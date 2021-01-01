Exempt status

PGA TOUR: 126-150 in 2018-19 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2013

2013 Korn Ferry Tour: 2014

2014 PGA TOUR: 2017

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (2)

2013 Dominican Republic Open, Aberto do Brasil presented by Credit Suisse-Hedging Griffo

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (1-1)

2013 Defeated Alan Wagner, Aberto do Brasil presented by Credit Suisse-Hedging Griffo

Defeated Alan Wagner, Aberto do Brasil presented by Credit Suisse-Hedging Griffo 2013 Lost to Timothy O'Neal, Sebastián Saavedra, Chile Open

National Teams

2005 Arnold Palmer Cup

Personal

Was an outstanding high school athlete at Westminster Christian in Miami, where he lettered in golf, basketball and track.

Father (Steve Blaum) played football at LSU. Brother (Brent Blaum) played golf at LSU and baseball at Alcorn State.

Married to Ashley who was a collegiate volleyball and track athlete. She worked for the U.S. Congress in Washington, D.C.

Enjoys fitness, surfing, fishing, and hunting.

Loves all sports and cheers for Duke, the New Orleans Saints and the Washington Capitals.

Likes to think that if he were not playing golf professionally he would be in the CIA.

Is involved with Bunkers in Baghdad, a charity that provides golf equipment to troops serving overseas.

Special Interests

Beach sports

Career Highlights

2019 Season

The RSM Classic: Following an opening-round 3-under 69 on the Plantation Course at The RSM Classic, reeled off five consecutive birdies on the Seaside Course in round two to post his first of two straight 5-under 65s. Closed with a final-round 4-under 66 to finish T4 with Luke List at 17-under 265. The T4 marked his first top-five in 71 PGA TOUR starts.

2018 Season

Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second time in as many seasons, but with a missed cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four Playoffs events, ended his season at No. 121 in the FedExCup. Made 14 cuts from 28 starts in a season that included eight top-25s with two top-10s.

AT&T Byron Nelson: With four rounds in the 60s, including bookend 5-under 66s, finished T6 at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Made his second start at the event after missing the cut in 2017.

2017 Season

Claimed six top-25 finishes in his rookie season on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by a pair of top-10 showings. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs, but after a T62 at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four Playoffs events, ended his season at No. 107 in the final standings.

Barbasol Championship: Two weeks after posting a 64 in the final round of The Greenbrier Classic to finish T7, he closed the Barbasol Championship with a 7-under 64 in the final round to improve to a T6 with three others at 18-under 266.

2016 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, five top-10s, and 16 cuts made. Was 27th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured one of 25 PGA TOUR cards for the 2016-17 season awarded at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with a T18 finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Secured one of 25 PGA TOUR cards for the 2016-17 season awarded at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with a T18 finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

2015 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 20 starts, four top-10s and 13 cuts made. Made the cut in his first six Korn Ferry Tour events, which included two top-10s. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, made the first two cuts but missed the last two. Was 54th on the combined final money list.

Small Business Connection Championship at River Run: Finished T48 at the Small Business Connection Championship at River Run.

Finished T44 at the Hotel Fitness Championship. WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Was 65th on the money list entering the Regular Season-ending WinCo Foods Portland Open. A 65 in the first and fourth rounds led to a T4 finish and a jump to 43rd in earnings entering the Finals.

2014 Season

Played in 23 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 16 cuts. Had one top-10 and nine top-25s. Had a solid run of five consecutive tournaments upon the launch of the Tour's domestic season in March, recording consecutive top-25 finishes. Finished the Regular Season 31st on the money list. Missed the cut in the last two final tournaments, in his attempt to earn his PGA TOUR card. Was 9th on Tour in Greens In Regulation and 14th in the All-Around Ranking.

Web.com Tour Championship: Missed the cut at the Web.com Tour Championship.

Withdrew from the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. Chiquita Classic: Finished T46 at the Chiquita Classic.

Opened with a 63 at the Stonebrae Classic and closed with a 65 to grab a T11. U.S. Open: On the PGA TOUR, qualified for the U.S. Open for the second time. Missed the cut at Pinehurst with rounds of 72-73.

2013 Season

Finished the season No. 1 on the NEC Series-PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Order or Merit to claim the Roberto De Vicenzo Award and earn fully-exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2014. His campaign included two victories, two runner-up finishes, seven top-10 efforts and 10 cuts made in 13 starts. Earned $99,135 in prize money to finish $752 ahead of No. 2, Mexico's José de Jesús Rodríguez. Moved ahead of Rodríguez, who led the Order of Merit since early April, by finishing T5 at the last event of the season, in Argentina. Won an NGA Tour event, the Magnolia Bluffs Casino Classic at Beau Pre CC, in Mississippi in July.

108 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Peugeot: Finished T5 at the season-ending 108th VISA Open de Argentina presented by Peugeot to finish first on the Order of Merit in early December.

Closed the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season with a two-stroke victory at the Dominican Republic Open at the Hard Rock GC in Punta Cana. Had wife, Ashley, caddieing on his way to his first Tour victory in six starts. PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Earned his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card by finishing T19 at the Qualifying Tournament in Sebring, Fla., in February.

2012 Season

Won the 79th Waterloo Open Golf Classic in Iowa. Collected $60,000 for his win, still the largest winner's check for any mini-tour event in the United States. Posted rounds of 66-64 to finish tied for first with Trevor Murphy at 14-under. Made birdie on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the title.

2009 Season

Won two early stages of European Tour Qualifying School.

U.S. Open Championship: Played the U.S. Open at Bethpage State Park and missed the cut. It was his first career major championship start.

2008 Season

Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Finished T15 at the Puerto Rico Open.

