Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Top 125 in 2019-20 FedExCup standings (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2004
-
PGA TOUR: 2020
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-2)
-
2004 Lost to Bradley Hughes, Erik Compton, Hunter Haas, Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open
-
2012 Lost to Chris Wilson, Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper
Personal
- Got started in the game by his parents, Bob and Mary, both avid players. Bob, played in the 2003 U.S. Senior Open as an amateur and is a former president of the Oregon Golf Association.
- Played the piano for 11 years and participated in numerous competitions.
- Proud to be a Portland native and supports all area sports teams.
Special Interests
- Working out, reading, movies, sports
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Held a share of the 18-hole lead at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship before finishing T14. Marked his first lead/co-lead after any round on the PGA TOUR.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Held a share of the 18-hole lead at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship before finishing T14. Marked his first lead/co-lead after any round on the PGA TOUR.
2020 Season
Was one of eight rookies to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs and ended the season at No. 98 in the FedExCup standings. Claimed three top-25 finishes and made 11 of 22 cuts, highlighted by a runner-up at the Houston Open.
-
Houston Open: Earned the first top-two finish of his career at the Houston Open, tying Mark Hubbard for second. Co-led the field in Greens in Regulation Percentage (81.94%) with Harris English.
2019 Season
Earned PGA TOUR membership for the first time by finishing No. 19 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list and entered the 2019-20 season 30th in the final priority ranking. Concluded the Korn Ferry Tour season with four top-10s and 14 made cuts in 23 starts, highlighted by a runner-up at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz: Carded four rounds in the 60s while competing in his hometown event on the way to a runner-up finish at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz. The 20-under total was enough to earn him his first PGA TOUR Card.
-
TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes: Carded a final-round 65 – including a front-nine 8-under 28 – to finish T3 at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Carded a final-round 7-under 64 to finish T9 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. Also became the first player of the 2019 season to card three eagles in a round.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS: Finished T6 at 17-under at the 2019 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS with four rounds in the 60s.
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 23 starts, one top-10, five top-25s, and 16 made cuts. Was 60th on the Regular Season money list.
-
DAP Championship: Opened with back-to-back 3-under 67s at the DAP Championship to hold a share of the 36-hole lead with Bryson DeChambeau, Whee Kim, Stuart Appleby, and Cameron Percy. Fell into T16 with rounds of 72-72 on the weekend.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Posted his first top-10 of 2016, and seventh of his career, with a T6 finish at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
2015 Season
Ended the season with 18 starts, one third-place finish, two top-fives, five top-25s, and 13 made cuts on his way to 70th on the Regular Season money list. Opened the season with seven straight made cuts.
-
News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: Recorded his second top-five of the season at the News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot with a T4 finish at the second-to-last event of the regular season to secure his fully exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour for 2016.
-
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Recorded a season-best T3 at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank with rounds of 69-69-65-71--274 (-14).
2014 Season
Entered 19 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, recording three top-25s. Made 12 cuts. Finished the season 100th on the money list.
-
Midwest Classic: Best finish the rest of the way was a T34 at the Midwest Classic.
-
United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: Posted a T15 at the United Leasing Championship in Indiana, which would move him to 71st in earnings, his high mark of the year.
-
Cleveland Open: Top performance was a T14 at the Cleveland Open in early June. An opening-round 75 was offset by middle rounds of 66, which was followed by a 69 Sunday.
2013 Season
Made the cut in 12 of 25 Korn Ferry Tour starts and had three top-25 finishes.
-
Hotel Fitness Championship: Made the cut in one of four Finals' events, with a T52 at the Hotel Fitness Championship.
-
Mylan Classic: Recorded the first double eagle of his professional career, in the final round of the Mylan Classic near Pittsburgh in early August. Holed a 6-iron from 217 yards at the 553-yard 13th hole at Southpointe GC. It was his only highlight of the final round as he shot a 7-over-par 78.
-
Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac: Was T6 at the Midwest Classic in July, thanks to weekend rounds of 66-67.
-
Chile Classic: Fired a pair of weekend 68s to move into a T6 finish at the Chile Classic in Santiago. Wound up 17-under, four shots back of winner Kevin Kisner.
2012 Season
Made the cut in five of nine Korn Ferry Tour tournaments. Finished the year 69th on the money list. Had four PGA TOUR Canada starts in June and July.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: His best Korn Ferry finish was at the Price Cutter Charity Championship (Monday-qualified). Came up just short in a playoff after firing a 65 in the opening round. Lost a playoff to fellow Northwestern alum Chris Wilson. Shared the 54-hole lead at 17-under and birdied the final hole of regulation to force the first playoff in Springfield since 2000. Second shot at the par-5 18th hole landed in the water right of the green, leaving the door open for Wilson, who two-putted for birdie from 12 feet for the win. Paycheck was enough to earn Special Temporary Membership for the remainder of the campaign.
-
Times Colonist Island Savings Open: T5 in the Times Colonist Savings Island Open (closing with a 65), followed by a T8, T15 and missed cut.
2010 Season
Competing on PGA TOUR Canada, made seven of nine cuts. Finished 55th on the Order of Merit.
-
The Players Cup: T10 at The Players Cup was his best showing.
2009 Season
Made just three starts and made one cut on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2008 Season
Played in 16 Korn Ferry Tour events and made just three cuts.
2007 Season
-
Oregon Classic Pres'd by Kendall Automotive Group: Enjoyed a weekend appearance for a second consecutive year at the Oregon Classic, finishing T75.
2006 Season
Made two PGA TOUR start. Winner on the Gateway Tour's Desert Series.
-
Oregon Classic Pres'd by Kendall Automotive Group: Made the cut at the Oregon Classic, finishing T42.
-
John Deere Classic: Only made cut in two PGA TOUR starts was T75 at the John Deere Classic.
2004 Season
Played his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing the year No. 108 on the money list. Made the cut in three of 19 starts. Has also played on the U.S. Pro Golf Tour and won four times on the Gateway Tour.
-
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Managed a career-best, runner-up finish at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open–falling in a four-man playoff to Bradley Hughes.
Amateur Highlights
- Teammate at Northwestern University of PGA TOUR winner Luke Donald.
- Finished T8 at the 2001 Big Ten Championship, helping lead his team to the team title.
- Named to the 2002 All-Big Ten Championship tournament team while at Northwestern, finishing runner-up that year in the individual race.
- Named the 2002 Illinois Player of the Year.
- Winner of the Rice Invitational in 2002.