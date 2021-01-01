|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Seann Harlingten
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
December 12, 1986
Birthday
34
AGE
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Birthplace
2006
Turned Pro
$91,183
Career Earnings
Vancouver, BC, Canada
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Additional Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Qualified for the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship for the fourth straight season, posting five top-25 results to finish 32nd on the Order of Merit.
2016 Season
Finished the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada season with 12 starts, one top-10, five top-25s, and eight made cuts. Concluded season 32nd on the Order of Merit.
2015 Season
Concluded season 34th on Order of Merit.
2014 Season
Missed earning status at the British Columbia Q-School. As one of the top three non-members on the Order of Merit midway through the season, earned status for the remainder of the season.
2003 Season