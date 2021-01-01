JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2007
-
PGA TOUR: 2010
-
Forme Tour: 2014
-
PGA TOUR China: 2015
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2009 Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
-
2007 Lost to Bryn Parry, Roland Thatcher, Nick Flanagan, Henrico County Open
Personal
- Lists Sean Foley as an instructor.
- Favorite course is Sahalee CC. Favorite college team is UTEP and pro team is the Vancouver Canucks. Favorite movie is "Love, Actually." Favorite cities to visit are London, Seattle and Vancouver and his favorite vacation spot is his own house.
- Says he never travels without an ID because "they won't let me."
- Also named WAC Player of the Year during his career.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
-
Soboba Golf Classic Presented by Hub International: Made one Korn Ferry Tour cut in eight starts, a T68 at the Soboba Golf Classic.
2011 Season
Struggled in the season, making just one cut in 20 starts on the PGA TOUR. Also made five starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he made two cuts.
-
The Greenbrier Classic: Opened and closed with 3-under 67s at The Greenbrier Classic to pick up T18 honors.
2010 Season
Was a rookie on the PGA TOUR after finishing No. 19 on the 2009 Korn Ferry Tour money list. Only played seven events due to a torn labrum in his hip. Made the cut in two of seven events on the PGA TOUR.
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Coupled with 2010 winnings of $24,254, was granted 16 events in 2011 to earn $762,723, equaling No. 125 from 2010. Decided to go to the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to improve that status, finishing T11.
-
Shell Houston Open: Best finish was T62 at the Shell Houston Open, his final start before undergoing surgery.
2009 Season
Made three starts on the PGA TOUR in 2009. A rookie on the PGA TOUR in 2010 after finishing No. 19 on the Nationwide Tour money list. Made the cut in 13 of his 14 starts and had five top-10 finishes, including a win late in the year.
-
Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Added another T7 at the Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island to secure his card for 2010.
-
Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: Earned first career victory with a one-stroke win over Troy Kelly at the Chattanooga Classic. The $90,000 payday allowed him to jump from No. 57 to No. 20 on the money list at the time, assuring him of a spot in the Web.com Tour Championship at Daniel Island.
-
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Shot 64 in the final round at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open to finish T7.
-
Buick Open: Back-to-back 71s led to a missed cut in Grand Blanc, MI.
-
RBC Canadian Open: in his second start of the year on home turf at the RBC Canadian Open, closed with a 6-under 66 to finish T8 in the Monday finish. By virtue of the top-10 finish, accepted an invitation to compete in the Buick Open later that week. The T8 finish at Glen Abbey gave him a share of low-Canadian honors with countryman Stephen Ames at 12-under.
-
Nationwide Tour Players Cup: Added a second top-five finish, with a T5 at the Nationwide Tour Players Cup.
-
The Rex Hospital Open: Finished T4 at The Rex Hospital Open and added a second top-five finish.
2008 Season
Made one cut in seven starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Moonah Classic: Finished T57 at the Moonah Classic.
2007 Season
Made the cut in 12 of 26 starts in 2007 on the Nationwide Tour, with eight top-25 finishes. Ended the year No. 73 on the money list, with $81,417. Among his seven top-25 finishes were career-best, fourth-place showings.
-
Canadian Open presented by Franklin Templeton Investments: Finished T71 on home turf at the Canadian Open in his only PGA TOUR start in 2007.
-
Henrico County Open: Only top-10 came at the Henrico County Open, where he fell in a playoff to Nick Flanagan. Posted rounds of 69-68-68-70 to tie Flanagan, Roland Thatcher and fellow countryman Bryn Parry at 13-under 275. Collected $33,600 for his efforts.
2006 Season
Began the season with no status on the Nationwide Tour but still managed to make 18 starts, with 12 weekend appearances. Finished the season No. 51 on the money list, with $120,229 to earn his status for 2007. Ranked second in Birdie Average (4.25) and fourth in Putting Average (1.742). Successfully made it through six Monday qualifiers during the season.
-
Nationwide Tour Championship at The Houstonian: T10 at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship.
-
Oregon Classic Pres'd by Kendall Automotive Group: Finished fourth at the Oregon Classic.
-
Legend Financial Group Classic Presented by Cynergies Solutions: Finished fourth at the Legend Financial Group Classic.
-
Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship: Rounded out his four top-10 finishes with a T9 at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship–his first start of the season.
2005 Season
Played in three tournaments on the Nationwide Tour, with two top-20 finishes.
-
Mark Christopher Charity Classic Pres by Adelphia: Missed the cut at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic.
-
Envirocare Utah Classic: T19 at the Envirocare Utah Classic.
-
Alberta Classic: Finished T14 at the Alberta Calgary Classic in his first Tour start.
-
Michelin Morelia Classic: Has also played on the Canadian Tour, where he posted his best finish with a second-place showing at the 2005 Michelin Morelia Classic.
2003 Season
-
Bell Canadian Open: Later in the year, made the cut at the Bell Canadian Open, becoming the first Canadian amateur in 20 years to do so. Went on to finish T73.
-
U.S. Open Championship: As an amateur, qualified for the 2003 U.S. Open at age 20, eventually missing the cut with rounds of 72-74.
Amateur Highlights
- Was the runner-up at the 2003 Canadian Amateur.
- First-team All-Western Athletic Conference selection in 2002 and 2003, where he was coached by former Canadian Tour champion Rick Todd.