, at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in November at Leopard Creek CC in Malelane, South Africa.
2010 Season
-
KLM Open: Turned in a runner-up finish for the second consecutive season, this time at the KLM Open in the Netherlands, the highlight of his season. Had four sub-70 rounds (68-68-65-69) to finish tied with Christian Nilsson, four shots behind winner Martin Kaymer.
-
Open de Espana: Finished T14 at the Opened de Espana.
-
Madrid Masters: First top-10 of the season came at the Madrid Masters, where weekend rounds of 65-69 resulted in a T10 in Spain.
2009 Season
-
South African Open Championship: Added a T11 at the South African Open Championship in December 2008, shooting a final-round 69.
-
Madrid Masters: Only other top-10 was another T10, this time at the Madrid Masters in mid-October. Shot a pair of 65s in the second and third rounds.
-
Open de Espana: Finished runner-up at the Open de Espana in May. Had four under-par rounds, including a 66-65 weekend showing at PGA Golf Catalunya, only to fall two shots short of winner Thomas Levet in Girona, Spain.
-
The Celtic Manor Wales Open: Picked up a T10 at The Celtic Manor Wales Open, opening with a 67.
2008 Season
-
Italian Open: Did not record a top-10 in 26 European Tour starts. Top performance was a T12 at the Italian Open, thanks to weekend rounds of 66-69 and an opening, 6-under.
2007 Season
-
OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Represented Paraguay at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup in that event's return to China. Finished T15 at Mission Hills, with teammate Carlos Franco.
-
Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Made his PGA TOUR debut, finishing T26 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico. Shot a second-round 63 to easily make the cut and was only three shots out of the lead through 36 holes.
-
Scottish Challenge: Added a T4 at the Scottish Challenge in August, with four sub-par rounds that left him tied with five other players, seven shots behind winner Robert Dinwiddie in Peebles.
-
Kazakhstan Open: T9 at the Kazakhstan Open.
-
Abierto Visa de la Republica: First top-10 of the year came in his first start, in December 2006, recording a T5 at the Abierto Visa de la Republica.
-
OKI Mahou Challenge de Espana: T10 at the OKI Mahou Challenge de Espana.
-
Abierto Mexicano Corona: Enjoyed an outstanding season playing primarily on the European Challenge Tour. In his second event of the season, opened with a 3-over 74 then rebounded with rounds of 67-69-65 to win for the first time as a professional, at the Abierto Mexicano Corona at the Hacienda GC in Mexico City. Edged Daniel De Leon by a shot.
Amateur Highlights
- Was the top-ranked player in Paraguay between 1997 and 2003.