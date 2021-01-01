×
Derek Lamely
Derek Lamely

Derek Lamely

United StatesUnited States
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
41
AGE
2004
Turned Pro
Florida Gulf Coast University (2003, Business Management)
College
Belleville, Illinois
Birthplace
216
The 25 Rank
44
Official Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
71.38
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Derek Lamely
Derek Lamely
United StatesUnited States
Derek Lamely

Full Name

LAM-lee

Pronunciation

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

175 lbs

79 kg

Weight

July 12, 1980

Birthday

41

AGE

Belleville, Illinois

Birthplace

Fort Myers, Florida

Residence

Wife, Lindsay; Peyton (2/21/15), Cameron Carter (12/05/17)

Family

Florida Gulf Coast University (2003, Business Management)

College

2004

Turned Pro

$1,921,329

Career Earnings

Fort Myers, FL, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Exempt Medical (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR: 2009
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2009

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

  • 2010 Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2009 Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational

Additional Victories (1)

  • 2008 Waterloo (Iowa) Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

  • 2009 Defeated Rickie Fowler, Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational

Special Interests

  • Fishing

Career Highlights

2017 Season

Spent 2017 playing various mini tour events.

  • Yuengling Open: Won the Yuengling Open.

2014 Season

Played in two PGA TOUR events in March, missing the cut at the Puerto Rico Open and the Valero Texas Open.

2013 Season

Did not play during the season and will play the 2014 season on a Major Medical Extension. He is guaranteed 11 starts.

2012 Season

Made the cut in just seven of 25 starts on the PGA TOUR. Best finish was a T26 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Was T23 at the WNB Golf Classic, his only Korn Ferry Tour start. PGA TOUR was highlighted by a pair of top-30 finishes. Ended the year with three sub-par rounds at the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic en route to a T34, his best finish since a T29 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship.

2011 Season

Struggled in his sophomore season on the PGA TOUR, with a T13 at the Bob Hope Classic, the best of his three top-25 finishes. Was the first-round leader at the event after posting a 9-under-par 63 at the Palmer Private Course at PGA West. Recorded a birdie-eagle streak of 7-under (B-B-B-B-E-B; Nos. 2-7), best of the season and best such streak on TOUR since Brandt Snedeker recorded an 8-under stretch in 2007 on the North Course at Torrey Pines at the Buick Invitational.

2010 Season

PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year nominee was one of two rookies to win on TOUR. Finished 104th in the FedExCup standings.

  • The Barclays: Competed in The Barclays, the first event in the FedExCup Playoffs.
  • Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Finished T2 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
  • Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Earned his first career win with a playoff victory at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational in Columbus, OH, coming from eight strokes off the pace in the final round. Fired a 6-under 65 on the last day at the Ohio State Scarlet Course to get to 11-under par. Defeated Oklahoma State All-America Rickie Fowler with a par-3 on the second extra hole. First-place check of $139,500 vaulted him from No. 135 to No. 12 on the season money list at the time.
  • Mexico Open Bicentenary: His fourth top-10 was a T7 at the Mexico Open.
  • Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Finished at 19-under to win his first PGA TOUR event by two strokes over Kris Blanks at the Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular. Shot 63-66 in the final two rounds to win the weather-delayed event and became the first rookie to win on the PGA TOUR since Marc Turnesa won the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in late 2008. Teed off the final round on No. 10, becoming the first winner to start on the back nine and win since Keith Clearwater at the 1987 Colonial Invitational. Set the Trump International GC course record with his 10-birdie 63 in the third round, which was completed Monday morning. He then rallied from a four-stroke deficit to finish at a tournament-record 19-under-par 269. When he won on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2009, he was eight strokes back at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Open entering the final round, shot a 65 and beat Rickie Fowler in a playoff.

2009 Season

Finished No. 4 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, thanks to a win and a pair of runner-up finishes. Made 12 cuts in 17 starts.

  • Miccosukee Championship: His sixth top-10 of the year came at the Miccosukee Championship, where he finished T7.
  • Soboba Classic: Finished runner-up at the Soboba Classic, where he shared the 54-hole lead. Blistered The CC at Soboba Springs for a course-record, 9-under 62 in the third round to share the 54-hole lead with Brian Stuard. Failed to get anything going on the windy final day and was 3-over through 16 holes but closed with back-to-back birdies for a solo second, two back of winner Jerod Turner. Check for $108,000 moved him from No. 12 to No. 3 on the money list and cemented his status on the PGA TOUR in 2010.

2008 Season

Made the cut in four of seven starts on the 2008 Tarheel Tour, with his best finish a runner-up at the Michelob Ultra Classic. Amateur: Member of Texas state championship team at Montgomery High School.

  • Waterloo (Iowa) Open: Winner of the 2008 Waterloo (Iowa) Open.