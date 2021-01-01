|
Derek Lamely
Full Name
LAM-lee
Pronunciation
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
175 lbs
79 kg
Weight
July 12, 1980
Birthday
41
AGE
Belleville, Illinois
Birthplace
Fort Myers, Florida
Residence
Wife, Lindsay; Peyton (2/21/15), Cameron Carter (12/05/17)
Family
Florida Gulf Coast University (2003, Business Management)
College
2004
Turned Pro
$1,921,329
Career Earnings
Fort Myers, FL, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
Additional Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Spent 2017 playing various mini tour events.
2014 Season
Played in two PGA TOUR events in March, missing the cut at the Puerto Rico Open and the Valero Texas Open.
2013 Season
Did not play during the season and will play the 2014 season on a Major Medical Extension. He is guaranteed 11 starts.
2012 Season
Made the cut in just seven of 25 starts on the PGA TOUR. Best finish was a T26 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Was T23 at the WNB Golf Classic, his only Korn Ferry Tour start. PGA TOUR was highlighted by a pair of top-30 finishes. Ended the year with three sub-par rounds at the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic en route to a T34, his best finish since a T29 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship.
2011 Season
Struggled in his sophomore season on the PGA TOUR, with a T13 at the Bob Hope Classic, the best of his three top-25 finishes. Was the first-round leader at the event after posting a 9-under-par 63 at the Palmer Private Course at PGA West. Recorded a birdie-eagle streak of 7-under (B-B-B-B-E-B; Nos. 2-7), best of the season and best such streak on TOUR since Brandt Snedeker recorded an 8-under stretch in 2007 on the North Course at Torrey Pines at the Buick Invitational.
2010 Season
PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year nominee was one of two rookies to win on TOUR. Finished 104th in the FedExCup standings.
2009 Season
Finished No. 4 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, thanks to a win and a pair of runner-up finishes. Made 12 cuts in 17 starts.
2008 Season
Made the cut in four of seven starts on the 2008 Tarheel Tour, with his best finish a runner-up at the Michelob Ultra Classic. Amateur: Member of Texas state championship team at Montgomery High School.