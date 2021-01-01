JOINED TOUR
Personal
- Lists Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dr. Dre, Greg Norman and Tiger Woods as his heroes. Got his start in golf from his father.
- Enjoys working out and going to movies.
Special Interests
- Guitar, hanging with friends, NBA, NFL
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Played in 10 tournaments and finished 20th on the Order of Merit. Had four top-10s in the six tournaments where he played on the weekend. Final tally was ¥211,920.
-
Zhuhai Hengqin Phoenix Tree Open: Added another late-season top-10 when he T4 with China's Yi Cao at the Zhuhai Hengqin Phoenix Tree Open in mid-November. Only a 3-over 74 in the third round kept him from truly contending. Played the other 54 holes in 4-under at the wind-swept Orient G&CC.
-
Clearwater Bay Open: Was one of three players (Daniel Nisbet and Alex Kang were the others) in the Clearwater Bay Open field to shoot four rounds in the 60s. His weekend rounds of 65-66 earned him a T5 with Xinjun Zhang at Clearwater Bay G&CC, his third top-10 of the season.
-
Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open: Had his first career PGA TOUR China hole-in-one and ninth overall when he aced the 11th hole in the second round of the Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open. After a pair of 71s to open the tournament, moved up the leaderboard with a 7-under 65 in the third round. Recorded his second top-10 of the season with a 70 to close the event, good for a T9 with Sejun Yoon and Callum Tarren.
-
Holden New Zealand PGA Championship: Had a top-15 finish at the Holden New Zealand PGA Championship in early March, finishing T12 in Auckland.
-
Sunning Estate Nanjing Zhongshan Open: Enjoyed a solid tournament at the Sunning Estate Nanjing Zhongshan Open after a miserable start to his season. Opened the year with three missed cuts and a withdrawal, But in Nanjing, opened 70-69 to make his first cut of the year then finished with a 71-68 weekend showing to place fourth, matching his career-best performances at the 2014 Chateau Junding Penglai Open (fourth) and the 2014 United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open (tied for fourth). Finished four strokes behind winner Zecheng Dou.
-
Asian Tour Qualifying Tournament: Had a strong finish at the Asian Tour Qualifying Tournament in mid-January, shooting rounds of 65-68 over his final 36 holes to tie for fourth to earn full membership for 2016. Finished three shots short of medalist and PGA TOUR China Series' veteran Yi Keun Chang, tying with five others.
2015 Season
-
The Eternal Courtyard Open: Earned his career-best Ping An Bank China Tour – PGA TOUR China Series' finish when he T3 at The Eternal Courtyard Open in May in Zhengzhou. Opened with a 3-under 69 during windy conditions at St. Andrews GC. Faltered over his next two rounds (75-74) before recording a 5-under 67 on the final day to tie with Yi Cao and Peter Cooke.
-
Buick Open: Had an up-and-down season opener at the Buick Open in Haikou. Stumbled out of the gate with a 3-over 75 but recovered nicely to make the cut after a 4-under 68 in the second round at Mission Hills GC's Sandbelt Trails Course. Stumbled in the third round to a 2-over 74 before shooting a 3-under 69 on the final day to T12 with five others.
2014 Season
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Played in the second-stage qualifying tournament for the Korn Ferry Tour. At TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, shot rounds of 77-72-73-71 and failed to qualify.
-
Hainan Open: Returned to PGA TOUR China and enjoyed a T24 result at the Hainan Open in Sanya.
-
Cadillac Championship: Shot a final-round 69 at the Cadillac Championship to T13 in Beijing.
-
Chateau Junding Penglai Open: Began slowly at the Chateau Junding Penglai Open in September, shooing a first-round, 1-over 73. Was 11-under the rest of the way (67-68-70) to finish fourth, his second top-five of the year.
-
Taifong Open: Took a share of the lead into the final round of the Asian Development Tour's Taifong Open. Shot rounds of 72-68 to sit deadlocked with Singapore's Tze Huang Choo with a round to play in the weather-shortened tournament. Stumbled to a 4-over 76 in the final round to drop into a T21 with Wen The Lu and Wei Tze Yeh.
-
Lanhai Open: Remained steady as he made his fourth consecutive cut, finishing T15 at the Lanhai Open outside Shanghai in early June. Opened with a 3-under 69 and closed with an even-par 72.
-
United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Made a run at victory at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open, shooting a final-round 69 at Yishan GC to T4 with four others, two shots out of the Brett Drewitt-Xin Jun Zhang-Hao Tong Li playoff. The performance was his first top-10 on the PGA TOUR China Series.
-
China QT CTS Tycoon Shenzhen: Opened with a 1-under 71 at the first qualifying tournament for the PGA TOUR China Series then was 10-under the rest of the way (68-66-72) to take medalist honors at the event at Shenzhen Guangzhou CTS Tycoon GC. During his third-round 66, made five consecutive birdies on his back nine and took a commanding seven-shot lead over Panuphol Pittayarat into the final round. Ended up beating Benjamin Lein by four shots to earn his playing card.
-
Singha Pattaya Open: Played on the weekend at the Asian Tour's Singha Pattaya Open. Began with a 72-71 but struggled on the weekend to a 73-75 finish.
2012 Season
Played primarily on the eGolf Tour in the United States. Best finishes were a pair of 13th-place performances, at the Pine Needles Classic in Southern Pines, N.C., and at the Grand Harbor Open in Greenwood, S.C. Made it through U.S. Open local qualifying by finishing second at the event in Lubbock, Texas. Finished 19th in sectional qualifying at Suwanee, Ga., to miss playing in his first major championship. Added a pair of T15s on the eGolf Tour, at the Olde Sycamore Open and the Cabarrus Classic.
2010 Season
Made the cut in eight of 25 PGA TOUR starts. Ended the year No. 201 on the money list. Missed the cut in his only Korn Ferry Tour start. Ended 194th in the FedExCup and was 201st on the PGA TOUR money list.
-
WNB Golf Classic: Missed the cut at the WNB Golf Classic.
-
Farmers Insurance Open: Best week was a T27 at the Farmers Insurance Open.
2009 Season
Played on the eGolf Tour, finishing No. 15 on the money list. Made the cut in seven of 10 events.
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Began the final round of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament two shots outside of the qualifying number but fired an 8-under 64 to advance to the PGA TOUR in 2010.
-
Gateway Tour Championship: In October, captured the Gateway Tour Championship. Began the final round two shots behind 54-hole leaders Trevor Murphy and Brian Prouty. Shot a final-round 68 to defeat Murphy, Bobby Collins and Nick Malinowski by two shots in Norwalk, Iowa.
-
Greater Richmond Open: Won the weather-shortened Greater Richmond Open by a shot over Matt Hendrix.
-
Bolle Classic: Shot rounds of 66-65-67 in the 54-hole Bolle Classic to outdistance Dustin Bray by a stroke in North Carolina, with the event at Sapona CC and the CC of Salisbury.
2008 Season
A rookie on the PGA TOUR, played in 23 events, making seven cuts. Finished 215th on the money list and 201st on the FedExCup points' chart.
-
John Deere Classic: Best finish was a T24 at the John Deere Classic in Illinois in July. Had four under-par rounds at TPC Deere Run (68-70-68-69) to T24.
-
Fort Smith Classic Presented by Stephens Inc.: Made the cut in three of eight starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with his only top-10 finish a T3 at the Fort Smith Classic after posting all four rounds in the 60s.
-
Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: First made cut came at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico. Opened 65-69 before falling back on the weekend to T28.
2007 Season
Played his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished the season No. 77 on the money list, with $79,679. Made the cut in four of nine starts, with two top-25 finishes.
-
Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: Other top finish was a T11 at the Chattanooga Classic.
-
Jacob's Creek Open Championship: Enjoyed a career-best runner-up finish in his first start of the year, finishing one stroke behind tournament winner Scott Sterling at the Jacob's Creek Open at his home course in Adelaide.
2006 Season
Finished third on the Gateway Tour money list.