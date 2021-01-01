Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Top 50 from 2019 Korn Ferry Tour (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2010
-
PGA TOUR: 2016
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2015 Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
-
2017 Lost to Chesson Hadley, Nicholas Lindheim, DAP Championship
Personal
- Biggest thrill in golf was helping Rollins College win the 2002 national championship and earning PGA TOUR card in the fall of 2015.
- Favorite college team is Boston College. Favorite professional team is the New England Patriots.
- Superstitions include a lucky ball marker.
- Favorite cities to visit are Las Vegas and Montreal. Favorite vacation spot is Pebble Beach near Monterey, California.
- Dream foursome would include his father, brother and grandfather.
- He says he was better at baseball than golf growing up.
- Items on his bucket list include traveling around the world.
- His charity work involves the Boys & Girls Club of America and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute Jimmy Fund.
- Favorite band is U2.
- Enjoys eating pizza and watching Tom Brady play quarterback.
- Winner of 2004 New Hampshire Open. 2008 Bangor Open. 2009 Massachusetts Open, 2009 New Hampshire Open.
Special Interests
- Movies, running, all sports
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Recorded one top-10 and finished the season No. 138 in the FedExCup standings. Made 11 cuts in 21 starts, highlighted by a T9 at the Puerto Rico Open.
-
Wyndham Championship: Played in the final pairing during the final round of the Wyndham Championship, recording a 2-over 72 to finish T15. In search of his first appearance in the FedExCup Playoffs, fell 40 FedExCup points shy of No. 125.
2019 Season
Earned PGA TOUR membership by finishing No. 20 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25 and entered the 2019-20 season 41st in the final priority ranking. Collected four top-10s and made 16 cuts in 25 starts on the season, including a T9 at the Albertsons Boise Open in the Finals. Made two starts on the PGA TOUR, missing the cut at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and U.S. Open.
-
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Carded a third-round 61, which tied his lowest career round, en route to a T9 finish at 15-under at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz: Carded four rounds in the 60s en route to finishing sixth at 16-under at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz.
-
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Used four rounds under-par to finish T7 at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank.
-
Evans Scholars Invitational: Held the 36-hole lead at the Evans Scholars Invitational, eventually finishing T19 for the week.
-
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Carded a final-round 68 to finish T4 in the first event of the year at 15-under 273.
2018 Season
-
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Holed a 261-yard shot with a 3-wood at the par-5 seventh in the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans for an albatross (not official due to team format). With teammate Nate Lashley, went on to shoot an opening 8-under 64 en route to a T15.
2017 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, two runner-ups and 19 cuts made. Was ninth in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a fourth-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list (excluding the 25).
-
Web.com Tour Championship: Recorded his fourth consecutive top-20 finish in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with a tie for fifth at the Web.com Tour Championship.
-
DAP Championship: Missed a 12-foot birdie at the DAP Championship to force an extra playoff hole with Nicholas Lindheim after he holed a 35-foot birdie on the first playoff hole. Carded a final-round 3-under 67 to force a playoff with Lindheim and Chesson Hadley. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with the runner-up finish in Cleveland.
-
News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: Tied the round of the day with a 6-under 65 in the final round to vault into a tie for fifth at the News Sentinel Open, putting him on the bubble once again at No. 26 on the money list entering the final week of the Regular Season in Portland.
-
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Held a share of the 54-hole lead and promptly holed out from eagle on the first hole of the final round at the Utah Championship but failed to chip in at the last to force a playoff on his way to a runner-up finish.
-
LECOM Health Challenge: Recorded a T7 at the LECOM Health Challenge after posting 71-68 on the weekend.
-
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: With rounds of 69-69-68-72, finished T8 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am playing on a sponsor exemption. Marked his second career top-10 on the PGA TOUR. The top-10 earned him a spot in the following week's Genesis Open.
2016 Season
Finished No. 158 in the FedExCup standings.
-
Quicken Loans National: It took 15 starts in his rookie season on the PGA TOUR to collect his first top-10, posting rounds of 69-71-69-68 at the Quicken Loans National to finish T10 alongside fellow rookie Smylie Kaufman. It was the first time in his career he posted three rounds in the 60s in the same tournament, and his final-round 68 was his first sub-par closing score.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season having played in all 25 tournaments, recording one win, six top-25s and 18 cuts made. Was 50th on the final priority-ranking order Prior to the start of the season, another vehicle struck and totaled his car in Orlando, Fla., the accident causing him a bruised shoulder and no golf for a week After missing his first two cuts, made the cut in his next 10 tournaments In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, finishes of T74, T25 and T47 in the first three events placed him at No. 50 on the Finals' money list.
-
Web.com Tour Championship: At the Web.com Tour Championship, made the cut by two shots then reeled off two very timely rounds of 67 on the weekend to claim a T12 finish at TPC Sawgrass. But the computer projections had him 28th on the Finals' money list when he departed the scoring trailer. Dejected and thinking he had not played quite well enough, hopped in his car before play ended and started to make the two-hour drive to his Orlando home. It was 30 minutes later when he got the call that a Lucas Glover bogey on the 72nd hole had turned projections in his favor and that he had snared the final card and 50th position in the final priority-ranking order. When he walked in toward the end of the Class of 2015 group photo, his fellow grads gave the popular player a rousing ovation as his six-year journey to get to the PGA TOUR had finally become reality. The margin between him and No. 26 Eric Axley, who ironically earned the 50th card last year, was $101.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Made only three cuts in his final eight Regular Season starts, with a critical missed cut coming at the final one, the WinCo Foods Portland Open. Came to Portland No. 24 on the money list, seeking to earn his PGA TOUR card via the Regular Season top-25 route. Rounds of 71-70 led to another missed cut. When the tournament ended on Sunday, he had dropped two spots to No. 26, failing to secure his card by a mere $943.
-
Nova Scotia Open: His streak of 11 cuts made in a row ended the next week at the Nova Scotia Open.
-
Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: In late June, earned his first career title with a come-from-behind victory at the Air Capital Classic in Wichita. Started the final round at Crestview CC six shots back of leader Andy Winings. Posted a 6-under 64 that included an eagle at No. 14, to finish at 13-under 267, more than an hour ahead of the final grouping. Winings was even par for the day and 13-under when he missed a 10-foot birdie putt at No. 17. When Winings made bogey on the 72nd hole, Oppenheim had earned a one-shot victory. The win was worth $108,000 and moved him from No. 70 to No. 13 on the money list, after 13 of 21 Regular Season events. His bogey-free 64 final round was the lowest final-round score of his career and the low round of the day. He became the first player from Division II Rollins College (Winter Park, Fla.) to win on the Korn Ferry Tour. The win came eight years after he first played in the Air Capital Classic as a Monday qualifier.
2014 Season
Entered 14 Korn Ferry Tour events, posting one top-10 and four top-25s. Slumped beginning in June, missing seven cuts in a row to drop from 55th to 89th with two Regular Season events remaining. A T11 in Knoxville and a T21 in Portland got him to 79th in earnings, but four shy of making the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and full exempt 2015 Tour status.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Improved his status in December with a T43 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at PGA National. A hole-in-one in the sith and final round helped make the difference in hhim earning exempt vs. conditional position.
-
U.S. Open: Was co-medalist at the U.S. Open sectional qualifying in Purchase, N.Y., in early June, with Fran Quinn. Shot a 6-under 64 at Old Oaks CC in the morning and a 3-over 74 at Century CC in the afternoon to make his first U.S. Open. Missed the cut at Pinehurst's No. 2.
-
Cleveland Open: Recorded an ace in the second round of the Cleveland Open in early July, at the par-3 16th hole, using a 9-iron from 149 yards. Finished T45.
-
South Georgia Classic presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: Top-10 came in very first start, a T4 at the South Georgia Classic in early May, his best Tour finish since the 2012 Chile Classic. Was T2 after two rounds (69-66). Closed with 70-72 to finish four back of winner Blayne Barber.
2013 Season
In 20 Korn Ferry Tour starts, made five cuts.
-
Air Capital Classic: His best finish was a T11 at the Air Capital Classic, where he closed with his low round of the year, a 65.
2012 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 26 starts and had seven top-25 finishes and ended the year No. 2 in Putting Average.
-
Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Ended the year with a T28 at the Web.com Tour Championship, where he became the fourth player in Tour history to make a hole-in-one on a par-4. Historic ace came at the 330-yard, 14th hole in the final round at TPC Craig Ranch. Used a driver to register the first double eagle of his career. Finished the day with a 3-under 68.
-
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Posted a career-best 10-under 61 in the second round of the Cox Classic, where he wound up T9.
-
TPC Stonebrae Championship: Added another T5 effort three weeks later at the weather-plagued TPC Stonebrae Championship.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Continued stellar play with a T5 finish two weeks later at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, where he was tied for third, tied for fourth and tied for third after each of the first three rounds. Hopes were dashed Sunday, with consecutive bogeys at Nos. 13, 14 and 15, the three toughest holes on the golf course. Rallied with birdies on closing two holes to join four others at 15-under par, nine shots back of winner Casey Wittenberg.
-
Chile Classic Presented by Pacific Rubiales: Was T4 at the inaugural Chile Classic. Was moving into contention Sunday but stumbled with a double bogey at the par-5 14th hole. Wound up six strokes behind winner Paul Haley.
2011 Season
-
Miccosukee Championship: Also finished T9 at the Miccosukee Championship late in the year.
-
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Added a T10 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open in late June.
-
South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: First top-10 of the season was a T5 at the South Georgia Classic, which matched his career best on Tour. Finished the week No. 3 in Putting.
2010 Season
Made 15 of 28 cuts, with 11 top-25 performances to finish No. 43 on the money list.
-
Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Recorded his second top-10 six starts later at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open. A 5-under 65 in the first round and 67 in the third round left him T2 both days. He closed with a 72 to finish T5.
-
Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Posted his first top-10 finish in his 21st event of the year, the Utah Championship. Fired back-to-back 67s in the first two rounds to be two strokes back, T3, heading into the weekend. Rounds of 75-65 led to a T10 finish.
2009 Season
-
New Hampshire Open: Won the New Hampshire Open.
-
Massachusetts Open: Won the Massachusetts Open.
2008 Season
-
Bangor Open: Won the Bangor Open in Maine.
2006 Season
Made two PGA TOUR starts. Made two Korn Ferry Tour starts, missing the cut in both. Won twice on the Canadian Tour. Second-place finish on the Order of Merit earned him an exemption into the Canadian Open.
-
Canadian Open: T41 at the Bell Canadian Open.
-
Deutsche Bank Championship: Missed the cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship.
-
Corona Mazatlan Classic: Had another playoff win, defeating Stephen Gangluff at the Corona Mazatlan Classic.
-
Yes! Golf BCR Classic: Held off Jim Rutledge, Craig Kanada and Omar Uresti in a playoff at the Barton Creek Classic.
2005 Season
New England Tour Player of the Year.
2004 Season
-
New Hampshire Open: Won the New Hampshire Open.
Amateur Highlights
- Four-time All-American at Rollins College and Division II Player of the Year in 2002. Led team to the 2002 NCAA Division II Championship.