Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2006
PGA TOUR: 2007
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
2015 Lost to J.J. Henry, Barracuda Championship
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
2006 Defeated Brandt Snedeker, Chattanooga Classic
National Teams
Personal
- Both of his parents are accomplished amateur players, evidenced by both winning Ohio State Amateurs (the same tournament their son won in 2004). His father, Randy, played golf at DePauw University, is a member of the Ohio Golf Hall of Fame and made the cut in the 2006 U.S. Senior Open, with a T47 finish. Randy played on the same college golf team as former Vice President Dan Quayle and TV golf analyst Mark Rolfing.
- Attended Watterson High School in Columbus, Ohio.
- Never travels without his briefcase.
- First car was a Jeep Cherokee. He now drives a Cadillac Escalade.
- Favorite college team is Wake Forest University. Favorite food is pizza and favorite athlete to watch was Michael Jordan.
- Enjoys visiting San Diego and lists Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods as the players in his dream foursome.
- Has received instruction from Jerry Haas and Billy Harmon.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks: Carded a final-round 67 to rise to a T9 finish at 10-under 278 at the TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Visit Knoxville Open: Finished sixth at the Visit Knoxville Open after opening with rounds of 63-64.
MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute: Carded weekend rounds of 70-69 to finish T9 at 8-under at the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute.
2020 Season
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 90 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded four top-25s in 18 starts, including a season-best T6 at the KC Golf Classic.
KC Golf Classic: After carding a triple bogey on his first hole of the tournament, rebounded to finish T6 at 8-under 280 at the KC Golf Classic.
2017 Season
Made 27 starts on the PGA TOUR before the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Failed to make a cut in the four Finals events.
2016 Season
Collected eight top-25 finishes in 31 starts through the Wyndham Championship, including a career-high five top-10 showings. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive year, where he made it through three of the four Playoffs events. Ended his season ranked 61st in the FedExCup standings.
BMW Championship: Finished T52 at the BMW Championship.
Barracuda Championship: Secured his fifth top-10 of the season with a T9 finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he had fallen to J.J. Henry in a playoff the previous year.
DEAN & DELUCA Invitational: Posted four rounds in the 60s to finish 12-under 268 at the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, five strokes behind champion Jordan Spieth. His best finish in four previous starts at Colonial was T13 in 2012.
AT&T Byron Nelson: Making his fourth start at the AT&T Byron Nelson and with a new set of clubs, earned his first top-10 at Las Colinas with a T10 effort. Opened with three rounds in the 60s (including matching 5-under 65s on Friday and Saturday) before a closing even-par 70 left him three strokes behind champion Sergio Garcia. Made the decision to enter the tournament just before the deadline and had to utilize TCU golfer Turner MacLean as his last-minute caddie.
Shell Houston Open: In his fourth start at the Shell Houston Open, tied for seventh with two other players at 10-under 278. The T7 marked his second top-10 of the season.
Frys.com Open: Thanks to a bogey-free, 7-under 65 in the third round, claimed a T6 with three others in the season's first event, the Frys.com Open.
2015 Season
Claimed two top-10 finishes in 29 TOUR starts. Ended his season at No. 78 in the FedExCup standings.
Deutsche Bank Championship: Finished T25 at the Deutsche Bank Championship.
The Barclays: Missed the cut at The Barclays.
Barracuda Championship: In the Modified Stableford Format at the Barracuda Championship, collected a single-day record 22 points in the final round to force sudden death with 2012 tournament winner J.J. Henry. Became the fourth player of the season to post back-to-back eagles (Nos. 13 and 14) and just the second to claim three eagles in a round (Nos. 13, 14 and 18), joining Dustin Johnson from the Masters. On the first extra hole, the par-5 18th, sank a clutch, 12-foot birdie to extend the playoff and send the two back to the 18th tee. When he was unable to match Henry's eagle, settled for a career-best solo-second finish.
Northern Trust Open: Finished T8 at the Northern Trust Open for his first top-10 of the year.
2014 Season
Played in 22 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, posting three third-place finishes, five top-10s and eight top-25s. The finish in Portland officially secured his 2014-15 PGA TOUR card, setting up his return to the PGA TOUR for the third time.
Chiquita Classic: Carded 68-67 over the first 36 holes of the Chiquita Classic of the second Korn Ferry Tour Finals' event. Started the third round T5 and posted 70-70 on the weekend for a T4.
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft: Was 27th on the money list and had missed his last three cuts heading into the Regular Season's finale, the WinCo Foods Portland Open, in August. An indifferent start of 70-69 was followed by a timely 7-under 64 Saturday at Pumpkin Ridge, a round that featured an eagle, six birdies and one bogey. On Sunday, he stumbled to a 3-over par 39 on the front side, putting his TOUR card quest very much in doubt, with another bogey at the 11th only making matters worse. He rose to the occasion on No. 17, knocking a short iron stiff for a tap-in birdie. Needing a par on No. 18 to secure his TOUR card, hit his second shot from the fairway on the par-5 finishing hole into a group of trees short and right of the green. A fortuitous bounce shot his ball back into the fairway. From there, he comfortably made par to finish T21 and grab the 25th and final Regular Season card by a margin of just $1,463 over Sebastian Cappelen, who came to Portland on the bubble at No. 25. The swing with Cappelen was the only movement in and out of the top 25 in Portland.
Midwest Classic: A solid week at the Midwest Classic in July featured rounds of 68-67-68-69, resulting in a T6 finish, his fourth top-10 of the year.
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Was tied for the lead after 36 holes of the BMW Charity Pro-Am in mid-May when he carded rounds of 68-64. Posted 70-66 on the weekend for a T3 showing, his third third-place finish since the opening event of the year in March. Stayed in Greenville that week at the home of his college teammate Bill Haas.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open Presented by NACHER: Opened with a 65 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in late March to take a share of the first-round lead. Rebounded from a second-round 70 with a bogey-free 66 on Saturday, which gave him a one-shot lead. Shot a 70 Sunday that included a bogey on the 72nd hole, leaving him one shot shy of joining Kris Blanks (winner) and Brett Stegmaier in a playoff.
Chile Classic: Three rounds of 68 in his first start of 2014, followed by a final-round 71 at the Chile Classic, led to a T3 finish, his first top-five since the 2011 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.
2013 Season
Played in four PGA TOUR events. Made one other cut (T54), missing two others. In 15 Korn Ferry Tour starts, had just one top-25.
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: T11 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
Sanderson Farms Championship: His best performance was a T5 at the Sanderson Farm Championship.
2012 Season
Finished No. 138 in the FedExCup standings to miss the PGA TOUR Playoffs.
The McGladrey Classic: Was also T15 at The McGladrey Classic, shooting four rounds in the 60s (67-68-67-69).
Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Best finish came when he T13 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial.
2011 Season
Finished with three top 10s in 23 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing a career-best No. 16 on the official money list and guaranteeing a return to the PGA TOUR for the first time since his rookie season in 2007.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Finished T2 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational in his hometown of Columbus. Rolled in a critical 15-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to finish at 13-under par, one back of winner Harris English. Since English and John Peterson (T2) were both amateurs and ineligible to receive any prize money, collected the first-place money of $144,000, moving from No. 52 to No. 5 on the money list at the time.
The Rex Hospital Open: Added a T5 at The Rex Hospital Open, one of six players tied for the lead late in the final round. Played the final seven holes in 1-over par and wound up two shots back of winner Kyle Thompson.
Panama CLARO Championship: Opened the year with a T6 a the Panama Claro Championship where he shared the 36-hole lead.
2010 Season
Played in 26 Korn Ferry Tour events and made seven cuts. Had two runner-up finishes. Finished No. 67 on the money list.
Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Notched his second top-10 of the year in October at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open. Missed nine cuts in a row prior to finishing T2.
Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: At the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, finished T2, six strokes back of tournament winner Fabian Gomez. Heading into the weekend he was T54, however, back-to-back 67s on the weekend gave him his best finish since winning the 2006 Chattanooga Classic.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Was runner-up at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
2009 Season
Ended the season No. 56 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.
Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: Started the Chattanooga Classic's final round two strokes back in solo second but shot 71 Sunday to finish T6.
Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: Opened the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic with a career-low-tying 61 that included a Korn Ferry Tour record birdie-eagle streak. Had a pair of eagles and was 10-under par for an eight-hole stretch during the first round, breaking the mark of 9-under by Ahmad Bateman at the 1996 Utah Classic. Would go on to finish T12 in Canada.
Nationwide Tour Players Cup: Fired an 8-under 64 in the third round to move into contention at the Nationwide Tour Players Cup, where he finished T7.
South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: First top-10 was a T4 at the South Georgia Classic, which pushed him to a season-high No. 26 on the money list.
2008 Season
Made the cut in 15 of 27 starts with three top-10 finishes.
Nationwide Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Ended the season with a T11 finish at the Web.com Tour Championship, where he posted middle rounds of 64-65.
Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: Finished T10 at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic.
Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Finished T3, two shots out of a playoff, at the Knoxville Open after closing rounds of 65-66.
Bank of America Open: Making his 12th start of the season, finished T5 at the Bank of America Open for his first top-10 finish of the season. Jumped out to the first-round lead with a 9-under 63, which included three eagles, followed by rounds of 71-73-69 to finish four strokes behind winner Kris Blanks.
2007 Season
Completed the PGA TOUR season No. 181 on the money list, with $276,369. Made the cut in nine of 27 starts, with two top-25 finishes.
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Posted a course-record 64 at the TPC Louisiana in the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Finished T24.
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished inside the top 25 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with a career-best T12.
2006 Season
Made the cut in 10 of 15 starts during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, with four top-25s. Ended the season No. 44 on the money list, with $127,424. Finished the season ranked No. 2 in Eagles (per hole) and fifth in All-Around Ranking.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned rookie PGA TOUR card for 2007 with T29 finish at 2006 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
Chattanooga Classic: Shot a course-record and season-low 11-under-par 61 in the final round and then sank a 15-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to capture the Chattanooga Classic, becoming the 11th player in Tour history to win his first career start and the 19th to win on Tour as a Monday qualifier. Posted a closing 36-hole score of 18-under 126 on his way to the win. Shot a tournament-record 26-under 262 on his way to a career-best $85,500 payday. Victory in Tennessee came just two weeks after finishing second at the NCAA Championship and one week after winning his first professional tournament in a Tarheel Tour event.
Amateur Highlights
- Concluded his senior year at Wake Forest with a runner-up finish at the NCAA Championship. His Demon Deacons placed third. Two-time NCAA All-America and three-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection. College teammate of TOUR member Bill Haas for thre
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE