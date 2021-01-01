Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Prior Year 151-200 FedExCup Points (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2012
PGA TOUR: 2015
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
2015 Lost to Tim Petrovic, Alex Cejka, Emiliano Grillo, Jon Curran, Puerto Rico Open
Personal
- His earliest golf memory was making his first hole-in-one with his dad watching.
- Not many people know he built his own workshop table and works on all of his own clubs.
- Supports the Arnold and Winnie Palmer Hospital and is the Palmers' grandson.
- Says if he weren't playing golf he'd enjoy being a builder or developer.
- The head cover on his driver was made from an alligator he caught himself.
- Would love to trade places for a day with an American soldier so he could appreciate all military personnel do.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
John Deere Classic: Posted a T10 at the John Deere Classic, his first top-10 in five starts at the event and first on TOUR since the 2018 Barracuda Championship.
2018 Season
Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career, posting a T60 finish at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four Playoffs events, to end his season at No. 120 in the FedExCup. Made 14 cuts from 26 starts in a season that included a career-best four top-10 finishes.
Barracuda Championship: Playing in the final pairing at the Barracuda Championship with 54-hole leader and eventual-champion Andrew Putnam, lost one point in the Modified Stableford scoring format (one of just 11 players to lose points in the final round) to finish T7. With 34 points, finished 13 points behind Putnam's winning score. Moved from 124th to 120th in the FedExCup standings.
A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Shot a second-round 7-under 63 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, eventually finishing T5. Previous low in 118 starts on TOUR was 63 (R1/2017 Wyndham Championship). Marked first made cut in five starts at The Greenbrier (MC/2010, WD/2012, MC/2015, MC/2017, T5/2018).
Wells Fargo Championship: Recorded his first top-10 in five starts at the Wells Fargo Championship with a T9 finish.
CareerBuilder Challenge: Closed with an 8-under 64 en route to a T8 finish at the CareerBuilder Challenge. Made 28 birdies on the week, tied with Martin Piller for most in the field.
2017 Season
Made the cut in 13 of 24 starts on the PGA TOUR, with two top-10 finishes and a career-best seven top-25 finishes. Completed the season No. 129 in the FedExCup standings. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with five starts, two top-10s and four cuts made. Was 13th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a sixth-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list (excluding the 25).
Web.com Tour Championship: Finished in a tie for second at the Web.com Tour Championship after closing with a 2-under 69 to finish four shots short of Jonathan Byrd's winning 24-under 260. Secured his return to the PGA TOUR with his runner-up finish at his home course of Atlantic Beach Country Club. Held the 36-hole lead by two shots after opening with rounds of 59-66–125 (-17). Three days removed from the one-year anniversary of the death of his grandfather, Arnold Palmer, recorded a 12-under 59 in the opening round of the Web.com Tour Championship to become only the seventh player to record a sub-60 round. Carded a Korn Ferry Tour record 13 birdies in the first round after closing the round with six straight birdies, which tied the best in Tour history.
Barracuda Championship: After missing the cut in his inaugural start at the 2015 Barracuda Championship, posted top-10 finishes each of the last two seasons (T9-2016, T8-2017). With 39 points in the Modified Stableford Scoring format, finished just five points out of the three-man playoff eventually won by Chris Stroud. It marked his second top-10 finish of the season, equaling his career-high from the 2015-16 season. Closed out the tournament in impressive fashion, gaining five points with his eagle on the par-5 18th hole.
Puerto Rico Open: Just days removed from an emotional week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, finished T5 at the Puerto Rico Open with Peter Uihlein and Whee Kim at 17-under 271. Posted scores of 70-69-67-65 to claim his second top-five showing at Coco Beach Golf & Country Club. In 2015, was one of four players who lost in sudden death in Puerto Rico to Alex Cejka.
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Closed with a tournament-best 67 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay to finish T8.
2016 Season
Recorded two top-10s and five top-25 finishes in 24 starts. Ended his season at the Wyndham Championship, finishing the season at No. 148 in the FedExCup (the second straight year he has finished inside the top 150). Took 19 starts to record his first top-10 of the 2015-16 PGA TOUR season.
Barbasol Championship: Posted another top-10 in his next start with a season-best T8 finish at the Barbasol Championship, marking the first time he's posted back-to-back top-10s on the PGA TOUR.
Barracuda Championship: T9 at the Barracuda Championship.
2015 Season
Made 13 of 28 cuts in first season as a PGA TOUR member, with lone top-10 a playoff loss. Finished No. 137 in the FedExCup standings.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: After a T47 in the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, was one stroke off the first-round pace with a 64. Closed with rounds of 69-68-67 to grab a T3, which placed him 12th in the final priority-ranking order.
Small Business Connection Championship at River Run: Took the second Finals event off, the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run, "to regain energy" from his accident.
Hotel Fitness Championship: At the Hotel Fitness Championship, had a T4 showing for the second consecutive year, highlighted by a third-round 65. Began the final round four back of leader D.H. Lee but was unable to gain ground with a 69. A check for $44,000 put him in strong position to regain his TOUR card.
Barbasol Championship: Held the first-round lead at the Barbasol Championship before finishing T32.
Puerto Rico Open: Lost in a five-man playoff at the Puerto Rico Open to Alex Cejka. The T2 was his first career top-10 in his 32nd career TOUR start. Missed a 7-foot birdie putt to extend the playoff. His grandfather, Arnold Palmer, won his first TOUR event in his 30th start.
Injury: Prior to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in late-August, fell off a scooter and spent two nights in intensive care, suffering an epidural hematoma ("a brain bleed"). Lost his sense of smell and some sense of taste as a result of the accident. First swing prior to the Finals did not come until the Friday before the opening Hotel Fitness Championship.
2014 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 22 starts, three top-10s and eight top-25s. Made 16 cuts.
Web.com Tour Championship: Continued his strong season-end play with a T7 at the finale, the Web.com Tour Championship that ended with a 67 on the challenging TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Padded his position with rounds of 70-70-76-68, good for a T12 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship on the difficult OSU Scarlet Course.
Chiquita Classic: Followed with another solid finish, a T6, at the Chiquita Classic. The performance all but secured him PGA TOUR membership for the first time.
Hotel Fitness Championship: Opened the Hotel Fitness Championship, the first of four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events, with a pair of 66s to take a two-shot lead over four players at the halfway mark. A 70 Saturday put him in a tie with Greg Owen, one off leader Colt Knost's 15-under total. A final-round 70 could not keep pace with eventual winner Bud Cauley's 65 and runner-up Knost's 68, resulting in a T4, six back of Cauley.
Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: Was two shots off the lead after 36 holes at the Air Capital Classic. Weekend rounds of 70-67 led a T10 finish.
WNB Golf Classic: Posted his second top-10 at the weather-shortened WNB Golf Classic in April, a T6, with rounds of 70-68-67.
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: On the PGA TOUR, recorded a T43 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, despite a closing-round 77.
Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: In the Korn Ferry Tour season opener in Bogota, rain canceled final-round play, with Saunders T5 after rounds of 69-67-69 at the Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship. It was his best finish since a T8 at the 2012 Mid-Atlantic Championship.
2013 Season
Played full time on the Korn Ferry Tour, making six cuts in 19 starts and finishing 150th on the final money list.
Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament: Finished his year in stellar fashion when he was T11 at the Korn Ferry Tour's National Qualifying Tournament in December, which earned him fully-exempt status through the second reshuffle in 2014.
Chile Classic: His lone top-25 finish came in his third start of the campaign when he was T12 at the Chile Classic in March.
2012 Season
Made the cut in 13 of 23 starts and had three top-10 finishes.
Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Finished T13 at the Web.com Tour Championship to close the season, moving up three spots on the money list, to No. 50.
Neediest Kids Championship: Was T8 at the Neediest Kids Championship in October, thanks to a 4-under 66 in the opening round.
Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Enjoyed his career-best showing in mid-July, at the Utah Championship. Shot four under-par rounds at Willow Creek CC, including a final-round 67 to T2 with three other players, a stroke behind winner Doug LaBelle II.
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Had a strong week at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, where he finished T5, just two strokes out of a playoff. The former Clemson Tiger moved into contention early Sunday with four straight birdies on the front nine but managed only one more in his final 11 holes.
Panama Claro Championship: Was T10 at the Korn Ferry Tour's season-opening Panama Claro Championship, his best finish of the year.
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Was T15 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, his best finish in eight TOUR starts.
2011 Season
Made the cut in five of 13 combined starts on the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour.
Panama CLARO Championship: Was T10 at the Korn Ferry Tour's season-opening Panama Claro Championship, his best finish of the year.
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Was T15 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, his best finish in eight TOUR starts.
2010 Season
Had seven PGA TOUR starts, making the cut in three. Made two Korn Ferry Tour cuts in his five starts.
Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: T50 at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open.
Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Was T43 at the Albertsons Boise Open.
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Was T50 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
The Honda Classic: Top finish was a T17 at The Honda Classic. Opened with three consecutive 69s at PGA National before falling to a 73 on the final day.
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: T70 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.
2009 Season
Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Missed the cut at the Albertsons Boise Open, playing on a sponsor's exemtpion.
2006 Season
Bay Hill Invitational Presented by MasterCard: Made his PGA TOUR debut as an amateur at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at his home course, the Bay Hill Club and Lodge. Missed the cut.