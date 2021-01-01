×
Seann Harlingten

Full Name

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

180 lbs

82 kg

Weight

December 12, 1986

Birthday

34

AGE

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Birthplace

2006

Turned Pro

$91,183

Career Earnings

Vancouver, BC, Canada

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Forme Tour: 2014
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2017

Additional Victories (1)

  • 2014 Nevada Open

Personal

  • Has a twin brother named Alex.
  • Favorite golf course is the National Golf Club of Canada.
  • Likes the individuality of golf.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2017 Season

Qualified for the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship for the fourth straight season, posting five top-25 results to finish 32nd on the Order of Merit.

  • Ontario Championship hosted by National Pines Golf Club: Finished T9 at the Ontario Champipnship.
  • ATB Financial Classic: Was T11 at the ATB Financial Classic, shooting a final round 5-under-par 66.
  • GolfBC Championship: Notched a T7 at the GolfBC Championship. Entered the final round five shots back of the lead thanks matching 4-under-par 67s in each of the first three rounds before a 1-under-par 70 on Sunday.

2016 Season

Finished the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada season with 12 starts, one top-10, five top-25s, and eight made cuts. Concluded season 32nd on the Order of Merit.

  • Bayview Place DC Payments Open presented by Times Colonist: Recorded a season-best fourth-place finish at the Bayview Place DC Payments Open with rounds of 65-67-71-65.

2015 Season

Concluded season 34th on Order of Merit.

  • Freedom 55 Financial Championship: Opened the season with a T7 finish at the Freedom 55 Financial Open, missing out on a playoff by two shots.
  • National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: Shot four rounds in the 60s to T5 at the National Capital Open.

2014 Season

Missed earning status at the British Columbia Q-School. As one of the top three non-members on the Order of Merit midway through the season, earned status for the remainder of the season.

  • Cape Breton Celtic Classic presented by PC Financial: Posted rounds of 67-70 on the weekend at the Cape Breton Classic to T3, two shots out of a Mark Silvers-Matt Harmon playoff won by Silvers.
  • The Great Waterway Classic: Two weeks after a disqualification at the Forces and Families Open, carded four under-par rounds (69-68-69-66) at The Great Waterway Open to earn his second top-10 of the campaign.
  • The Syncrude Boreal Open Presented by AECON: Monday qualified for the Syncrude Boreal Open, where he shot weekend rounds of 65-69 to T8.
  • PC Financial Open: Finished T21 on a sponsor's exemption at the Freedom 55 Financial Open.

2003 Season

  • Mark Christopher Charity Classic: Made his first career start on the Korn Ferry Tour with a T33 finish at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic.