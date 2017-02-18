Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Top 75 Regular Season (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2016 Lincoln Land Charity Championship
Personal
- Enjoys fishing and working out.
- To mark his ball, he uses a coin that his father gave him that was originally his grandfather's.
- Doesn't believe in superstitions or lucky charms.
- Is involved with the Leukemia Lymphoma Society because his uncle died of lymphoma, Is also involved with the St. Vincent De Paul society through his church.
Special Interests
- All sports, fishing, working out, spending time with family and friends
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 56 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded three top-10 finishes in 21 starts, including a season-best T4 finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper. Finished 82nd in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Fired four rounds under-par to finish T4 at Highland Springs Country Club. The result secured his spot in the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
REX Hospital Open: Fired four rounds under-par en route to a T10 finish at the REX Hospital Open.
Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship: Carded a final-round 7-under 65 on the way to finishing T10 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship, his first top-10 of the season.
Safeway Open: Fired four rounds under-par en route to a T10 finish at the REX Hospital Open.
2017 Season
Collected seven top-25 finishes in 26 starts through the Wyndham Championship, highlighted by a T7 in Greensboro, the last event before the FedExCup Playoffs. Advanced to the Playoffs for a fourth time and first since 2014.
THE NORTHERN TRUST: With a T34 showing in THE NORTHERN TRUST, ended his season ranked 103rd in the FedExCup standings.
Wyndham Championship: Equaled his best score (final round in 2013) in 18 rounds at the Wyndham Championship with a final-round 7-under 63 to finish T7, seven strokes behind champion Henrik Stenson. By doing so, advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth time in his career, jumping from No. 139 to No. 118. Marked the third made cut in six Wyndham Championship starts, with a T16 finish in 2013 his previous-best finish.
Puerto Rico Open: In his sixth start at the Puerto Rico Open, closed with a bogey-free 6-under 66 at Coco Beach Golf & Country Club to claim a share of 10th place with six others. The top-10 finish marked his third straight top-20 showing in the event.
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 21 starts, one win, six top-10s and 15 cuts made. Was 8th in the final priority-ranking order. Finished fifth on the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list with $281,403 return to the PGA TOUR.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Grabbed a share of the 36-hole lead for the second year in a row at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship with rounds of 68-66 to join Tag Ridings at the top at 8-under 134. Secured sole possession of the 54-hole lead for the first time in his career, entering the final round three shots ahead of Ridings. Carded a final-round 3-over 74 to fall two shots back of winner Grayson Murray in T3 at 10-under 274. Entered the final hole needing to hole his second shot to tie Murray and nearly did, hitting the flag with his second before it caromed away from the pin.
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Recorded a T6 finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper.
Lincoln Land Charity Championship: Earned his first Tour victory at the Lincoln Land Charity Championship in July. Entered the final round one-stroke behind Wesley Bryan. Carded a 67 on Sunday and posted 22-under par, two better than Bryan, J.T. Poston, Casey Wittenberg, and Jonathan Randolph. The maiden win came in his 56th Tour start at 34 years, 5 months of age and secured his PGA TOUR card for 2016-17.
AT&T Byron Nelson: Finished T63 at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
El Bosque Mexico Championship presented by INNOVA: Finished fourth at the El Bosque Mexico Championship, where rounds of 69-66-70-69–274 (-14) helped him to his fourth top-four finish of the season.
Brasil Champions presented by Embrase: Finished solo fourth at the Brasil Champions presented by EMBRASE.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Recorded his second top-10 of 2016 with a T3 finish at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER.
Panama Claro Championship: Took a share of the first-round lead at the Panama Claro Championship with a 5-under 65. Earned his first top-10 of the season with a 66 in the final round to finish T3.
Sanderson Farms Championship: On the PGA TOUR, made a start at the Sanderson Farms Championship (T12).
2015 Season
Among 18 made cuts in 30 starts in the PGA TOUR season were three top-20 finishes, Ended the season at No. 156 in FedExCup standings to miss the Playoffs for the first time since 2011. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, finished T48, T20 and T24. Posted under-par scores in the first and second rounds in the last three Korn Ferry Tour finals events but only one sub-par round on each of the three weekends.
Web.com Tour Championship: Finished T24 at the Web.com Tour Championship.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Was the co-leader and solo second-round leader at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship and went on to finish T20.
Small Business Connection Championship at River Run: Finished T48 at the Small Business Connection Championship.
Hotel Fitness Championship: Missed the cut in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals opener, the Hotel Fitness Championship.
Puerto Rico Open: Season was highlighted by a T16 at the Puerto Rico Open.
The Honda Classic: A week earlier, posted a T17 performance at The Honda Classic.
2014 Season
Made 17 of 26 cuts, with one top-10. Ended season at No. 112 in the FedExCup standings after missing the 54-hole cut at The Barclays.
Wells Fargo Championship: Playing in the final pairing and trailing J.B. Holmes by one stroke, carded a final-round, even-par 72 to finish solo third at the Wells Fargo Championship (his 100th career TOUR start), two strokes behind champion Holmes. At the conclusion of the week, had posted scores of par or better in 23 of his last 26 TOUR rounds. His career-best, third-place finish marked his first top-10 since a T4 at the 2013 John Deere Classic. In four starts at the Wells Fargo Championship, missed the cut in 2010, finished T21 in 2012 and was T38 in 2013. Was seeking to become the second Oklahoma Sooner to win the Wells Fargo Championship (Anthony Kim in 2008).
2013 Season
Made it to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season, thanks to five top-25 finishes in 16 made cuts. Among them were a pair of top-10 showings.
Deutsche Bank Championship: Came into the Deutsche Bank Championship ranked 78th in FedExCup standings, needing to improve his position by seven spots or more to finish inside the top 70 and move on to the BMW Championship for the first time in his career. A missed cut at TPC Boston dropped him to No. 87 in the final standings, eliminating him from the Playoffs.
John Deere Classic: Made six birdies and an eagle en route to a final-round, 8-under 63 at the John Deere Classic to claim his career-best finish of T4. With rounds of 67-67-69-63, it marked just the fourth time in his career he had posted four sub-70 rounds in an event.
Valero Texas Open: Dallas resident closed with a 4-under 68 at TPC San Antonio to claim a T10 with Padraig Harrington and Marcel Siem.
2012 Season
Ended the season No. 100 in the FedExCup standings.
Deutsche Bank Championship: Was T69 at the Deutsche Bank Championship.
The Barclays: Missed the cut at The Barclays.
The Greenbrier Classic: Carded all four rounds in the 60s to finish a career-best sixth at The Greenbrier Classic.
Farmers Insurance Open: Recorded his second career TOUR top-10, with a T8 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open.
2011 Season
Finished his season No. 24 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with four top-10 finishes in 25 starts.
News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Collected his fourth top-10 eight starts later at the News Sentinel Open. Entered the final round T22 and seven shots back but posted a 7-under 65 Sunday to post the clubhouse lead at 17-under 271. He finished two hours before the leaders completed their rounds. He was eventually passed and wound up four shots back and T5.
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Followed up a week later with a T7 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open by posting four sub-70 scores at Crestview CC. Moved to No. 16 on the money list through the schedule's first 10 events.
The Rex Hospital Open: Was a career-best T2 at The Rex Hospital Open, one shot back of winner Kyle Thompson. Was part of a six-way tie for the lead late in the final round but closed with five consecutive pars for a 5-under 66.
South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: First top-10 of the year, and of his career, was a T8 at the South Georgia Classic.
2010 Season
Made 11 of 26 cuts on the PGA TOUR.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Was a rookie on the PGA TOUR after successfully advancing through the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
Reno-Tahoe Open: Collected only top-10 in his 18th career PGA TOUR start with a T10 at the Reno-Tahoe Open. Battled back from a 2-over-par 74 in the first round to finish the week at 7-under-par 281.
2009 Season
Made the cut in just four of nine starts during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Mexico Open Presented by Corona Light: T21 at the Mexico Open was one of two best finishes.
-
Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: T13 at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic was one of two best finishes.
2008 Season
Member of the Hooters Tour, making the cut in 11 of 15 starts. His best finish was a T3 at the Texas Honing Open on the Hooter's Tour.
2007 Season
Made the cut in 13 of 15 starts on the Hooters Tour and was runner-up three times. Lost two playoffs, both to Tommy Biershenk, within a four-week period.
Cox Classic Presented by Chevrolet: Missed the cut in his only Korn Ferry Tour start of the season (Cox Classic).
2006 Season
EDS Byron Nelson Championship: Missed the cut in his first PGA TOUR start at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship.
2005 Season
Alberta Classic: Missed the cut at the Alberta Classic in his first-ever start on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Amateur Highlights
- Academic All-American and was an All-Big 12 selection at Oklahoma. Lost a playoff at the 2002 Texas State Amateur. State champion at Mansfield (Texas) High School. Named a first-team AJGA All-American.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE